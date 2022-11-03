Read full article on original website
WVNews
EXPLAINER: Qatar's vast wealth helps it host FIFA World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar is home to roughly 2.6 million people, but only a small fraction — around 12% — are Qatari citizens. They enjoy massive wealth and benefits fueled by Qatar's shared control of one of the world's largest reserves of natural gas.
WVNews
Ukraine warns of Russian 'brutality' in eastern region
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are stepping up their strikes in a fiercely contested region of eastern Ukraine, worsening the already tough conditions for residents and the defending army following Moscow's illegal annexation and declaration of martial law in Donetsk province, Ukrainian authorities said. The attacks have almost...
POLITICO
5 tensions that could derail the climate conference
Set against a backdrop of severe weather disasters, this year’s gathering of world leaders collides with soaring energy costs, food insecurity and a looming recession.
WVNews
Today's scripture
This is what the Lord says — your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: “I am the Lord your God, who teaches you what is best for you, who directs you in the way you should go.” — Isaiah 48:17.
