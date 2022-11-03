ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘What’s next?’: Lakers icon Magic Johnson just can’t stop winning after another epic championship achievement

LAFC bagged the MLS Cup title in tremendous fashion on Saturday after some last-minute heroics courtesy of star forward Gareth Bale. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson joined the hordes of LAFC fans that celebrated the epic title win. For Johnson, this turned out to be the fourth championship he’s won in four different professional sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China

Dwight Howard still remains to be one of the biggest names in NBA free agency as the new season is now in full swing. Well, this was until Monday night. Howard took to social media to announce that he has now decided to head overseas. The former eight-time All-Star made the announcement via the official […] The post BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s NBA future amid suspension draws shocking take from GM

Kyrie Irving’s two-year odyssey with the Brooklyn Nets has people in and out of the NBA wondering what his future in the league could look like this season and beyond. The 30-year-old all-star can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight, with his latest controversy moving him closer to the exit door. Whether it is […] The post Kyrie Irving’s NBA future amid suspension draws shocking take from GM appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front

There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors’ current level of play leaves them well short of earning the status as a top-tier title contender. As his 4-6 team continues searching for answers with the holidays fast approaching, though, Golden State president of basketball operations Bob Myers is hardly pushing the panic button. In fact, he’s […] The post Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Suns suffers scary Chris Paul injury blow during Sixers clash

The Phoenix Suns were dealt with quite the brutal blow after Chris Paul was ruled out for the rest of Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. According to the Suns’ update on Twitter, Paul is dealing with a right heel soreness, forcing him to call it a night after just 14 minutes of play. He […] The post Suns suffers scary Chris Paul injury blow during Sixers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid punished after league review on trip against Damion Lee

The Philadelphia 76ers came up with a much-needed win on Monday night against a formidable Phoenix Suns side. However, it has now been announced that superstar big man Joel Embiid has been punished for an unsportsmanlike foul committed on Damion Lee. Embiid was whistled for a foul on Lee in the third quarter of Monday’s […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid punished after league review on trip against Damion Lee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield

While the Los Angeles Lakers have been heavily linked with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and Indiana Pacers duo Myles Turner and Buddy Hield in the past, it doesn’t look like they are going to trade for any of them. There have been plenty of calls for Rob Pelinka and co. to make some changes […] The post RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Edwards’ bizarre actions during Rockets game hints at tensions for Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are having an… okay season, all thing considered. After swinging for former Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in a trade, the expectation was that this team would be a contender this year. So far, though, Anthony Edwards and co. have looked awfully mediocre this year. However, it seems like trouble […] The post Anthony Edwards’ bizarre actions during Rockets game hints at tensions for Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ 1-word answer on possibility of NFL ownership

Los Angeles Lakers billionaire superstar LeBron James has repeatedly vocalized his intentions to own an NBA franchise. A stake in an NFL team could come first. Via his partnership with Fenway Sports Group, LeBron (with his business partner Maverick Carter), has dabbled in sports ownership outside of basketball. Last year, LeBron and Carter became the […] The post LeBron James’ 1-word answer on possibility of NFL ownership appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on Mavs’ shocking loss to Magic

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic didn’t hide his disappointment on his performance and the Mavs’ display in their shocking 94-87 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. When it looked like the Mavs were done losing to rebuilding teams, they took a step back and played unarguably one of their most horrible games so far […] The post Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on Mavs’ shocking loss to Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

What’s next for Ime Udoka after fallout with Nets?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is one of the most respected NBA reporters out there today. He’s almost never wrong when it comes to his famed Woj bombs. However, he did drop the ball when he previously reported that the Brooklyn Nets hiring Ime Udoka as their next head coach was pretty much a done deal.
BOSTON, NY
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ message to critics as he struggles with foot injury in Year 20

Through 10 games, the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers — and the 20th season for LeBron James — has literally been a painful experience. Anthony Davis is playing through a sore back that has caused him to miss one game and parts of others. Multiple Lakers have dealt with a non-COVID illness, including […] The post LeBron James’ message to critics as he struggles with foot injury in Year 20 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy