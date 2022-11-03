A man is in jail accused of posing as a Los Angeles police officer while victimizing Spanish-speaking people.Investigators said Alejandro Martin targeted handymen and construction workers who placed advertisements in a popular Spanish-language classified marketplace. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that Martin swindled as much as $100,000 from at least eight victims."The victims would go to the suspect's home... in some victims' incidents he did flash a badge," said LASD Detective Cesar Gallegos. Some of the crimes involved the sale of vehicles where he would take the victims' money and not deliver the cars. In the past, police arrested Martin twice and he is also accused of grand theft and impersonating a police officer, however, the impersonation charges were dropped both times. Authorities are urging more victims to come forward.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO