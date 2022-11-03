Read full article on original website
Elrond Becomes MultiversX, Unveils 3 New Metaverse Products
Elrond, a decentralized finance-oriented blockchain, is undergoing a massive transformation as the startup rebrands to MetaversX. The move is meant to reflect the new direction of the company, which will focus on building metaverse-related products. Elrond was one of the first projects to fundraise through the Binance Launchpad back in...
Ethereum (ETH) Price Struggles At $1,540; Is $1,700 Still Realistic For Bulls?
ETH’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $1,600 but got rejected as the price maintained downward. ETH could suffer retracement as the price holds above the key support area, holding the price off from sellers with hopes of a rebound.
From P2E Games to P2E Platforms. Is Tora Inu going to lead the biggest crypto trend of the future?
P2E games were one of the leading sectors in 2021, with projects such as Axie Infinity and The Sandbox stealing all the headlines. However, a new competitor is in town and has big plans to take over the P2E ecosystem, memecoin, NFT, and metaverse sectors – all inside one project.
Time To Buy SushiSwap (SUSHI)? Here Are The Levels To Watch
Besides the current market darling Dogecoin (DOGE), Polygon (MATIC) and Arweave (AR), driven by the Meta announcement, are attracting the most interest today. Flying somewhat under the radar at the moment is SushiSwap (SUSHI), which should be no less interesting in the coming weeks. As Will Clemente, Co-Founder of Reflexivity...
Polygon (MATIC) Price Rallies As Whales Supply The Fuel
Polygon (MATIC) is one of the biggest winners in the crypto market today, with a 15% price increase over the last 24 hours. As NewsBTC reported yesterday, MATIC gave a golden cross signal on the daily chart a few days ago. The last time MATICUSD posted this significant trading signal...
What Happens To Dogecoin If Twitter Fails To Implement Crypto Plans?
The price of Dogecoin has been rallying in tandem with the bullish news of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter. It continues to maintain such high values even in a bear market due to the expectations that Musk, who has publicly expressed support for the meme coin in the past, would incorporate the crypto into the social media platform. However, Musk has not shown any indication of doing this so far, so what happens if crypto is not implemented into Twitter?
Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2023: Solana, Ripple, and BudBlockz
2022 has been a stellar year for cryptocurrencies as the crypto market touched new highs in terms of trading volumes and prices. Cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of investor portfolios across the world. Their popularity has also paved the way for blockchain assets, like non-fungible assets and meme coins, to carve a niche for themselves. If you want to find a reliable way to figure out promisingcryptocurrencies to invest in, you should start by researching some of the top names like Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
Why Cardano (ADA) Could Be Gearing Up For A Rally
Cardano (ADA) price has struggled tremendously since it hit its all-time high price of $3.10 back in 2021. Even now, with the crypto market recovery, ADA has not made as many gains as others in the market as indicators point largely toward bearishness for the digital asset. However, a new development could see a recovery in the price ofCa Cardano.
BNB Coin Surges By Over 20% During Market Pullback
While the crypto market faced a pullback, BNB coin has added substantial gain in the last 7 days. The native token of the world’s largest crypto exchange registered over 20% profit, joining the top gainers for the week besides Dogecoin. The token has also enjoyed a 24-hour trading volume...
Oryen Network Surges Nearly 100% During ICO Event, Blasting Ahead Of Litecoin And Fantom
Defi protocols jostle for liquidity. In the colder market conditions and a risk-off environment, protocols must work harder to make investors part with their capital. Investors want decent and dependable yields. Oryen Network offers both and, as a result, has posted gains of nearly 100%: blasting ahead of Litecoin and Fantom.
Could Oryen 2x price increase in its ICO overcome the popularity of Big Eyes and Tamadoge presales?
Initial Coin Offerings, or ICOs, are a proven way to kickstart crypto projects, and investors are looking for projects with the highest potential for growth, expansion, and, ultimately, success. Even in declining crypto markets, many projects are still under development – each with a unique value proposition for investors and general crypto enthusiasts.
FOMO setting in after High-Percentage Supply Burn Announcement – Uniglo.io expected to rise to the ranks of Uniswap and 1INCH
Cryptocurrency investors anticipate an explosive launch for Uniglo.io (GLO), a new social currency that is at the tail end of its initial coin offering (ICO). A key feature of this project is token-burning, with its founders recently announcing that they are conducting the first-ever ultra-burn event right after the project launch on the 19th of November. This burn is expected to involve a high percentage, which means a large portion of the overall supply of GLO tokens will disappear forever.
MATIC On The Move After Polygon Tapped By META | MATICUSD November 3, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos we are looking at MATIC following a more than 10% intraday move on the back of the announcement that META would use Polygon for Instagram NFTs. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Polygon Price Analysis (MATICUSD): November 3,...
Astounding burn to place Uniglo.io on top of must-have cryptos with BNB, Solana, and Cardano
Are you looking for a must-have crypto investment for the coming months? Despite recent market dips, there are still plenty of credible options out there that can bring gains to your portfolio. It has just become a little harder to find them, and you might need to think outside the box a little and focus on lesser-known tokens with bigger upsides regarding predicted ROIs.
Apecoin (APE) Price Ranges As Altcoins Rally; Are Bulls In Control?
APE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. APE’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
Big Eyes Emerges the Best Meme Coin for Your Portfolio Ahead of Shiba Inu and Floki Inu
Since the excellent run from meme coins in the last bull market, many crypto investors have made them a must-have. Over a thousand meme coins exist in the coin market, including the new ones on presale. The common dilemma for most investors ahead of the coming year is choosing the...
Coinbase Revenue Dips By Nearly 50% Amid Crypto Winter
The crypto market continues to express more decline in the value of most assets, especially Coinbase. Also, the intense bearish trend is creating tighter conditions for almost all firms. The overall effect results in adverse reports on the performance of the companies. Recently, Coinbase, the most prominent American crypto exchange,...
Ethereum Price Just Reversed and $1,700 is Imminent, Here’s Why
Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,500 level against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might soon clear the $1,600 resistance zone. Ethereum tested the $1,500 support zone and started a steady increase. The price is now trading above $1,560 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
Shiba Inu Off To Weak Start This November As SHIB Faced Selling Pressure In Last 7 Days
Shiba Inu squandered its gains during the tail end of October that enabled it to add almost $2 billion to its total market cap which currently stands at $7.29 billion. At the time of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001242 according to tracking from Coingecko. It is still up by 16% over the last seven days, but has been on a decline after peaking at $0.00001421 on October 30.
Uniglo.io Strikes Massive Burn Event Leading To Capital Influx, How Will Solana Preform In 2023?
The events that transpired over the weekend have left the crypto world reeling. Uniglo.io, a well-known DeFi startup, managed to cause a stir by announcing a massive burn event. According to their official Twitter page, the protocol will burn all the remaining tokens on launch, raising the price and benefiting...
