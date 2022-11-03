Read full article on original website
Orange County Transportation Authority services resume; bus workers continue to negotiate
Bus mechanics for the Orange County Transportation Authority launched a strike Wednesday afternoon , halting bus service countywide. The buses stopped all service Thursday morning but resumed Sunday evening. OCTA released a press release Sunday that a deal had not yet been reached with the union and negotiations will continue...
Governor Gavin Newsom endorses candidates in Anaheim
Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Democratic Party of Orange County’s office in Anaheim on Monday to endorse candidates for Anaheim City Council and California’s 40th congressional district. Newsom and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) showed their support for Ashleigh Aitken, a mayoral candidate in Anaheim, and Dr. Asif Mahmood,...
Voting in Titan Student Union interrupted by fire alarm
Voters and staff at the Titan Student Union Voting Center were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a fire alarm went off. CSUF PD, the Fullerton Fire Department and the TSU’s building engineers responded to the pulled fire alarm, University Police Capt. Scot Willey said. Willey said the alarm came from...
Public health professor Shana Charles runs for Fullerton City Council
After Fullerton’s recent redistricting, Shana Charles, an associate professor of public health at Cal State Fullerton, decided to run to be a Fullerton City Council member for District 3. This comes after current city council member Jesus Silva’s inability to run again. Charles said she intended on helping...
What to know about California propositions
Midterm elections are the time for California voters to nominate the next governor, as well as vote for local representatives and propositions. In preparation, Cal State Fullerton’s Alumni Association hosted the Go Vote: Voter Education series, consisting of the Ballot Breakdown on Oct. 19 , which explained the different elected positions, and Ballot Propositions 101 on Oct. 26 , which covered each proposition on the ballot.
Campus event emphasizes importance of local politics
Political science experts encouraged youth voter turnout and discussed the importance of local politics during the midterm elections at a panel hosted by Pi Sigma Alpha on Thursday night at the Titan Student Union. The All Politics is Local program is one of five offered by Cal State Fullerton designed...
Orange County plays key role in midterm elections
With the upcoming midterm elections, Orange County could have a significant impact in determining which party will control the House of Representatives. While Orange County has traditionally been a conservative district, the 2018 election indicated a change in the county’s voter demographics. Orange County is currently a purple county, meaning the margins between the Republican Party and the Democratic Party are slim.
CSUF plans to construct $1 million mascot statue
A $1 million elephant may be coming to Cal State Fullerton. University Advancement introduced a mockup of a mascot statue they plan to build on campus during the Tuesday Associated Students board of directors meeting. The estimated $1 million cost may change depending on inflating materials costs and when the statue’s construction will take place, said Greg Saks, vice president of University Advancement.
Student research thrives at arboretum
Cal State Fullerton students are working together to educate Fullerton communities and beyond about sustainable food systems and healthy eating. The Urban Agriculture Community-based Research Experience is a hands-on research project for undergraduates, graduate students and volunteers focusing on food security, nutritional sufficiency, environmental justice and sustainable agriculture, using a farm inside the Fullerton Arboretum as a base of operations.
CSUF swept in Hawai'i, remains winless against Rainbow Wahine
For the second time this season, the University of Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine swept Cal State Fullerton women’s volleyball, 3-0. CSUF remains winless against the University of Hawai’i with an 0-45 all-time record against them. The Titans fall to 12-10 overall and are tied for sixth place in...
Men's basketball tips off season against No.19 San Diego State
The last time the Titans suited up for a game against a ranked opponent, they were sharing the court with the legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski and Duke University last March. Now, with a nearly entirely new line-up than the one that won the Big West Tournament, Cal State Fullerton men’s basketball returns to the court to open their season against No. 19 San Diego State on Monday night.
