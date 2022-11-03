Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune
The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
26-inch storm helps Colorado ski area start season with roughly 1/3 of terrain open
Notorious for often getting the most snow in the state among local resorts, Wolf Creek Ski Area is at it again, opening their southwest Colorado location with approximately 30 percent of their skiable terrain already open. According to an announcement on the website, the ample open terrain is the result of an early November storm dropping 26 inches of snow in the area, bringing the base to 32 inches of all-natural snow. The area has gotten about 40 inches of snow already this year.
5 Definitely ‘Odd’ Things You Need to Check Out in Colorado
ISAK HEARTSTONE - THE GIANT TROLL. Yes, the troll has a name. Something that big and odd should. A kid-friendly trail outside of Breckenridge is where you can find the odd, 'Mr. Heartstone.' Find out exactly how tall he is and how to get to the trailhead HERE. THE LARGEST...
Colorado’s Brand New Bridge of Lights Will Elevate the Holidays
A brand new drive-through experience coming to Colorado is bound to elevate anyone's holiday season. America's highest suspension bridge spans the Royal Gorge, connecting two twoers, nearly one thousand feet above the Arkansas River. Beginning in mid-November, the Royal Gorge Bridge will be transforming into a drive-through holiday lights display.
Colorado Ghost Town Was Coldest Place in U.S. on Halloween
It seems appropriate a ghost town would be the coldest place in the contiguous United States on Halloween 2022. Well, this "Gothic" little town just happens to be in Colorado. This Colorado ghost town, pretty much deserted for over 100 years, recorded a toasty temperature of nine degrees on Halloween, October 31, 2022.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Missing out-of-state hunter found dead in Colorado
A 64-year-old hunter from California was found dead on Saturday after spending the night missing in the Colorado backcountry, according a news release from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office and San Miguel County Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Dry Creek Basin area...
Snow totals for Colorado's Nov. 3-4, 2022 snowstorm
As a snowstorm starts to move out of Colorado, it has left an inch or two in downtown Denver, about 4.5 inches at the Denver International Airport, and 10 inches in a southwest town in the state.
KDVR.com
Analysts on governor's race, as Polis has double-digit polling lead
Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Others are waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to hear the final pitches from candidates. Analysts on governor’s race, as Polis has double-digit …. Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned...
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Snow totals: Here’s how much fell in your city
Denver recorded its first official snowfall of the season on Thursday into Friday morning.
KOAT 7
Rare moose sighting in New Mexico
MORA, N.M. — A young bull moose was spotted near Mora, according to New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. The group suspects it could be the same moose spotted on Taos Pueblo last month. There have only been roughly half a dozen moose spottings in New Mexico in...
KDVR.com
Tornadoes destroy homes in Texas
The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. Extra clouds linger across Denver tonight with slowing winds. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Sunday afternoon with cooler highs.
lamarledger.com
What’s new this winter at Colorado’s hot springs
Earlier this year, “Eat, Pray, Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert pointed out during a talk in Denver that “relaxed” is a word she rarely hears used to describe women. “I hear resilient, badass, strong, but not relaxed,” she said. I’ve been thinking about that since — and trying to find ways to be relaxed effortlessly. Now that hot springs season is here, I have found the answer.
KRQE News 13
Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
See 25 of Colorado’s Coldest Record Lows Recorded in November
November is here and so is colder weather in Colorado. Just how cold? Both the Farmer's Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac have predicted a cold winter ahead, but what do the record low temps say about November on the western slope?. Below we look at 25 of the coldest...
Here’s how many mountains are in Colorado
If you’ve ever wondered how many peaks there are in Colorado, we've got an answer... kind of... and the number is staggering. Keep in mind that calculating the number of peaks can be quite difficult, as different people tend to have different standards for what constitutes an official peak, often depending on a data point called “prominence.” Either way, I'm hoping that someone will see this article and be inspired to summit them all. Let’s start with the 14ers. ...
cpr.org
Meet the queer hair community fueling the mullet’s return to Colorado
Inside a small bungalow just off the north end of Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Ezra Burns sits in the chair where she gives her clients haircuts. The chair stands out from the others in the room thanks to a luxurious fur throw draped over its back. “My clientele...
History Colorado highlights Native American Heritage Month with several events
November is Native American Heritage Month. In recognition of the month, History Colorado is highlighting the stories and contributions of the Indigenous people who call Colorado home.
Comments / 0