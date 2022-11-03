ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

LBank Exchange Will List xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 2, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list xSPECTAR on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the xSPECTAR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on November 4, 2022. Aiming to be the...
NEWSBTC

Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2023: Solana, Ripple, and BudBlockz

2022 has been a stellar year for cryptocurrencies as the crypto market touched new highs in terms of trading volumes and prices. Cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of investor portfolios across the world. Their popularity has also paved the way for blockchain assets, like non-fungible assets and meme coins, to carve a niche for themselves. If you want to find a reliable way to figure out promisingcryptocurrencies to invest in, you should start by researching some of the top names like Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
NEWSBTC

Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Hits ATH, Why This Could Be Bullish For Bitcoin

On-chain data shows the stablecoin exchange inflow mean has reached a new all-time high, here’s why this might prove to be bullish for Bitcoin. Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Has Surged Up To A New ATH Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, these inflows can...
NEWSBTC

Bluelight.inc token, $KALE, is listed on the Cryptology crypto exchange

Bluelight.inc is thrilled to announce that its public token, $KALE, is listed on the Cryptology crypto exchange under the KALE ticker. With that, the new age economic strategy blockchain-based game is available for the crypto community. Bluelight.inc is a free-to-play simulator of a startup in virtual silicon valley called San...
NEWSBTC

BNB Coin Surges By Over 20% During Market Pullback

While the crypto market faced a pullback, BNB coin has added substantial gain in the last 7 days. The native token of the world’s largest crypto exchange registered over 20% profit, joining the top gainers for the week besides Dogecoin. The token has also enjoyed a 24-hour trading volume...
NEWSBTC

Binance Coin Breaks Out Of Its Resistance Of $335; Will $450 Be The Next Stop?

BNB rallies with high volume as price breaks above $335 after a while as bulls eyes $450. BNB’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins, including BNB. BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above...
NEWSBTC

Oryen Network Surges Nearly 100% During ICO Event, Blasting Ahead Of Litecoin And Fantom

Defi protocols jostle for liquidity. In the colder market conditions and a risk-off environment, protocols must work harder to make investors part with their capital. Investors want decent and dependable yields. Oryen Network offers both and, as a result, has posted gains of nearly 100%: blasting ahead of Litecoin and Fantom.
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Seen Sliding 15% In Coming Days – Here’s Why

Dogecoin is currently changing hands at a price that is significantly lower than its six-month high of $0.1572, providing an opportunity for investors to take advantage of a huge discount for accumulation. Dogecoin went down by 11% following news of Twitter’s plans to halt crypto integration projects. DOGE managed...
NEWSBTC

Elrond Becomes MultiversX, Unveils 3 New Metaverse Products

Elrond, a decentralized finance-oriented blockchain, is undergoing a massive transformation as the startup rebrands to MetaversX. The move is meant to reflect the new direction of the company, which will focus on building metaverse-related products. Elrond was one of the first projects to fundraise through the Binance Launchpad back in...
NEWSBTC

FOMO setting in after High-Percentage Supply Burn Announcement – Uniglo.io expected to rise to the ranks of Uniswap and 1INCH

Cryptocurrency investors anticipate an explosive launch for Uniglo.io (GLO), a new social currency that is at the tail end of its initial coin offering (ICO). A key feature of this project is token-burning, with its founders recently announcing that they are conducting the first-ever ultra-burn event right after the project launch on the 19th of November. This burn is expected to involve a high percentage, which means a large portion of the overall supply of GLO tokens will disappear forever.
NEWSBTC

Astounding burn to place Uniglo.io on top of must-have cryptos with BNB, Solana, and Cardano

Are you looking for a must-have crypto investment for the coming months? Despite recent market dips, there are still plenty of credible options out there that can bring gains to your portfolio. It has just become a little harder to find them, and you might need to think outside the box a little and focus on lesser-known tokens with bigger upsides regarding predicted ROIs.
NEWSBTC

Coinbase Revenue Dips By Nearly 50% Amid Crypto Winter

The crypto market continues to express more decline in the value of most assets, especially Coinbase. Also, the intense bearish trend is creating tighter conditions for almost all firms. The overall effect results in adverse reports on the performance of the companies. Recently, Coinbase, the most prominent American crypto exchange,...
NEWSBTC

Polygon (MATIC) Shows It Is A Force On Chart And On-Chain; Here Is Why

MATIC rallies with high volume as price breaks above $1 after a while as bulls eyes $1.3. MATIC’s price, both on chart and on-chain, shows how it has had a fair share of the bear market and would continue to bloom. MATIC’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes...
NEWSBTC

AAX Appoints Ben Caselin as VP of AAX and Head of AAX Trends

Ben Caselin tapped as Vice-President of AAX and Head of AAX Trends. AAX, a global digital assets exchange, has appointed Ben Caselin as Vice President of AAX and Head of AAX Trends. The appointment reinforces AAX’s commitment to driving the mass adoption of bitcoin and digital assets through educational content, community-building and empowerment programmes, especially in developing countries.
NEWSBTC

Why Cardano (ADA) Could Be Gearing Up For A Rally

Cardano (ADA) price has struggled tremendously since it hit its all-time high price of $3.10 back in 2021. Even now, with the crypto market recovery, ADA has not made as many gains as others in the market as indicators point largely toward bearishness for the digital asset. However, a new development could see a recovery in the price ofCa Cardano.
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Slides To Support Of $0.11; These Indicators Point To Bearish Weakness

After breaking out from its long-range channel movement, DOGE’s price shows much strength but has struggled recently. DOGE suffers more sell-off as price loses steam to rally higher, falling to its key support for bulls to push price up. DOGE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...

