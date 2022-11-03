Read full article on original website
Opinion: The results of Ryan vs. Vance may spell the end of Ohio's legacy
The 2022 US Senate race in Ohio will have national implications, writes Paul Sracic. The results will determine if Ohio can be "a presidential bellwether" and "whether Democrats have permanently ceded what was formerly the most Democratic part of the state."
Long-time political bomb-thrower Rep. Jim Jordan has a huge national profile. What do Northeast Ohioans think of him?
WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News. He’s a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He’ll chair the House Judiciary Committee and conduct high profile hearings if his party takes control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year.
Ohio Supreme Court says state waited too long to charge man who attacked woman 26 years ago
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that authorities waited too long to charge Ralph Bortree convicted of attempted aggravated murder 26 years ago.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he will attend Trump rally near Dayton
Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that he plans to attend an upcoming Ohio rally with former President Donald Trump, marking the first time in years the governor has appeared at one of Trump's events. The former president will speak at the Dayton International Airport in Vandalia on Monday night, the...
Ohio voters should not be fooled by Tim Ryan’s third-trimester abortion limit
Congressman Tim Ryan , now running for a Senate seat from Ohio, recently came out in support of the smallest of limits on abortion — a prohibition in the third trimester. Ryan is taking this position because he is in a tight race against the pro-life Republican candidate J.D. Vance . Ryan hopes to pick off enough moderate and independent voters to win. But Ohio voters should not be fooled.
What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Secretary of State issues warning about text message that could potentially provide voters with inaccurate polling location
An organization called Voting Futures has announced they will soon be sending text messages to certain individuals in Ohio with information that includes the voter’s polling location – and it’s possible that the information they provide is wrong. NBC News reported on Oct. 31 that Voting Futures...
Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live
Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
Ohio May Be About to Test the Limits of Trumpism
Ohio's races for Senate and Governor couldn't be more different. And yet, they may affect each other, leading a good number of voters to split their ticket.
Ohio court rules on child custody issue
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that parents cannot appeal a custody decision based on a 90-day hearing rule.
The 6 races that could impact Ohio's redistricting debate
The future Ohio Supreme Court will decide the state's district maps, but there are also three other races that could make or break what kind of plans are put forward.
Powerball Jackpot: Best & Worst States for Winners
The Powerball jackpot has now soared to $1.5 billion for the next drawing, which will be Saturday, Nov. 5. Sure, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million, but someone will win at some point....
State bar association requests more Ohio Supreme Court race ads be removed as misleading
The Ohio State Bar Association is asking for three more TV ads in the Ohio Supreme Court race to be taken down, saying they’re misleading. On Oct. 27, the bar association’s Judicial Election Campaign Advertising Monitoring Committee wrote to the Washington, D.C.-based Republican State Leadership Committee asking it to stop running an ad attacking three Democratic candidates for the state’s highest court.
5 takeaways from the Fox News U.S. Senate candidate forum featuring Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican writer J.D. Vance each got 22 minutes on national television on Tuesday, via an Ohio U.S. Senate forum in Columbus hosted by Fox News. The forum was the third time Ryan and Vance had appeared in a TV program geared...
Guest: Rep. Stephanie Bice is Iranian American. Where's the representation?
Since the 1970s, the Iranian American community of Oklahoma has grown substantially and has made tremendous strides socially and economically. With Stephanie Bice, the daughter of an Iranian immigrant, serving in the Oklahoma state Senate and becoming the first Iranian American elected to the United States House of Representatives, it shows just how far the Iranian community has come in the past 40 years. However, in her time in Congress, Bice has been a disappointment to the...
Liz Cheney says she will vote for Democrat Tim Ryan over Trump-backed Republican JD Vance in Ohio midterms
Liz Cheney has said she would rather vote for Democrat candidate Tim Ryan instead of Donald Trump-backed Republican JD Vance in Ohio’s Senate race.The Ohio Senate race has become a neck-and-neck battle between Congressman Tim Ryan, a centrist Democratic member of the House, and author JD Vance, who wrote the book Hillbilly Ellegy, which was adapted into a Netflix movie by Hollywood filmmaker Ron Howard.Mr Vance subsequently launched his political career and was endorsed by one-time president Mr Trump.“I would not vote for JD Vance,” Ms Cheney, the Republican representative for Wyoming, said in an interview with PBS NewsHour...
Ohio ‘Boogaloo Boi’ arrested after allegedly threatening to 'blow up the IRS' and kill federal agents, FBI says
An Ohio man who's an extremist "Boogaloo Boi" has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill federal agents and boasting online about his weapons stash, including a grenade launcher, the FBI announced. Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, was arrested Tuesday by members of the Cleveland Division of the FBI without...
As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future
Following a term that saw the U.S. Supreme Court hand off the legality of abortion and other key issues to the states, Ohio courts have never been more decisive. In the coming year, our state Supreme Court could rule on everything from the future of abortion access to the preservation of LGBTQ+ rights and the […] The post As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Misinformation about voting crops up around the U.S. as midterm elections near
In Colorado, an error in early October involving voter registration postcards that were mailed to non-citizens in the state morphed into a conspiracy theory about voter fraud. In Iowa, voters in late September received phone calls spreading misinformation about how they could vote, with Iowans falsely told they could cast their ballots over the phone, the Iowa Capital Dispatch […] The post Misinformation about voting crops up around the U.S. as midterm elections near appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Dollar General Sued In Ohio After Overcharging
Because of "Bad Behaviour" The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
