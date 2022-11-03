ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

As pope visits, leading Muslim cleric urges intra-Muslim dialogue

One of the world's leading Islamic clerics on Friday called for dialogue between the faith's two main currents to settle sectarian differences, in an address to religious leaders including Pope Francis. Al-Tayeb's remarks came one day after Pope Francis, leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics, arrived in the Gulf kingdom of Bahrain on an inter-faith dialogue mission.
The Associated Press

Pope slams ‘childlike’ whims of powerful that start wars

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — With Russia’s war in Ukraine raging, Pope Francis joined Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders on Friday in calling for the great religions to work together for peace, telling an interfaith summit that religion must never be used to justify violence and that faith leaders must oppose the “childlike” whims of the powerful to make war.
The Independent

Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution

Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
US News and World Report

Pope Francis Arrives in Bahrain

SAKHIR, Bahrain (Reuters) - Pope Francis arrived in Bahrain on Thursday to start a four-day trip, the second by the pontiff to the Arabian peninsula. The plane carrying the pope arrived in Sakhir where he is due to meet King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the Sakhir Palace. (Reporting...
The Jewish Press

Herzog Calms Biden Administration Fear Over Possible Netanyahu Election Win

Officials in the Biden Administration expressed concern this week over the possibility that next month’s Israeli election could see Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu return to office. The officials were particularly concerned about the possibility that Religious Zionism chairperson and MK Bezalel Smotrich and his faction...
ABC News

Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society

MANAMA, Bahrain -- Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain on Sunday by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. He specifically mentioned its prisoners, saying “the way in which these ‘least ones’ are treated is a measure of the dignity and the hope of a society.”
AFP

Pope visits Bahrain for interfaith talks with rights in spotlight

Pope Francis, leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics, departed Thursday for the Gulf state of Bahrain to foster ties with Islam in a trip overshadowed by criticism of human rights abuses. But criticism of Bahrain's human rights record has already erupted ahead of Francis' trip, which lasts through Sunday, as international rights groups urge him to speak out against alleged abuses against Shiites, activists, and opposition figures in the Sunni-led monarchy. 
KEYT

Pope tells Bahrain youths to seek real advice, not Google

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Pope Francis shifted gears Saturday in his visit to Bahrain to minister to the Gulf’s Catholic community, presiding over a huge open-air Mass and then meeting with young people to give them a bit of fatherly advice: Don’t just Google your questions about life decisions, he told them. Instead, find a parent, teacher or grandparent who can offer guidance.
The Jewish Press

British PM Abandons Plan to Move Embassy to Jerusalem

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plans to move the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem have been abandoned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has confirmed. Asked whether the U.K. government was still considering a move, a No 10 spokesperson said: “It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy.”
POLITICO

5 tensions that could derail the climate conference

Set against a backdrop of severe weather disasters, this year’s gathering of world leaders collides with soaring energy costs, food insecurity and a looming recession.
Reuters

In Bahrain, pope speaks out against death penalty and discrimination

SAKHIR, Bahrain, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pope Francis spoke against the death penalty on Thursday at the start of a trip to Bahrain where the Shi'ite Muslim opposition accuse the Sunni monarchy of overseeing human rights abuses and families of death row inmates had sought help from the pontiff.
maritime-executive.com

985 Migrants Await Port Entry in First Test for Italy's New Leaders

A period of relatively unimpeded operation for migrant rescue vessels in the Central Mediterranean appears to be drawing to a close. Just weeks after the election of the right-wing government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, three rescue vessels are loitering offshore with nearly 1,000 survivors aboard - and in an apparent return to regulatory patterns last seen in 2018-19, they have not been allowed to enter port.
The Independent

Israel election: Netanyahu on ‘verge of big victory’ as ultra-nationalist party breaks through

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks poised for a dramatic return to power, according to the latest exit polls, as results also pointed to Itamar Ben-Gvir’s far-right Religious Zionist party becoming the third largest in Israel’s parliament.With around 85 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party, with the help of right-wing allies including Mr Ben-Gvir looks set to secure a small majority in the 120-seat Knesset. “We are on the verge of a very big victory,” Netanyahu, 73, told supporters at a gathering in Jerusalem on Wednesday. “I will establish a nationalist government that will see...
Reuters

U.S. issues fresh Iran-related sanctions

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions, targeting individuals it said were linked to Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quods force, as well as a number of shipping and oil companies.
BBC

Italy stops adult male migrants from disembarking

Italy's new far-right government has prevented 35 men from leaving a migrant ship which has been requesting access to an Italian port for two weeks. Minors and people with medical issues were allowed to disembark in Sicily. The Humanity 1 was one of four vessels carrying migrants waiting for permission...

