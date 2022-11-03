Read full article on original website
Despite the six wins, the Dolphins loss may have been the game that showed the Bills character
One of the most interesting things Brandon Beane said Wednesday during a 20-minute interaction with reporters at One Bills Drive was how he felt about his team following its lone loss of the season in Miami. The Bills are 6-0 in their other games this season, and Beane acknowledged, “I...
thecomeback.com
Travis Kelce admits he hates one NFL team
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was recently asked if he hates any other NFL franchises. He does, and the answer probably won’t surprise you very much given how much so many other people hate that team. Kelce, who has been making the rounds recently with brother...
Yardbarker
Bills GM Gives His Thoughts On Odell Beckham Jr.
We are nine weeks into the NFL regular season and star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still without a team. However, the general manager of the Buffalo Bills had something interesting to say about Beckham. Beckham, who’s unable to play as he recovers from an ACL injury, was a...
Bills vs. Jets injury update: Buffalo gets some good news ahead of road game vs. AFC East rival
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer re-injured his elbow in last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers and the team is already ruling him out for Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the New York Jets. But there is some good news. Linebacker Von...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
NBC Sports
John Lynch on possibly signing Odell Beckham Jr.: “We never say no”
As free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. looks for his next team, the 49ers aren’t closing the door on the possibility. Recently, coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s “always been a fan” of Beckham, but Shanahan also said he’s happy with the receivers the team has. G.M. John Lynch has reiterated that message.
Cowboys Expected to Pursue Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., per Report
Dallas is interested in adding the veteran wide receiver after failing to acquire a wideout prior to the trade deadline.
Yardbarker
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
Odell Beckham Jr. potential cause behind Cowboys WR freeze at trade deadline
The Dallas Cowboys were sad to be in hot pursuit of several wide receivers before the NFL trade deadline, but ultimately stood pat. Was Odell Beckham one of the reasons why? The free agent wideout has been teasing suitors all season and remains vocal on his decision-to-be on social media. OBJ has been linked to […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. potential cause behind Cowboys WR freeze at trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Chiefs prediction and pick. Once again, the Titans are atop the AFC South Division as they quietly find ways to win games, despite how it is done. Tennessee is coming off a win over the Houston Texans where they won just 17-10. Before that, they beat the Indianapolis Colts twice as well as the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders. You wouldn’t believe it, but the Titans are on a five-game winning streak as head coach Mike Vrabel continues to do wonders for that team.
Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans
"You're acting like spoiled brats."
Lisa McCaffrey details family emotions behind Christian's trade to 49ers
Lisa McCaffrey, the outgoing and outspoken mom of Christian McCaffrey, offered a behind-the-scenes look at the family’s emotions leading up to his trade to the 49ers.
Ryan Tannehill final injury update will leave Titans fans praying
Heading into their Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans are still unsure who their quarterback will be. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is currently dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of Week 8. With it still linkering, it could also prove to hold him out again on Sunday […] The post Ryan Tannehill final injury update will leave Titans fans praying appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans WR Brandin Cooks’ next move after missing Week 9 loss to Eagles
Heading into the 2022 NFL trade deadline, Brandin Cooks expected to be traded by the Houston Texans. Currently in the middle of his ninth professional season, Cooks is clearly not on the same timeline as this particular Texans squad, who are starting a 24-year-old second-year ex-third-round pick signal caller out of Stanford under center and […] The post Texans WR Brandin Cooks’ next move after missing Week 9 loss to Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Watch: OBJ Heading to the Bills? #shorts
Von Miller mentioned the possibility of OBJ joining the Bills on The Voncast with Josh Allen. Today, he posted an Instagram Story with a picture of him and OBJ with the clock emoji. Comment if you think OBJ should go to the Bills. Watch the full interview with Josh Allen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW9eMVL-uSg&t=1505s Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
AJ Brown fined $10,609 for literally pointing at opposing defenders
You might as well call the NFL the No Fun League instead of the National Football League. Star WR AJ Brown, who is balling out this season for the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles was fined $10,609 for literally pointing at defenders last weekend in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The officials saw that as taunting.
Disturbing new video of Saints star Alvin Kamara beating up man in Las Vegas released
One of the stories that has surprisingly flown under the radar over the last months is the arrest of New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara. The star running back was arrested back in February when he assaulted a man in Las Vegas amid the Pro Bowl. Since then, Kamara has dodged a suspension while court […] The post Disturbing new video of Saints star Alvin Kamara beating up man in Las Vegas released appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
NFL insider floats new team for Tom Brady next season
It’s safe to say that, so far, Tom Brady’s 23rd NFL season has been an unmitigated disaster. So if he wanted to return next season to try and get a better ending, at least one NFL reporter thinks it could happen with a different team. After Brady retired...
Yardbarker
Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him
Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
‘What are we playing for?’: Bears trading away defensive stars gets brutally honest reaction from team captain Eddie Jackson
The Chicago Bears had a rather bizarre trade deadline, all things considered. Yes, they made an upgrade at wide receiver with Chase Claypool. However, the team also made a couple of trades that stripped their defense of their best players. Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, two stars of the Chicago defense, were traded to different […] The post ‘What are we playing for?’: Bears trading away defensive stars gets brutally honest reaction from team captain Eddie Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
