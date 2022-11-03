Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Can you buy alcohol and medical marijuana at the same place? Rapid City officials addressed this on Wednesday.
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Wednesday’s Legal and Finance meeting in Rapid City saw the approval of an ordinance prohibiting the selling of alcohol in medical cannabis establishments. Assistant City Attorney Justin Williams spoke on the subject after the meeting. How was the ordinance planned?. “What we have done at...
kotatv.com
A rule amending the code to prohibit alcohol sales in medical cannabis establishments
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The ordinance of selling any liquor or distribution of alcoholic beverages at a medical cannabis shop would be prohibited. Alcohol could only be served within establishments such as bars and restaurants. In a previous City Council meeting, the council voted to deny a retail alcohol...
kotatv.com
Rapid City council shows concern over marijuana paired with alcohol
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
kotatv.com
Debate over legalizing recreational marijuana continues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -With elections five days away the polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues. Yes on 27 Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich and four members of the Law Enforcement and Veterans Coalition held a virtual press conference to discuss why IM 27 is important. “They are not seeing how much of a failure our current approach is, and have had this elicit market for decades, and just want to maintain the status quo... they have failed to recognize another option here which takes cannabis out of the illicit market and shift it into regulation...” Schweich states.
kotatv.com
Small businesses prepare for the holidays, after slower revenue earlier this year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We all know someone who decorates for the holidays as soon as it gets cold. Even businesses have begun to stock their shelves with shiny ornaments and stuffed Santas in hopes of making up for lost sales earlier in the year. Local businesses are feeling the squeeze major retailers have over them this holiday season.
greatamericanwest.co
From Balloons to Powwows to Rodeos, Rapid City Has It All
Right outside Rapid City, South Dakota, lies the birthplace of the space-age Stratobowl. It was from this location in 1935 that the Army Air Corps and National Geographic Society launched a world-record-breaking manned hot air balloon. Each year in September, experienced balloonists gather to celebrate the flight. Black Hills Powwow.
KEVN
Sturgis deer harvest controls urban deer population, helps feed community
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The sizable urban deer population is causing more deer-car collisions and problems in people’s yards and gardens, but the Sturgis Police Department is trying to fix the problem. This year’s deer harvest is underway in the city of Sturgis. The practice started in 2019 to...
newscenter1.tv
Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
KEVN
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Park - Rapid City, is one of the area’s newest restaurants. The Park features a restaurant, casino, and the 707 Night Life a 6,000-square-foot event venue. The grand opening is on November 11 and November 12.
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota prepares to distribute Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the spirit of the holidays, Feeding South Dakota is getting ready to distribute thousands of meals to families. “Our thanksgiving distribution we are anticipating about 6,000 meals across the state, between Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls... But here in Rapid City we are going to focus on 1500,” said Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Wallace.
KEVN
Cement truck accident closes busy Rapid City street
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s not very often you see a cement truck laying on its side in a busy intersection. On West Boulevard and Omaha Street Wednesday, a concrete mixer rolled over causing a road closure for westbound traffic for several hours. A tow truck and other...
KEVN
Sturgis offers prizes to shoppers during holiday season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The pandemic caused people to shop more online. But the city of Sturgis is encouraging people to shop locally with its annual holiday giveaway. People can win prizes by shopping at various downtown stores. One store participating is “New to You Fashion and Treasures Thrift...
KEVN
Diverging diamond interchange expected in spring
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Construction on I-90 and Lacrosse Street started in February of 2021 and is still going on. Currently the west bound on- ramp that closed Nov. 3 is expected to open during the week of Thanksgiving. No other closures are expected once the ramp is reopened and the overall construction project is anticipated to be completed in early spring.
KELOLAND TV
100 years of the Pennington County Courthouse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)-Officials in Pennington County are inviting the public to an event celebrating a milestone for the courthouse. The event will celebrate 100 years of the courthouse. It will be held at the Courthouse at 4 p.m. on November 16th. A special photo will be taken out front...
kotatv.com
Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working to change that. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on their fourth Sturgis house. This house is a three bedroom one bath, and starts a trend in Sturgis. Habitat for Humanity is already planning three more.
KELOLAND TV
How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
Black Hills Pioneer
City grounds rocket ship at Evans Park
SPEARFISH – Spearfish city officials have closed access to the rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park while they decide whether to renovate the structure to bring it into safety compliance, or replace it with a totally new structure. “I want to make clear that closing the rocket ship...
sdpb.org
Candidates for governor ramp up campaign appearances ahead of election
With less than a week before election day the candidates for South Dakota governor are holding stops across the state. One campaign fighting against the federal government. The other says it’s focus is on running the state. High profile political figures are joining Republican Governor Kristi Noem as she...
kotatv.com
Trio of fires in Box Elder
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. Online EMT class offered to combat EMS staff shortages. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
Comments / 6