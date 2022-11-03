Read full article on original website
‘I was 100% wrong’: Lakers star LeBron James gets apology from 4-time champ who picked Carmelo Anthony over him
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be one of the most popular athletes who ever graced our lifetime, but there’s also no denying that he has his fair share of haters as well. The naysayers have followed him throughout his career, and at this point, King James has just gotten used to it.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson looks 100% healthy after his violent attempt to destroy Myles Turner
The biggest question mark surrounding Zion Williamson has always been his health. Well, the New Orleans Pelicans superstar looks perfectly fine at the moment. He proved just that on Monday night after attempting to destroy Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner on a dunk attempt that should send shock waves across the NBA.
‘You shut up!’: Warriors star Draymond Green’s intense confrontation with courtside fan goes completely viral
The season hasn’t exactly started out as planned for the defending champs Golden State Warriors. The Dubs are in the midst of a five-game losing streak as they stare down a 3-7 record to start their title defense. Understandably, there have been more than a few intense moments during this horrible run.
Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
Warriors star Stephen Curry achieves new insane 3-point record no one has ever done before
Stephen Curry is the 3-point King of the NBA. In case people have forgotten about that amid the Golden State Warriors’ recent slump, Chef Curry used the Sacramento Kings to remind everyone of how good of a shooter he is. Curry exploded for 47 points in their come-from-behind win...
‘What’s next?’: Lakers icon Magic Johnson just can’t stop winning after another epic championship achievement
LAFC bagged the MLS Cup title in tremendous fashion on Saturday after some last-minute heroics courtesy of star forward Gareth Bale. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson joined the hordes of LAFC fans that celebrated the epic title win. For Johnson, this turned out to be the fourth championship he’s won in four different professional sports.
BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China
Dwight Howard still remains to be one of the biggest names in NBA free agency as the new season is now in full swing. Well, this was until Monday night. Howard took to social media to announce that he has now decided to head overseas. The former eight-time All-Star made the announcement via the official […] The post BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s NBA future amid suspension draws shocking take from GM
Kyrie Irving’s two-year odyssey with the Brooklyn Nets has people in and out of the NBA wondering what his future in the league could look like this season and beyond. The 30-year-old all-star can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight, with his latest controversy moving him closer to the exit door. Whether it is […] The post Kyrie Irving’s NBA future amid suspension draws shocking take from GM appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front
There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors’ current level of play leaves them well short of earning the status as a top-tier title contender. As his 4-6 team continues searching for answers with the holidays fast approaching, though, Golden State president of basketball operations Bob Myers is hardly pushing the panic button. In fact, he’s […] The post Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns suffers scary Chris Paul injury blow during Sixers clash
The Phoenix Suns were dealt with quite the brutal blow after Chris Paul was ruled out for the rest of Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. According to the Suns’ update on Twitter, Paul is dealing with a right heel soreness, forcing him to call it a night after just 14 minutes of play. He […] The post Suns suffers scary Chris Paul injury blow during Sixers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid punished after league review on trip against Damion Lee
The Philadelphia 76ers came up with a much-needed win on Monday night against a formidable Phoenix Suns side. However, it has now been announced that superstar big man Joel Embiid has been punished for an unsportsmanlike foul committed on Damion Lee. Embiid was whistled for a foul on Lee in the third quarter of Monday’s […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid punished after league review on trip against Damion Lee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield
While the Los Angeles Lakers have been heavily linked with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and Indiana Pacers duo Myles Turner and Buddy Hield in the past, it doesn’t look like they are going to trade for any of them. There have been plenty of calls for Rob Pelinka and co. to make some changes […] The post RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards’ bizarre actions during Rockets game hints at tensions for Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves are having an… okay season, all thing considered. After swinging for former Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in a trade, the expectation was that this team would be a contender this year. So far, though, Anthony Edwards and co. have looked awfully mediocre this year. However, it seems like trouble […] The post Anthony Edwards’ bizarre actions during Rockets game hints at tensions for Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ 1-word answer on possibility of NFL ownership
Los Angeles Lakers billionaire superstar LeBron James has repeatedly vocalized his intentions to own an NBA franchise. A stake in an NFL team could come first. Via his partnership with Fenway Sports Group, LeBron (with his business partner Maverick Carter), has dabbled in sports ownership outside of basketball. Last year, LeBron and Carter became the […] The post LeBron James’ 1-word answer on possibility of NFL ownership appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Did Miles Bridges just hint at looming Hornets return with latest Snapchat story?
The dust has barely settled on Miles Bridges’ felony domestic violence case, but already, the young man is already thinking about basketball. In fact, you could argue that the former Charlotte Hornets star never really had the game off his mind to begin with. Bridges, who recently pleaded no...
Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on Mavs’ shocking loss to Magic
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic didn’t hide his disappointment on his performance and the Mavs’ display in their shocking 94-87 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. When it looked like the Mavs were done losing to rebuilding teams, they took a step back and played unarguably one of their most horrible games so far […] The post Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on Mavs’ shocking loss to Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter reacts to Bulls star DeMar DeRozan’s insane facial slam over Trey Murphy III
Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan is currently in his 14th season as a professional basketball player, but it seems as if he’s only gotten better with time. Now 33 years old, DeRozan is certainly no spring chicken, but he definitely still has springs underneath the soles of his shoes. Just ask New Orleans Pelicans second-year forward Trey Murphy.
What’s next for Ime Udoka after fallout with Nets?
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is one of the most respected NBA reporters out there today. He’s almost never wrong when it comes to his famed Woj bombs. However, he did drop the ball when he previously reported that the Brooklyn Nets hiring Ime Udoka as their next head coach was pretty much a done deal.
LeBron James’ message to critics as he struggles with foot injury in Year 20
Through 10 games, the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers — and the 20th season for LeBron James — has literally been a painful experience. Anthony Davis is playing through a sore back that has caused him to miss one game and parts of others. Multiple Lakers have dealt with a non-COVID illness, including […] The post LeBron James’ message to critics as he struggles with foot injury in Year 20 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Warriors’ two-way guys are getting major burn, per Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been tinkering with his lineup of late as he tries his best to get the defending champs out of the slump they are currently in. One of these tactics includes more playing time for the team’s two-way players in Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb.
