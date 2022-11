URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulation below 3000. feet between 3 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulations above 3000. feet between 7 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. *...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO