Torrance police captain settles retaliation suit against city
A Torrance police captain has tentatively settled his lawsuit against the city in which he alleged he suffered a backlash when he complained that a former department chief created a hostile work environment by sexually harassing women and making offensive comments. Lawyers for Captain Martin Vukotic filed court papers on...
Ex-LBPD officers to face trial on charges they filed false police reports
The former officers are accused of lying about how they found a handgun after they detained two men outside the El Bukanas taqueria in Long Beach on Feb. 15, 2018. The post Ex-LBPD officers to face trial on charges they filed false police reports appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LASD denies Black lieutenant’s wrongful demotion claim
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has denied the allegations of a Black sheriff’s lieutenant whose discrimination lawsuit maintains he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being elevated to a coveted position, saying the plaintiff is trying to influence the outcome of Tuesday’s election in which the sheriff is seeking reelection.
pasadenanow.com
Oversight Commissioners ‘Disappointed But Not Surprised’ By Police Department’s Administrative Review of Anthony McClain Fatal Shooting
Community Police Oversight Commissioners said were disappointed but not surprised with the Police Department’s administrative review of the officer-involved fatal shooting of Anthony McClain, which found the police officers involved acted in compliance with department policy. McClain was shot and killed on Aug. 15, 2020 by police during a...
Ukpo becomes interim chief medical examiner-coroner of LA
Dr. Odey C. Ukpo was sworn in Friday as the interim Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner of Los Angeles County, the first Black person to serve in that capacity since the office was established in 1850, authorities said. Dr. Ukpo, who was appointed to the position by the Los Angeles County Board...
Sheriff accuses D.A. of ‘electioneering' by withholding investigative reports
Sheriff Alex Villanueva accused District Attorney George Gascón of intentionally withholding the results of investigations into three shootings involving deputies and a highly publicized deputy use-of-force case.
Judge Asked to Approve $2.8 Million Settlement Against Rowland Unified
A girl who alleged she was molested by her second grade teacher has reached a $2.8 million settlement in her lawsuit against the Rowland Unified School District that still needs approval by a judge.
Black LASD lieutenant says Villanueva demoted him 2 days after promotion
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant is suing the county, alleging he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being promoted to a prestigious post and that race might have played a role. Lt. John Lindsay’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges discrimination,...
Bonta: Insufficient evidence against LAPD officers in fatal shooting
California Attorney General Rob Bonta released a report finding insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against two LAPD officers who shot and killed a 48- year-old man holding a butane lighter resembling a gun last year.
KTLA.com
Students watch in horror as female special needs student is beaten in class at Granada Hills Charter High School
Classmates at Granada Hills Charter High School on Monday watched in horror as a female student with special needs was brutally beaten during class by another student, a male senior at the high school. The student-on-student attack happened in Mr. Blanco’s fourth period Spanish class. “She had gotten up...
Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party
A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
eastcountytoday.net
Contractors State License Board Warns Consumers of Misconduct Related to PACE Program
SACRAMENTO, CA – The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) is warning consumers to be aware of home improvement loan scams after three people were arrested on related charges in Los Angeles County. CSLB investigators worked with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to charge three people in a...
Fontana Herald News
Five people are arrested after Fontana deputy conducts patrol at park on Halloween
One suspect was arrested on gun charges and four other people were arrested on various charges at a park in Bloomington on Halloween night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 31 at about 11:21 p.m., Deputy Nunez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station was conducting proactive...
Man armed with ax dies after being shot by deputies in Compton, authorities say
The sheriff's department said a victim told deputies the suspect had attacked him with a hatchet.
Man arrested for impersonating an officer while victimizing Spanish-speaking residents
A man is in jail accused of posing as a Los Angeles police officer while victimizing Spanish-speaking people.Investigators said Alejandro Martin targeted handymen and construction workers who placed advertisements in a popular Spanish-language classified marketplace. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that Martin swindled as much as $100,000 from at least eight victims."The victims would go to the suspect's home... in some victims' incidents he did flash a badge," said LASD Detective Cesar Gallegos. Some of the crimes involved the sale of vehicles where he would take the victims' money and not deliver the cars. In the past, police arrested Martin twice and he is also accused of grand theft and impersonating a police officer, however, the impersonation charges were dropped both times. Authorities are urging more victims to come forward.
Police, Inglewood residents on lookout for man breaking into homes
Inglewood residents are on the lookout for a man who is breaking into homes in the middle of the day. Ring video obtained by CBSLA shows how the male suspect breaks into homes. First, he knocks on the doors to see if anyone is home. If no one answers, he then breaks a window and enters in that way. Jose Bracamontes told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that on Tuesday, the suspect got into his house on West Buckthorn Street and spent an hour inside before walking out with his safe. He stole Bracamontes' safe with the help of another suspect, who was waiting...
Bar Assn. Ratings — One Of Few Tools For Voting On LA Judges — Are Supposed To Be Unbiased. Now, There Are Allegations That's Not The Case
In June, a LACBA board member alerted leadership of allegations of bias against women, people of color and non-prosecutors. The organization didn't investigate until we asked about the concerns.
Deputies Investigate Lancaster Party Hoax Shooting
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A group of friends were lured to a party hoax via text message where they were met by suspects at a location who opened fire striking a victim early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Hesperia man arrested after being found in possession of "dozens of illegal firearms"
Authorities on Friday arrested a Hesperia man who was found to be in possession of "dozens of illegal firearms."The man, Puleaga Pele, 44, was arrested for acting as an unlicensed firearms dealer and is set to make a court appearance at the United States District Court in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday. Investigators executed a search warrant on Pele's home after he was discovered to be a part of a separate investigation. They found that he had offered to sell the target of that investigation multiple firearms, "which appeared to be of unknown manufacturer and without a serial number."The guns were traced to his home, where investigators found 33 firearms inside of a Hummer truck in the garage. 10 of those are allegedly "ghost guns."They also found a stolen firearm, a machine gun and thousands of rounds of ammunition and assorted high-capacity magazines. If convicted of the charge, Pele faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.
inglewoodtoday.com
Tene ‘Spears’ Muhammad is Bridging Black Business in Compton
It’s a cold wet evening in Washington DC at the midpoint of the annual Congressional Black Caucus and the City of Compton has a front row seat to the experience for the first time as councilmembers, school board members congregate to discover solutions to improve their city. The primary...
