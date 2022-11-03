ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Elrond Becomes MultiversX, Unveils 3 New Metaverse Products

Elrond, a decentralized finance-oriented blockchain, is undergoing a massive transformation as the startup rebrands to MetaversX. The move is meant to reflect the new direction of the company, which will focus on building metaverse-related products. Elrond was one of the first projects to fundraise through the Binance Launchpad back in...
NEWSBTC

Time To Buy SushiSwap (SUSHI)? Here Are The Levels To Watch

Besides the current market darling Dogecoin (DOGE), Polygon (MATIC) and Arweave (AR), driven by the Meta announcement, are attracting the most interest today. Flying somewhat under the radar at the moment is SushiSwap (SUSHI), which should be no less interesting in the coming weeks. As Will Clemente, Co-Founder of Reflexivity...
NEWSBTC

Polygon (MATIC) Price Rallies As Whales Supply The Fuel

Polygon (MATIC) is one of the biggest winners in the crypto market today, with a 15% price increase over the last 24 hours. As NewsBTC reported yesterday, MATIC gave a golden cross signal on the daily chart a few days ago. The last time MATICUSD posted this significant trading signal...
NEWSBTC

What Happens To Dogecoin If Twitter Fails To Implement Crypto Plans?

The price of Dogecoin has been rallying in tandem with the bullish news of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter. It continues to maintain such high values even in a bear market due to the expectations that Musk, who has publicly expressed support for the meme coin in the past, would incorporate the crypto into the social media platform. However, Musk has not shown any indication of doing this so far, so what happens if crypto is not implemented into Twitter?
NEWSBTC

Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2023: Solana, Ripple, and BudBlockz

2022 has been a stellar year for cryptocurrencies as the crypto market touched new highs in terms of trading volumes and prices. Cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of investor portfolios across the world. Their popularity has also paved the way for blockchain assets, like non-fungible assets and meme coins, to carve a niche for themselves. If you want to find a reliable way to figure out promisingcryptocurrencies to invest in, you should start by researching some of the top names like Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
NEWSBTC

Why Cardano (ADA) Could Be Gearing Up For A Rally

Cardano (ADA) price has struggled tremendously since it hit its all-time high price of $3.10 back in 2021. Even now, with the crypto market recovery, ADA has not made as many gains as others in the market as indicators point largely toward bearishness for the digital asset. However, a new development could see a recovery in the price ofCa Cardano.
NEWSBTC

BNB Coin Surges By Over 20% During Market Pullback

While the crypto market faced a pullback, BNB coin has added substantial gain in the last 7 days. The native token of the world’s largest crypto exchange registered over 20% profit, joining the top gainers for the week besides Dogecoin. The token has also enjoyed a 24-hour trading volume...
NEWSBTC

Oryen Network Surges Nearly 100% During ICO Event, Blasting Ahead Of Litecoin And Fantom

Defi protocols jostle for liquidity. In the colder market conditions and a risk-off environment, protocols must work harder to make investors part with their capital. Investors want decent and dependable yields. Oryen Network offers both and, as a result, has posted gains of nearly 100%: blasting ahead of Litecoin and Fantom.
NEWSBTC

FOMO setting in after High-Percentage Supply Burn Announcement – Uniglo.io expected to rise to the ranks of Uniswap and 1INCH

Cryptocurrency investors anticipate an explosive launch for Uniglo.io (GLO), a new social currency that is at the tail end of its initial coin offering (ICO). A key feature of this project is token-burning, with its founders recently announcing that they are conducting the first-ever ultra-burn event right after the project launch on the 19th of November. This burn is expected to involve a high percentage, which means a large portion of the overall supply of GLO tokens will disappear forever.
NEWSBTC

MATIC On The Move After Polygon Tapped By META | MATICUSD November 3, 2022

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos we are looking at MATIC following a more than 10% intraday move on the back of the announcement that META would use Polygon for Instagram NFTs. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Polygon Price Analysis (MATICUSD): November 3,...
NEWSBTC

Astounding burn to place Uniglo.io on top of must-have cryptos with BNB, Solana, and Cardano

Are you looking for a must-have crypto investment for the coming months? Despite recent market dips, there are still plenty of credible options out there that can bring gains to your portfolio. It has just become a little harder to find them, and you might need to think outside the box a little and focus on lesser-known tokens with bigger upsides regarding predicted ROIs.
NEWSBTC

Apecoin (APE) Price Ranges As Altcoins Rally; Are Bulls In Control?

APE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. APE’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
NEWSBTC

Coinbase Revenue Dips By Nearly 50% Amid Crypto Winter

The crypto market continues to express more decline in the value of most assets, especially Coinbase. Also, the intense bearish trend is creating tighter conditions for almost all firms. The overall effect results in adverse reports on the performance of the companies. Recently, Coinbase, the most prominent American crypto exchange,...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Just Reversed and $1,700 is Imminent, Here’s Why

Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,500 level against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might soon clear the $1,600 resistance zone. Ethereum tested the $1,500 support zone and started a steady increase. The price is now trading above $1,560 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu Off To Weak Start This November As SHIB Faced Selling Pressure In Last 7 Days

Shiba Inu squandered its gains during the tail end of October that enabled it to add almost $2 billion to its total market cap which currently stands at $7.29 billion. At the time of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001242 according to tracking from Coingecko. It is still up by 16% over the last seven days, but has been on a decline after peaking at $0.00001421 on October 30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy