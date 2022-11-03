ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield Planning Board has questions about proposed contractors’ shops on Root Road

WESTFIELD — Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand of Sage Engineering presented an application on behalf of owner Frank DeMarinis for a special permit and site plan approval to the Planning Board on Nov. 1 to build a 21,160-square foot metal building on slabs at 233 Root Road for use as contractor’s shops. The facility would be built on two and a half acres in the water resource area.
Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list

SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday. Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On...
Westfield, Gateway schools shelter in place as police search for shooter

BLANDFORD — A shooting in West Hartford, Connecticut, led to a manhunt in the Hilltowns on Friday that prompted two Greater Westfield school districts to shelter in place. Classes at Westfield’s public schools and the Gateway Regional School District went on as normal Friday morning, but students were not allowed outside recess and faculty and staff were urged to be extra vigilant while Massachusetts State Police searched for the suspect, who had fled to the Blandford area.
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Berkshire state Rep. District (William Pignatelli vs. Michael Lavery)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent Democrat William “Smitty” Pignatelli faces Green-Rainbow Party challenger Michael Lavery to be state Rep. for the 3rd Berkshire District, which includes parts of Berkshire County. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Pignatelli has held...
Honoring Heroes Team provides needed labor to improve veterans’ living conditions

SPRINGFIELD — The whine of two-cycle engines and scraping rakes overwhelmed the Cass and Franklin streets neighborhood Saturday as more than 40 volunteers from Home Depot stores across Western Massachusetts and the Leatherneck Motorcycle Club dived in to clean up and improve the exterior of the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers veterans housing apartment complex at 40 Cass St.
Kohl's Cuts Ribbon on Lenox Location

LENOX, Mass. — Store employees cut the ribbon on the Berkshire's newest retail store on Friday. Centrally located on Pittsfield Road, Kohl's hopes to meet the local demand for shopping options while providing personable customer service. The small format department store had a soft opening on Sunday before its official debut at the end of the week.
Springfield Sinai Temple celebrates 90 years of being part of families’ ‘tapestry of life’

SPRINGFIELD - Sinai Temple, which was founded in 1931 as the first reform congregation in Western Massachusetts, celebrated its 90th anniversary. “Looking Back, Looking Ahead” was the theme, and activities last weekend included a service that honored past clergy through music and testimonials, a social evening with Rabbi Bob Alper, a stand-up comedian, author and Vermont resident, and a time capsule created by youth to be opened in 10 years on the occasion of the temple’s centennial anniversary.
Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9

A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
