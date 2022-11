The Social Planning and Events Committee will host its inaugural SPEC Fest this weekend featuring a number of fall-themed activities and food. At SPEC Fest, which will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on College Green, festival goers will be able to partake in a variety of activities such as a pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple factory, photo booths, yard games, inflatables, as well as tattoo artists. Food will be provided by a variety of vendors, and apple cider and La Colombe coffee will also be served, according to SPEC Executive Committee.

