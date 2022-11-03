ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rapid City officials look to ban alcohol sales at medical pot dispensaries

People living in Sturgis can request deer meat from the annual harvest. Sturgis encourages people to shop locally this holiday season. Downtown Sturgis hosts an annual holiday giveaway to attract shoppers to local businesses. Mount Rushmore float will miss Thanksgiving Day parade. Updated: 11 hours ago. The early evening news...
RAPID CITY, SD
Debate over legalizing recreational marijuana continues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -With elections five days away the polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues. Yes on 27 Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich and four members of the Law Enforcement and Veterans Coalition held a virtual press conference to discuss why IM 27 is important. “They are not seeing how much of a failure our current approach is, and have had this elicit market for decades, and just want to maintain the status quo... they have failed to recognize another option here which takes cannabis out of the illicit market and shift it into regulation...” Schweich states.
RAPID CITY, SD
From Balloons to Powwows to Rodeos, Rapid City Has It All

Right outside Rapid City, South Dakota, lies the birthplace of the space-age Stratobowl. It was from this location in 1935 that the Army Air Corps and National Geographic Society launched a world-record-breaking manned hot air balloon. Each year in September, experienced balloonists gather to celebrate the flight. Black Hills Powwow.
RAPID CITY, SD
Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
RAPID CITY, SD
Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working to change that. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on their fourth Sturgis house. This house is a three bedroom one bath, and starts a trend in Sturgis. Habitat for Humanity is already planning three more.
STURGIS, SD
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Park - Rapid City, is one of the area’s newest restaurants. The Park features a restaurant, casino, and the 707 Night Life a 6,000-square-foot event venue. The grand opening is on November 11 and November 12.
Diverging diamond interchange expected in spring

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Construction on I-90 and Lacrosse Street started in February of 2021 and is still going on. Currently the west bound on- ramp that closed Nov. 3 is expected to open during the week of Thanksgiving. No other closures are expected once the ramp is reopened and the overall construction project is anticipated to be completed in early spring.
RAPID CITY, SD
100 years of the Pennington County Courthouse

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)-Officials in Pennington County are inviting the public to an event celebrating a milestone for the courthouse. The event will celebrate 100 years of the courthouse. It will be held at the Courthouse at 4 p.m. on November 16th. A special photo will be taken out front...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention underway Thursday

SPEARFISH, S.D.(KBHB) – The 131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention opened Thursday morning in Spearfish. Stockgrowers Vice President Les Shaw says there are plenty of new things this year – including attendance by several area FFA groups. The convention opened with legislative insights from the group’s lobbyist Jeremiah...
SPEARFISH, SD
Sturgis offers prizes to shoppers during holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The pandemic caused people to shop more online. But the city of Sturgis is encouraging people to shop locally with its annual holiday giveaway. People can win prizes by shopping at various downtown stores. One store participating is “New to You Fashion and Treasures Thrift...
STURGIS, SD
Sturgis Rally changing on purpose

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been changing and it’s on purpose, said city manager Daniel Ainslie. “After the 2016 rally, the city began specifically targeting some younger individuals and a younger market as well as ensuring it was a broader market that we were appealing to,” Ainslie said.
STURGIS, SD
Online EMT class offered to combat EMS staff shortages

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic showed how essential first responders are to the community. They are the first to arrive at dangerous and challenging scenes to assist people in trouble, but many emergency medical services operations are finding it difficult to find enough staff. Sturgis EMS is working with...
STURGIS, SD
Cement truck accident closes busy Rapid City street

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s not very often you see a cement truck laying on its side in a busy intersection. On West Boulevard and Omaha Street Wednesday, a concrete mixer rolled over causing a road closure for westbound traffic for several hours. A tow truck and other...
RAPID CITY, SD
City grounds rocket ship at Evans Park

SPEARFISH – Spearfish city officials have closed access to the rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park while they decide whether to renovate the structure to bring it into safety compliance, or replace it with a totally new structure. “I want to make clear that closing the rocket ship...
SPEARFISH, SD
Man arrested after pursuit near Hermosa

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested after a pursuit in Custer County Thursday. The Sheriff says it started just after 8:30 Thursday morning. Deputies were looking for a 21-year-old who had allegedly violated a no contact order. One deputy found him on Highway 79 and tried to pull him over, but he kept going.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD

