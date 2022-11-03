Read full article on original website
Related
Every movie and TV show that’s blocked on Netflix Basic with Ads
Netflix has finally launched its ad-supported plan, called Netflix Basic with Ads. And while it’s cheaper than any of Netflix’s other plans, it also comes with a few major drawbacks. In addition to showing you 4 or 5 ads per hour and taking away your ability to download content for offline viewing, Netflix Basic with ads also features a smaller content library than the other plans.
Oh, Snap! It’s Double Elimination ‘90s Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 8 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Dancing with the Stars will flasback to the ‘90s on Monday’s episode with hit songs from the decade, featuring special guest artists Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Vanilla Ice and Kid ‘N Play. It’s a double elimination night—and a double dance night. First, the eight remaining celebrities will perform...
NBC Miami
The Creel House From ‘Stranger Things' Sold for $350,000 in 2019. Now It's on the Market for $1.5 Million—Take a Look Inside
The home at 906 E 2nd Avenue in Rome, Georgia, also known as the Creel House from "Stranger Things" season four is back on the market. The 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 6,000 sq. ft. house is currently selling for $1.5 million. The house became a main character in the latest installment of...
Comments / 0