4th Generation S.F.
3d ago
Another day in SF, whether in a Pac Heights mansion with DHS security or at a 7-11, no one is really safe these days. My money is on yet another drug addled homeless violent zombie
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
Legendary NFL Executive DiesNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Fatal Beating at SF 7-Eleven Charged With Murder, Several Felonies: DA
A man arrested in the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man at a San Francisco 7-Eleven store Tuesday has been charged with 14 felony counts, including murder, in what prosecutors say was a prolonged attack involving multiple victims, according to the District Attorney. Charles Short, 32, went on an unprovoked...
San Francisco man charged with murder in random, unprovoked 7-Eleven attack
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco prosecutors filed felony charges against Charles Short Friday for a random attack that resulted in the death of Richard Owens. Owens, a 73-year-old Visitacion Valley resident, was brutally beaten to death near a 7-Eleven store on Bayshore Boulevard in San Francisco at 6:30 a.m. on November 1. Police and District […]
77-year-old man brutally beaten to death outside San Francisco 7-Eleven, police say: 'Senseless violence'
A 77-year-old man was brutally beaten to death outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in San Francisco earlier this week in what police have called a random attack.
Juvenile stabbed during large brawl in San Francisco Fillmore District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A brawl among a group of high school students in San Francisco resulted in a teenage girl getting stabbed, police said Friday.The incident happened Thursday at around 11:44 a.m. in the area of Fillmore Street and O'Farrell Street. San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a large group of juveniles involved in a physical altercation.On the way, officers were notified that someone had been stabbed and when they arrived they found a juvenile victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.The victim is an 11th grader whose aunt told KPIX 5 it was a group of her classmates that attacked her niece.Officers rendered aid and medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the investigation was still active and the department would additional information when it becomes available. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Five arrested for allegedly assaulting San Jose police officer after traffic stop
(KRON)– Five people were arrested on Saturday after police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police say that last night two officers in a patrol car saw three vehicles that appeared to be racing. Police proceeded with a traffic enforcement stop with one of the […]
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, missing Bay Area woman, found months after her disappearance
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Bay Area woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County.
KTVU FOX 2
Murder charges filed in beating death of 77-year-old man outside SF 7-Eleven
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco District Attorney on Friday felony charges against a 32-year-old man for an unprovoked attack outside a 7-Eleven that killed a 77-year-old man and injured another 70-year-old convenience store employee. Interim DA Brooke Jenkins charged Charles Short with 14 felony counts and several aggravating allegations...
NBC Bay Area
SF Store Employee Pistol Whipped During Armed Robbery
A violent armed robbery and assault was caught on camera in San Francisco’s Mission District. The incident happened Thursday night at a convenience store near Mission and 26th streets. According to store employees, a light-colored sedan pulled up outside the business. The driver stayed inside the car while three...
SFGate
Man who blamed girlfriend's killing on anti-Asian hate was behind murder-for-hire scheme, police say
A man who allegedly orchestrated his girlfriend's murder in Oakland, California, stood to gain millions from her death, according to court documents released Monday. Nelson Chia, 73, was arrested Friday in connection with the Aug. 21 killing of his longtime girlfriend, 60-year-old Lili Xu. Chia killed himself in Santa Rita Jail a few hours after he was arrested, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.
sfstandard.com
Murder Charges Against an Alameda Deputy Who Failed a Psych Exam Prompted a State Review—Now, SF Sheriffs Have Been Cleared
A state review of more than 200 San Francisco sheriff’s deputies whose psychological exam results were called into question found that none of them had failed. The review, which was launched in early October, followed allegations that 24-year-old Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Williams Jr.—who reportedly received a failing grade on his psychological exam—had murdered a couple in their East Bay home.
Suspect identified in deadly random attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven store
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police on Thursday released the name of a man arrested for an apparent random attack that killed another man at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood earlier this week.The violent attack also left two other individuals -- a store employee and another person -- injured in addition to claiming the life of the 77-year-old victim.Charles Short, 32, is accused of the attack that killed Richard Owens, according to police.The incident happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley...
SFist
DA Jenkins Hit With More Ethics Allegations Over Alleged Unauthorized Sharing of Sensitive Department Documents
A new report alleges DA Jenkins shared a suspect’s information for use in the recall campaign with another colleague who was also quitting on Boudin, and Jenkins is responding by launching an investigation into the leak. Is it possible to have a “November Surprise” in a San Francisco election?...
4 teens arrested after series of SF carjackings over Halloween weekend
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four juvenile suspects were arrested in connection to a series of carjackings over Halloween weekend, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release. The first incident happened on Oct. 30 at around 8 p.m. and the second around 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 31 — both carjackings involved firearms. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Another person killed in Oakland as OPD teams up with U.S. Marshals to address gun violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in Oakland left one person dead Friday afternoon, as the police chief says all hands are on deck to address gun violence. Oakland police said one person was shot and killed just after 3 o'clock on 81st Avenue. There is no information yet on a possible suspect, but we know OPD is now taking a different approach to these investigations with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Teen Stabbed at Halloween Party, Family Demands Answers
What started as an Antioch Halloween party turned into a real-life horror scene over the weekend. A fight broke out outside the house party Saturday night and someone pulled a knife and slashed several teenage girls. One of them may never see out of one of her eyes, ever again...
Former Santa Rosa physician faces up to 20 years in prison
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former Santa Rosa physician Thomas Keller has been convicted of four counts of distributing controlled substances without legitimate medical need, the Department of Justice announced in a press release Friday. Keller, 75, faced second-degree murder charges in August of 2019 after being accused of killing five of his patients. The […]
San Francisco DA Jenkins under scrutiny after emails reveal she shared confidential case files
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Recently-unearthed emails show San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins might've broken the law when she sent classified case files to a personal email account back in 2021, when she was an assistant district attorney.Jenkins insisted Thursday that the emails "inappropriately, and potentially illegally, obtained" and she was initiating an investigation into their release. On Wednesday, Mission Local ran a story focusing on emails it obtained from the district attorney's office that showed Jenkins forwarding case files from her work account to the personal email account of fellow assistant district attorney Don Du Bain. She sent the...
SF man fights back in attempted robbery in Lower Pac Heights
(KRON) — A San Francisco man is recovering after he says he was brutally assaulted in Lower Pac Heights on Sunday evening. Richard Titus has lived in San Francisco for years, and he says he hasn’t had issues like this before. The last thing he remembers clearly is leaving a brunch around 5 or 6p.m. […]
Violent attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven takes 'heartbreaking' toll
SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect was in custody after a violent attack inside a San Francisco 7-Eleven left two people injured and claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.The attack happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries. One of the bystanders -- 77-year-old Richard Owens -- died at the scene of his injuries. It was a brutal assault that was captured on video.Investigators said the attack was random. The death was 17th homicide this year in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood."It is heartbreaking to see this type of senseless violence on the seniors in our community," said Supervisor Shamann Walton. "I am committed to working with our community, city departments, and law enforcement to prevent violent incidents like this from happening to our community and to our seniors."People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Woman arrested in San Jose hit-and-run involving elderly woman, toddler
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman has been arrested after confessing to police that she was involved in a hit-and-run incident with an elderly woman and a toddler, according to the San Jose Police Department. In the early evening of Oct. 25, officers were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle […]
