Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 2, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the xSPECTAR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on November 4, 2022. Aiming to be the...
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2023: Solana, Ripple, and BudBlockz
2022 has been a stellar year for cryptocurrencies as the crypto market touched new highs in terms of trading volumes and prices. Cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of investor portfolios across the world. Their popularity has also paved the way for blockchain assets, like non-fungible assets and meme coins, to carve a niche for themselves. If you want to find a reliable way to figure out promisingcryptocurrencies to invest in, you should start by researching some of the top names like Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
NEWSBTC
Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Hits ATH, Why This Could Be Bullish For Bitcoin
On-chain data shows the stablecoin exchange inflow mean has reached a new all-time high, here’s why this might prove to be bullish for Bitcoin. Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Has Surged Up To A New ATH Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, these inflows can...
NEWSBTC
Bluelight.inc token, $KALE, is listed on the Cryptology crypto exchange
Bluelight.inc is thrilled to announce that its public token, $KALE, is listed on the Cryptology crypto exchange under the KALE ticker. With that, the new age economic strategy blockchain-based game is available for the crypto community. Bluelight.inc is a free-to-play simulator of a startup in virtual silicon valley called San...
NEWSBTC
BNB Coin Surges By Over 20% During Market Pullback
While the crypto market faced a pullback, BNB coin has added substantial gain in the last 7 days. The native token of the world’s largest crypto exchange registered over 20% profit, joining the top gainers for the week besides Dogecoin. The token has also enjoyed a 24-hour trading volume...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin Breaks Out Of Its Resistance Of $335; Will $450 Be The Next Stop?
BNB rallies with high volume as price breaks above $335 after a while as bulls eyes $450. BNB’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins, including BNB. BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Emerges the Best Meme Coin for Your Portfolio Ahead of Shiba Inu and Floki Inu
Since the excellent run from meme coins in the last bull market, many crypto investors have made them a must-have. Over a thousand meme coins exist in the coin market, including the new ones on presale. The common dilemma for most investors ahead of the coming year is choosing the...
NEWSBTC
Oryen Network Surges Nearly 100% During ICO Event, Blasting Ahead Of Litecoin And Fantom
Defi protocols jostle for liquidity. In the colder market conditions and a risk-off environment, protocols must work harder to make investors part with their capital. Investors want decent and dependable yields. Oryen Network offers both and, as a result, has posted gains of nearly 100%: blasting ahead of Litecoin and Fantom.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Seen Sliding 15% In Coming Days – Here’s Why
Dogecoin is currently changing hands at a price that is significantly lower than its six-month high of $0.1572, providing an opportunity for investors to take advantage of a huge discount for accumulation. Dogecoin went down by 11% following news of Twitter’s plans to halt crypto integration projects. DOGE managed...
NEWSBTC
Will Rishi Sunak’s Crypto Advocation Help Elevate The Status Of Big Eyes Coin And ApeCoin In Britain?
The United Kingdom has had frequent changes in political figures in the past seven years, particularly regarding a prime minister. Since David Cameron’s resignation in 2016, Britain has had four prime ministers who came and went quickly from number 10, leaving many people to criticise the practicality of politicians.
NEWSBTC
Could Oryen 2x price increase in its ICO overcome the popularity of Big Eyes and Tamadoge presales?
Initial Coin Offerings, or ICOs, are a proven way to kickstart crypto projects, and investors are looking for projects with the highest potential for growth, expansion, and, ultimately, success. Even in declining crypto markets, many projects are still under development – each with a unique value proposition for investors and general crypto enthusiasts.
NEWSBTC
Elrond Becomes MultiversX, Unveils 3 New Metaverse Products
Elrond, a decentralized finance-oriented blockchain, is undergoing a massive transformation as the startup rebrands to MetaversX. The move is meant to reflect the new direction of the company, which will focus on building metaverse-related products. Elrond was one of the first projects to fundraise through the Binance Launchpad back in...
NEWSBTC
FOMO setting in after High-Percentage Supply Burn Announcement – Uniglo.io expected to rise to the ranks of Uniswap and 1INCH
Cryptocurrency investors anticipate an explosive launch for Uniglo.io (GLO), a new social currency that is at the tail end of its initial coin offering (ICO). A key feature of this project is token-burning, with its founders recently announcing that they are conducting the first-ever ultra-burn event right after the project launch on the 19th of November. This burn is expected to involve a high percentage, which means a large portion of the overall supply of GLO tokens will disappear forever.
NEWSBTC
Astounding burn to place Uniglo.io on top of must-have cryptos with BNB, Solana, and Cardano
Are you looking for a must-have crypto investment for the coming months? Despite recent market dips, there are still plenty of credible options out there that can bring gains to your portfolio. It has just become a little harder to find them, and you might need to think outside the box a little and focus on lesser-known tokens with bigger upsides regarding predicted ROIs.
NEWSBTC
Coinbase Revenue Dips By Nearly 50% Amid Crypto Winter
The crypto market continues to express more decline in the value of most assets, especially Coinbase. Also, the intense bearish trend is creating tighter conditions for almost all firms. The overall effect results in adverse reports on the performance of the companies. Recently, Coinbase, the most prominent American crypto exchange,...
NEWSBTC
Polygon (MATIC) Shows It Is A Force On Chart And On-Chain; Here Is Why
MATIC rallies with high volume as price breaks above $1 after a while as bulls eyes $1.3. MATIC’s price, both on chart and on-chain, shows how it has had a fair share of the bear market and would continue to bloom. MATIC’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes...
NEWSBTC
AAX Appoints Ben Caselin as VP of AAX and Head of AAX Trends
Ben Caselin tapped as Vice-President of AAX and Head of AAX Trends. AAX, a global digital assets exchange, has appointed Ben Caselin as Vice President of AAX and Head of AAX Trends. The appointment reinforces AAX’s commitment to driving the mass adoption of bitcoin and digital assets through educational content, community-building and empowerment programmes, especially in developing countries.
NEWSBTC
Why Cardano (ADA) Could Be Gearing Up For A Rally
Cardano (ADA) price has struggled tremendously since it hit its all-time high price of $3.10 back in 2021. Even now, with the crypto market recovery, ADA has not made as many gains as others in the market as indicators point largely toward bearishness for the digital asset. However, a new development could see a recovery in the price ofCa Cardano.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Slides To Support Of $0.11; These Indicators Point To Bearish Weakness
After breaking out from its long-range channel movement, DOGE’s price shows much strength but has struggled recently. DOGE suffers more sell-off as price loses steam to rally higher, falling to its key support for bulls to push price up. DOGE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io Strikes Massive Burn Event Leading To Capital Influx, How Will Solana Preform In 2023?
The events that transpired over the weekend have left the crypto world reeling. Uniglo.io, a well-known DeFi startup, managed to cause a stir by announcing a massive burn event. According to their official Twitter page, the protocol will burn all the remaining tokens on launch, raising the price and benefiting...
Comments / 0