Read full article on original website
Mark Ermi
2d ago
She was just an amazing person who loved everything about life! She will be missed forever, she just left our office around 1:15 on Saturday.. The driver deserves at least 20 years in jail, and that's still not enough!!
Reply(2)
10
BigCountry!!
2d ago
these signs should have been posted up an down the strip an closer to bars an casino who they will be remembered by the bartenders an owners who feel that it's okay to over serve just because they need the money oh an liquor stores.
Reply
2
Maria R
2d ago
sorry I have zero sympathy for drunk drivers.. they need to be locked up for life. they have so many options now that driving drunk is unacceptable.. this is my opinion..
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Related
9-Year-Old Las Vegas Girl Hailed A Hero For Escaping Kidnapper With Baby Brother
A 9-year-old girl in Las Vegas is being hailed a hero after she carried her baby brother to safety after the siblings were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven. On Tuesday, Karen Quinn recounted her horrifying experience after having her two young children kidnapped by a man who was later arrested outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas, Fox 5 Vegas reports. The culprit stole Quinn’s car with her two children inside.
Las Vegas police: Pregnant woman, 22, critically injured in DUI hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 22-year-old pregnant woman was critically injured Thursday night after being struck in a hit-and-run in the southeast Las Vegas valley. Around 9:38 p.m., the woman was on a sidewalk on Nellis Boulevard north of Harmon Avenue. She tried to cross Nellis outside of a marked crosswalk when a 2010 Toyota […]
Bicyclist dead after ten-vehicle crash caused by hit-and-run
A fatal crash near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Two pedestrians were pronounced dead.
One bicyclist killed, another injured as driver fleeing crash hits multiple vehicles, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One bicyclist was killed and another injured when a driver fleeing an accident scene struck them and then crashed, injuring several other drivers Friday east of the Strip, according to Metro police. Marcos Francisco Benitez, 27, of Las Vegas, is facing charges of drunken driving and hit and run in a […]
Las Vegas police search for missing juvenile last seen on Halloween
Police say that Miller should not be approached, as he may display possible aggressive behavior, and law enforcement should be immediately notified if he is spotted.
1 Person Killed, Multiple Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday. The crash happened near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway at around 5:37 p.m. According to the authorities, a tan or gold-colored truck, two motorcycles, and nine other vehicles were involved in the collision. The...
8newsnow.com
Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
news3lv.com
Man shot dead inside residence near Jones, Washington
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide. It was reported on Friday around 12:23 p.m. in the 200 block of Kipling Street, near Jones Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Investigators say one Hispanic male in his 40s was found shot to death inside...
8newsnow.com
Police shooting near Desert Shores community
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage …. Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 13-year-old
UPDATE: Aiden Holley was found safe, LVMPD said. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon. Aiden Holley was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Hacienda Avenue and...
news3lv.com
Bicyclist dead after 10 vehicle crash near Flamingo, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a driver hit 9 vehicles at a south valley intersection. Officers reported to East Flamingo Rd near South Maryland Pkwy around 5:37 p.m. on Friday. According to surveillance footage, a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport...
8newsnow.com
Man accused of leading Las Vegas police on violent car chase found mentally incompetent
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man who led police on a violent car chase throughout the streets of Las Vegas has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Justin Venegas, 40, was determined to be incapable of understanding the charges against him, according to court records. The hearing took place on Sep. 30, and Venegas was not present during that time.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police search for group of robbery suspects
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two men and two women they say robbed a store at gunpoint. According to a news release on the night of October 21 the people seen in photos, released by the commercial robbery unit, grabbed merchandise and tried to walk out without paying.
‘It’s murder,’ Las Vegas family pleads for change after unlicensed drunk driver going 141 mph in rented Lamborghini kills moped rider
The family of a moped rider who a drunk driver killed going 141 mph in a rented Lamborghini believes his killer should have faced a murder charge, but the state’s highest court forbids it.
3 People Injured In A Four-Vehicle Crash At Maryland Parkway (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a four-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The crash happened westbound on Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway around 5:44 a.m. According to the police, three people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said that Flamingo road was shut down for...
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police locate SUV allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash
UPDATE (Nov. 4) -- Henderson Police found the vehicle reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash crash Thursday afternoon. Additional details about where the vehicle was found and whether the driver involved was arrested was not immediately available. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is looking...
Surveillance Footage Allegedly Caught Elected Official Fatally Stabbing Las Vegas Investigative Reporter Outside His Home
The stabbing murder of an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was apparently caught on surveillance camera footage and presented as evidence to a grand jury. Authorities say the video shows former Democratic elected county official Robert Telles as he attacked Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and fatally stabbed him outside of his home two months ago.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Man wanted in Las Vegas area robberies
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect they say committed robberies in the Las Vegas area. Las Vegas police shared photos of the suspect who allegedly uses a deadly weapon during the instances. Metro did not give us information on how...
KUTV
Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit's Public Enemy #1 arrested in Las Vegas
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive featured on October 19 in our weekly At Large: Utah’s Fugitives has been captured. Silas Severnak who also goes by Silas Gerber was designated the Metro Gang Unit’s Public Enemy #1 and was wanted for domestic violence assaults and kidnapping.
Comments / 16