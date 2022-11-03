The last time the Titans suited up for a game against a ranked opponent, they were sharing the court with the legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski and Duke University last March. Now, with a nearly entirely new line-up than the one that won the Big West Tournament, Cal State Fullerton men’s basketball returns to the court to open their season against No. 19 San Diego State on Monday night.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO