Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Riverfront, rail trail, university seen as central to Westfield Master Plan vision
WESTFIELD — Sixty members of the community participated in the Master Plan committee’s visioning workshop on Nov. 2 at the Westfield Middle School, which committee chair Jay Ducharme called “just the right number.”. After an introduction by City Planner Jay Vinskey, Mayor Michael McCabe, and Weston and...
Westfield councilors pass police contract, 2-year extension for cannabis shop
WESTFIELD — The City Council approved a union contract for police superior officers and a two-year extension of Westfield’s host community agreement with a cannabis shop at its Nov. 3 meeting. After answers to some lingering questions were given, the City Council voted 12-1 to approve the Police...
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Ortiz Family Cafe in Holyoke
The Greater Holyoke Chamber will have a ribbon cutting for Ortiz Family Café on Saturday.
Chicopee School Committee member resigns after moving to Holyoke: Applications are being accepted to fill the seat
CHICOPEE — The Chicopee School Committee’s Ward 3 representative has left his position after announcing he and his family have purchased a house in Holyoke and are moving out of the city. The resignation of Saulo DePaula sparked Mayor John L. Vieau to immediately ask people who live...
Holyoke mayor Joshua Garcia sends City Council revised budget proposal after projections update
HOLYOKE — After some updated revenue projections showed that the city would receive a surplus of $1.18 million not appropriated in an earlier proposed budget, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia presented a “supplemental of the supplemental” proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year to the City Council. The...
erienewsnow.com
Local teachers try unique living situation to help pay student loans
CONNECTICUT (WFSB) -- Two local teachers have tried everything, but their student loans are just too much to handle. Now they have a unique living situation but they’re making the most of it while they work up some savings to pay those loans. Adam Constantilos and his wife are...
Westfield Planning Board has questions about proposed contractors’ shops on Root Road
WESTFIELD — Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand of Sage Engineering presented an application on behalf of owner Frank DeMarinis for a special permit and site plan approval to the Planning Board on Nov. 1 to build a 21,160-square foot metal building on slabs at 233 Root Road for use as contractor’s shops. The facility would be built on two and a half acres in the water resource area.
Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list
SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
westernmassnews.com
5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday. Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On...
Westfield, Gateway schools shelter in place as police search for shooter
BLANDFORD — A shooting in West Hartford, Connecticut, led to a manhunt in the Hilltowns on Friday that prompted two Greater Westfield school districts to shelter in place. Classes at Westfield’s public schools and the Gateway Regional School District went on as normal Friday morning, but students were not allowed outside recess and faculty and staff were urged to be extra vigilant while Massachusetts State Police searched for the suspect, who had fled to the Blandford area.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 6, 2022 edition
Christopher C. Petrucci and Shari M. Petrucci to Dominic Kirchner II, trustee, and Azusa Realty Trust, trustee of, 323 Southwick St., $235,000. Cremilda L. Deoliveira to Katherine Pinkerman and Katherine E. Pinkerman, 1 Plantation Drive, Unit 1, $226,000.
Exhausted Amherst Councilors end six-hour meeting without consensus on police incident
AMHERST — Councilors adjourned Tuesday’s six-hour long meeting without consensus on what the body might hope to accomplish regarding the July 5 incident where police responding to a noise complaint told a group of youths they had no rights. Around midnight, a 7-6 vote rejected Councilor Michele Miller’s...
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
New President of Trinity Health of New England visits Mercy Medical Center
Trinity Health of New England celebrated it's new President and CEO Thursday, offering a warm welcome at Mercy Medical Center.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Berkshire state Rep. District (William Pignatelli vs. Michael Lavery)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent Democrat William “Smitty” Pignatelli faces Green-Rainbow Party challenger Michael Lavery to be state Rep. for the 3rd Berkshire District, which includes parts of Berkshire County. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Pignatelli has held...
Honoring Heroes Team provides needed labor to improve veterans’ living conditions
SPRINGFIELD — The whine of two-cycle engines and scraping rakes overwhelmed the Cass and Franklin streets neighborhood Saturday as more than 40 volunteers from Home Depot stores across Western Massachusetts and the Leatherneck Motorcycle Club dived in to clean up and improve the exterior of the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers veterans housing apartment complex at 40 Cass St.
iBerkshires.com
Kohl's Cuts Ribbon on Lenox Location
LENOX, Mass. — Store employees cut the ribbon on the Berkshire's newest retail store on Friday. Centrally located on Pittsfield Road, Kohl's hopes to meet the local demand for shopping options while providing personable customer service. The small format department store had a soft opening on Sunday before its official debut at the end of the week.
Springfield Sinai Temple celebrates 90 years of being part of families’ ‘tapestry of life’
SPRINGFIELD - Sinai Temple, which was founded in 1931 as the first reform congregation in Western Massachusetts, celebrated its 90th anniversary. “Looking Back, Looking Ahead” was the theme, and activities last weekend included a service that honored past clergy through music and testimonials, a social evening with Rabbi Bob Alper, a stand-up comedian, author and Vermont resident, and a time capsule created by youth to be opened in 10 years on the occasion of the temple’s centennial anniversary.
amherstindy.org
Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9
A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0