FOX Sports
No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee
When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
Quentin Johnston, TCU football dealt discouraging injury update
Unbeaten TCU football is currently in the midst of a Big 12 battle with Texas Tech and early in the contest, they were dealt a brutal blow as star wide receiver Quentin Johnson exited early with an ankle injury. He actually rolled it last week and tried to play through it here before making his way to the sidelines.
TCU vs. Texas Tech, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NCAA Football
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will travel in Week 10 to face the TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 action on Saturday from the Amon G. Carter Stadium.
fox4news.com
From backup QB to Heisman contender, Max Duggan is leading TCU on a historic season
FORT WORTH, Texas - Senior quarterback Max Duggan is at the heart of TCU football's 8-0 start to the season. The Horned Frogs, picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 preseason media poll, are currently ranked 7th in the nation heading into Saturday's home showdown with Texas Tech at 11 a.m. on FOX4.
Red Raiders vs. Horned Frogs Staff Predictions
The staff of Red Raider Review provide their predictions for Saturday's Texas Tech-TCU game in Fort Worth.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Sonny Dykes Credits Gary Patterson For Why He Picked TCU Over Texas Tech
Sonny Dykes and TCU are a match made in heaven through eight games as the Horned Frogs are undefeated and ranked No. 7 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. There were questions about the fit coming into the season, but Dykes has silenced all the doubters and has TCU playing the best it has in five years.
Fact or Fiction: TCU Getting Screwed, Will Levis, Mike Locksley
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he discusses whether TCU got screwed by the CFP rankings, if Will Levis...
WFAA
TCU-Texas Tech tickets are going to cost a pretty penny
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU looks to continue its undefeated season on Saturday as the Horned Frogs host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Horned Frogs were ranked No. 7 nationally in the season's inaugural College Football Playoff rankings, so getting tickets to the upcoming game are going to be pricey.
KBTX.com
No. 14 Aggies defeat TCU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 174-109, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. ”We were really looking forward to having two days of racing, back-to-back,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “We think it really helps us as we get closer to invite and our conference meet, where there are several days in a row that you have to compete. This situation was right for us and we got to be at our home pool, were SEC [Championships] will be this year. “We were pretty familiar with TCU going in, I’ve watched some of them swim growing up. We were looking forward to some key races and the guys all did what we asked them to do. Coming in after last night, we needed to be aggressive. We are a little disappointed in our 200 medley relay, we know we are faster than that, but we just have to get the right personnel on there.” Returning to the pool following Thursday’s win over Kentucky, the Aggies placed first in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov clocked in at 1:28.37.”We had several places where we had guys that needed to be in an event they haven’t had a chance to do yet this year. Kaloyan Bratanov hadn’t raced a 200 IM all year and he’s a pretty good IMer, he made NCAAs in it last year. We are pretty deep in the 200 backstroke, but Anze [Fers Erzen] hasn’t swam a 200 back yet this year and we needed him to do that. He’s one of those guys that we can put in a lot of different places and he’s going to find a way to be pretty good at it. We put him in the 1,000 tonight and that’s not one of his main events, but he swam it really, really well. His maturity and his swimming IQ are really impressive. The divers are starting to come around. Takuto [Endo] looked good and Victor [Povzner] winning was really good, he needed that.” Anze Fers Erzen kicked off the individual events with a top finish in the 1,000 free, recording a time of 9:28.45. Bratanov added two wins for the team as he swam a 1:39.47 in the 200 free and a 1:50.81 in the 200 IM. The Aggies continued to take care of business with top times from Tyler Hulet in the 100 back (48.66), Collin Fuchs in the 50 free (20.54), Gogulski in the 100 back (45.20), Fers Erzen in the 200 back (1:47.49) and Jace Brown in the 100 fly (48.35). Andres Puente touched the wall first in the 100 breast with a time of 54.27. Following behind him were teammates Alex Sanchez (55.92) and Vincent Ribeiro (56.72). Baylor Nelson posted a pair of top times this meet including the 200 fly (1:49.53) and 500 free (4:28.83). A top-time in the 400 free relay from Fuchs, Gogulski, Foote and Nelson capped off the meet as they swam a 3:01.09. Victor Povzner earned a pair of first-place dives on the 1-meter, scoring a 427.88 and on the 3-meter, putting up a score of 436.65. “We are two weeks away from [the Art Adamson Invitational]. We still have a long way to go before we get there and we have several things we need to be better at, but we are looking forward to it. That is going to be quite an event, there are several very good teams coming in so it should be pretty exciting.” Up NextThe Aggies return to action Nov. 16-18 to host the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.
texashsfootball.com
Former Argyle Standout The Oldest DI Quarterback In History
No, this isn’t the plot of the Mark Wahlberg starring vehicle Invincible. Although, the uniforms are very similar. University of North Texas’ Austin Aune continues to make the Mean Green a contender in C-USA. Here’s the twist: he’s also almost 30 years old. Eleven years ago,...
Rewatch overtime high school football thriller: Hurst L.D. Bell vs. Euless Trinity
A strong Hurst L.D. Bell squad took on a Euless Trinity team that was trying to extend their season into the playoffs. It looks like the Trinity Trojans got what they were looking for. In an electric matchup, the Trinity Trojans took the victory in overtime, with the final score...
fox34.com
End Zone: Friday, November 4
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights. Southland 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Christ The King vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 5)
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?
Wednesday was a big day for the popular Texas grocery chain H-E-B with three new stores opening across the state- in Willis, Magnolia, and Plano. Eager H-E-B fans lined the entrance to be among the first to enter the new stores.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
These 4 Texas eateries ranked among best Spanish restaurants in the country
The beauty of America is in the diversity and Texas is no stranger to this as they're one of the most diverse states in the entire country.
WFAA
These 16 billionaires from North Texas landed on the Forbes 400
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Forbes has released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, and 43 of the spots are Texans — with 16 residing in North Texas. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) heir Alice...
