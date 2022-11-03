ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Travis Kelce admits he hates one NFL team

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was recently asked if he hates any other NFL franchises. He does, and the answer probably won’t surprise you very much given how much so many other people hate that team. Kelce, who has been making the rounds recently with brother...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bills GM Gives His Thoughts On Odell Beckham Jr.

We are nine weeks into the NFL regular season and star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still without a team. However, the general manager of the Buffalo Bills had something interesting to say about Beckham. Beckham, who’s unable to play as he recovers from an ACL injury, was a...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Yardbarker

Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem

As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr. potential cause behind Cowboys WR freeze at trade deadline

The Dallas Cowboys were sad to be in hot pursuit of several wide receivers before the NFL trade deadline, but ultimately stood pat. Was Odell Beckham one of the reasons why? The free agent wideout has been teasing suitors all season and remains vocal on his decision-to-be on social media. OBJ has been linked to […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. potential cause behind Cowboys WR freeze at trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Titans vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Chiefs prediction and pick. Once again, the Titans are atop the AFC South Division as they quietly find ways to win games, despite how it is done. Tennessee is coming off a win over the Houston Texans where they won just 17-10. Before that, they beat the Indianapolis Colts twice as well as the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders. You wouldn’t believe it, but the Titans are on a five-game winning streak as head coach Mike Vrabel continues to do wonders for that team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Ryan Tannehill final injury update will leave Titans fans praying

Heading into their Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans are still unsure who their quarterback will be. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is currently dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of Week 8. With it still linkering, it could also prove to hold him out again on Sunday […] The post Ryan Tannehill final injury update will leave Titans fans praying appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Texans WR Brandin Cooks’ next move after missing Week 9 loss to Eagles

Heading into the 2022 NFL trade deadline, Brandin Cooks expected to be traded by the Houston Texans. Currently in the middle of his ninth professional season, Cooks is clearly not on the same timeline as this particular Texans squad, who are starting a 24-year-old second-year ex-third-round pick signal caller out of  Stanford under center and […] The post Texans WR Brandin Cooks’ next move after missing Week 9 loss to Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: OBJ Heading to the Bills? #shorts

Von Miller mentioned the possibility of OBJ joining the Bills on The Voncast with Josh Allen. Today, he posted an Instagram Story with a picture of him and OBJ with the clock emoji. Comment if you think OBJ should go to the Bills. Watch the full interview with Josh Allen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW9eMVL-uSg&t=1505s Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
ClutchPoints

Disturbing new video of Saints star Alvin Kamara beating up man in Las Vegas released

One of the stories that has surprisingly flown under the radar over the last months is the arrest of New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara. The star running back was arrested back in February when he assaulted a man in Las Vegas amid the Pro Bowl. Since then, Kamara has dodged a suspension while court […] The post Disturbing new video of Saints star Alvin Kamara beating up man in Las Vegas released appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

NFL insider floats new team for Tom Brady next season

It’s safe to say that, so far, Tom Brady’s 23rd NFL season has been an unmitigated disaster. So if he wanted to return next season to try and get a better ending, at least one NFL reporter thinks it could happen with a different team. After Brady retired...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him

Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘What are we playing for?’: Bears trading away defensive stars gets brutally honest reaction from team captain Eddie Jackson

The Chicago Bears had a rather bizarre trade deadline, all things considered. Yes, they made an upgrade at wide receiver with Chase Claypool. However, the team also made a couple of trades that stripped their defense of their best players. Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, two stars of the Chicago defense, were traded to different […] The post ‘What are we playing for?’: Bears trading away defensive stars gets brutally honest reaction from team captain Eddie Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy