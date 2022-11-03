ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Every movie and TV show that’s blocked on Netflix Basic with Ads

Netflix has finally launched its ad-supported plan, called Netflix Basic with Ads. And while it’s cheaper than any of Netflix’s other plans, it also comes with a few major drawbacks. In addition to showing you 4 or 5 ads per hour and taking away your ability to download content for offline viewing, Netflix Basic with ads also features a smaller content library than the other plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy