Las Vegas, NV

Mark Ermi
2d ago

She was just an amazing person who loved everything about life! She will be missed forever, she just left our office around 1:15 on Saturday.. The driver deserves at least 20 years in jail, and that's still not enough!!

BigCountry!!
2d ago

these signs should have been posted up an down the strip an closer to bars an casino who they will be remembered by the bartenders an owners who feel that it's okay to over serve just because they need the money oh an liquor stores.

Maria R
2d ago

sorry I have zero sympathy for drunk drivers.. they need to be locked up for life. they have so many options now that driving drunk is unacceptable.. this is my opinion..

LAS VEGAS, NV

