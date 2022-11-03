ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinidad, CO

Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune

The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
26-inch storm helps Colorado ski area start season with roughly 1/3 of terrain open

Notorious for often getting the most snow in the state among local resorts, Wolf Creek Ski Area is at it again, opening their southwest Colorado location with approximately 30 percent of their skiable terrain already open. According to an announcement on the website, the ample open terrain is the result of an early November storm dropping 26 inches of snow in the area, bringing the base to 32 inches of all-natural snow. The area has gotten about 40 inches of snow already this year.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Analysts on governor's race, as Polis has double-digit polling lead

Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Others are waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to hear the final pitches from candidates. Analysts on governor’s race, as Polis has double-digit …. Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned...
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Rare moose sighting in New Mexico

MORA, N.M. — A young bull moose was spotted near Mora, according to New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. The group suspects it could be the same moose spotted on Taos Pueblo last month. There have only been roughly half a dozen moose spottings in New Mexico in...
Tornadoes destroy homes in Texas

The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. Extra clouds linger across Denver tonight with slowing winds. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Sunday afternoon with cooler highs.
What’s new this winter at Colorado’s hot springs

Earlier this year, “Eat, Pray, Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert pointed out during a talk in Denver that “relaxed” is a word she rarely hears used to describe women. “I hear resilient, badass, strong, but not relaxed,” she said. I’ve been thinking about that since — and trying to find ways to be relaxed effortlessly. Now that hot springs season is here, I have found the answer.
Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
OutThere Colorado

Here’s how many mountains are in Colorado

If you’ve ever wondered how many peaks there are in Colorado, we've got an answer... kind of... and the number is staggering. Keep in mind that calculating the number of peaks can be quite difficult, as different people tend to have different standards for what constitutes an official peak, often depending on a data point called “prominence.” Either way, I'm hoping that someone will see this article and be inspired to summit them all. Let’s start with the 14ers. ...
