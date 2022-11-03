Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Rapid City officials look to ban alcohol sales at medical pot dispensaries
People living in Sturgis can request deer meat from the annual harvest. Sturgis encourages people to shop locally this holiday season. Downtown Sturgis hosts an annual holiday giveaway to attract shoppers to local businesses. Mount Rushmore float will miss Thanksgiving Day parade. Updated: 11 hours ago. The early evening news...
kotatv.com
Debate over legalizing recreational marijuana continues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -With elections five days away the polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues. Yes on 27 Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich and four members of the Law Enforcement and Veterans Coalition held a virtual press conference to discuss why IM 27 is important. “They are not seeing how much of a failure our current approach is, and have had this elicit market for decades, and just want to maintain the status quo... they have failed to recognize another option here which takes cannabis out of the illicit market and shift it into regulation...” Schweich states.
kotatv.com
Small businesses prepare for the holidays, after slower revenue earlier this year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We all know someone who decorates for the holidays as soon as it gets cold. Even businesses have begun to stock their shelves with shiny ornaments and stuffed Santas in hopes of making up for lost sales earlier in the year. Local businesses are feeling the squeeze major retailers have over them this holiday season.
kotatv.com
Review panel makes ‘corrections’ to Forest Service report that suggests reducing timber harvests
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A review panel is issuing corrective actions to the U.S. Forest Service, and a report they issued, calling for the reduction of timber production in the Black Hills National Forest. The corrections were brought about by requests made from the Black Hills Forest Resource Association,...
greatamericanwest.co
From Balloons to Powwows to Rodeos, Rapid City Has It All
Right outside Rapid City, South Dakota, lies the birthplace of the space-age Stratobowl. It was from this location in 1935 that the Army Air Corps and National Geographic Society launched a world-record-breaking manned hot air balloon. Each year in September, experienced balloonists gather to celebrate the flight. Black Hills Powwow.
newscenter1.tv
Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
kotatv.com
Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working to change that. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on their fourth Sturgis house. This house is a three bedroom one bath, and starts a trend in Sturgis. Habitat for Humanity is already planning three more.
KEVN
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Park - Rapid City, is one of the area’s newest restaurants. The Park features a restaurant, casino, and the 707 Night Life a 6,000-square-foot event venue. The grand opening is on November 11 and November 12.
KEVN
Diverging diamond interchange expected in spring
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Construction on I-90 and Lacrosse Street started in February of 2021 and is still going on. Currently the west bound on- ramp that closed Nov. 3 is expected to open during the week of Thanksgiving. No other closures are expected once the ramp is reopened and the overall construction project is anticipated to be completed in early spring.
KELOLAND TV
100 years of the Pennington County Courthouse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)-Officials in Pennington County are inviting the public to an event celebrating a milestone for the courthouse. The event will celebrate 100 years of the courthouse. It will be held at the Courthouse at 4 p.m. on November 16th. A special photo will be taken out front...
hubcityradio.com
131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention underway Thursday
SPEARFISH, S.D.(KBHB) – The 131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention opened Thursday morning in Spearfish. Stockgrowers Vice President Les Shaw says there are plenty of new things this year – including attendance by several area FFA groups. The convention opened with legislative insights from the group’s lobbyist Jeremiah...
KEVN
Sturgis deer harvest controls urban deer population, helps feed community
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The sizable urban deer population is causing more deer-car collisions and problems in people’s yards and gardens, but the Sturgis Police Department is trying to fix the problem. This year’s deer harvest is underway in the city of Sturgis. The practice started in 2019 to...
KEVN
Sturgis offers prizes to shoppers during holiday season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The pandemic caused people to shop more online. But the city of Sturgis is encouraging people to shop locally with its annual holiday giveaway. People can win prizes by shopping at various downtown stores. One store participating is “New to You Fashion and Treasures Thrift...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally changing on purpose
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been changing and it’s on purpose, said city manager Daniel Ainslie. “After the 2016 rally, the city began specifically targeting some younger individuals and a younger market as well as ensuring it was a broader market that we were appealing to,” Ainslie said.
kotatv.com
Online EMT class offered to combat EMS staff shortages
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic showed how essential first responders are to the community. They are the first to arrive at dangerous and challenging scenes to assist people in trouble, but many emergency medical services operations are finding it difficult to find enough staff. Sturgis EMS is working with...
sdstandardnow.com
West River Democrats insist they can win, and Drew and Stephenson are trying to prove it on Nov. 8 (Part one)
(Author’s note: It’s hard out there for a South Dakota Democrat. They hold no national or statewide offices, and haven’t won a statewide election since 2008. They are heavily outnumbered in the Legislature, with Republicans holding supermajorities in both chambers, 62-8 in the House of Representatives and 32-3 in the Senate.
KEVN
Cement truck accident closes busy Rapid City street
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s not very often you see a cement truck laying on its side in a busy intersection. On West Boulevard and Omaha Street Wednesday, a concrete mixer rolled over causing a road closure for westbound traffic for several hours. A tow truck and other...
Black Hills Pioneer
City grounds rocket ship at Evans Park
SPEARFISH – Spearfish city officials have closed access to the rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park while they decide whether to renovate the structure to bring it into safety compliance, or replace it with a totally new structure. “I want to make clear that closing the rocket ship...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after pursuit near Hermosa
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested after a pursuit in Custer County Thursday. The Sheriff says it started just after 8:30 Thursday morning. Deputies were looking for a 21-year-old who had allegedly violated a no contact order. One deputy found him on Highway 79 and tried to pull him over, but he kept going.
