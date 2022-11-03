ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 4

Related
Cleveland.com

Long-time political bomb-thrower Rep. Jim Jordan has a huge national profile. What do Northeast Ohioans think of him?

WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News. He’s a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He’ll chair the House Judiciary Committee and conduct high profile hearings if his party takes control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Ohio voters should not be fooled by Tim Ryan’s third-trimester abortion limit

Congressman Tim Ryan , now running for a Senate seat from Ohio, recently came out in support of the smallest of limits on abortion — a prohibition in the third trimester. Ryan is taking this position because he is in a tight race against the pro-life Republican candidate J.D. Vance . Ryan hopes to pick off enough moderate and independent voters to win. But Ohio voters should not be fooled.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live

Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

State bar association requests more Ohio Supreme Court race ads be removed as misleading

The Ohio State Bar Association is asking for three more TV ads in the Ohio Supreme Court race to be taken down, saying they’re misleading. On Oct. 27, the bar association’s Judicial Election Campaign Advertising Monitoring Committee wrote to the Washington, D.C.-based Republican State Leadership Committee asking it to stop running an ad attacking three Democratic candidates for the state’s highest court.
OHIO STATE
The Oklahoman

Guest: Rep. Stephanie Bice is Iranian American. Where's the representation?

Since the 1970s, the Iranian American community of Oklahoma has grown substantially and has made tremendous strides socially and economically. With Stephanie Bice, the daughter of an Iranian immigrant, serving in the Oklahoma state Senate and becoming the first Iranian American elected to the United States House of Representatives, it shows just how far the Iranian community has come in the past 40 years.  However, in her time in Congress, Bice has been a disappointment to the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Liz Cheney says she will vote for Democrat Tim Ryan over Trump-backed Republican JD Vance in Ohio midterms

Liz Cheney has said she would rather vote for Democrat candidate Tim Ryan instead of Donald Trump-backed Republican JD Vance in Ohio’s Senate race.The Ohio Senate race has become a neck-and-neck battle between Congressman Tim Ryan, a centrist Democratic member of the House, and author JD Vance, who wrote the book Hillbilly Ellegy, which was adapted into a Netflix movie by Hollywood filmmaker Ron Howard.Mr Vance subsequently launched his political career and was endorsed by one-time president Mr Trump.“I would not vote for JD Vance,” Ms Cheney, the Republican representative for Wyoming, said in an interview with PBS NewsHour...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future

Following a term that saw the U.S. Supreme Court hand off the legality of abortion and other key issues to the states, Ohio courts have never been more decisive. In the coming year, our state Supreme Court could rule on everything from the future of abortion access to the preservation of LGBTQ+ rights and the […] The post As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Misinformation about voting crops up around the U.S. as midterm elections near

In Colorado, an error in early October involving voter registration postcards that were mailed to non-citizens in the state morphed into a conspiracy theory about voter fraud. In Iowa, voters in late September received phone calls spreading misinformation about how they could vote, with Iowans falsely told they could cast their ballots over the phone, the Iowa Capital Dispatch […] The post Misinformation about voting crops up around the U.S. as midterm elections near appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy