ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Torrance police captain settles retaliation suit against city

A Torrance police captain has tentatively settled his lawsuit against the city in which he alleged he suffered a backlash when he complained that a former department chief created a hostile work environment by sexually harassing women and making offensive comments. Lawyers for Captain Martin Vukotic filed court papers on...
TORRANCE, CA
HeySoCal

LASD denies Black lieutenant’s wrongful demotion claim

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has denied the allegations of a Black sheriff’s lieutenant whose discrimination lawsuit maintains he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being elevated to a coveted position, saying the plaintiff is trying to influence the outcome of Tuesday’s election in which the sheriff is seeking reelection.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Oversight Commissioners ‘Disappointed But Not Surprised’ By Police Department’s Administrative Review of Anthony McClain Fatal Shooting

Community Police Oversight Commissioners said were disappointed but not surprised with the Police Department’s administrative review of the officer-involved fatal shooting of Anthony McClain, which found the police officers involved acted in compliance with department policy. McClain was shot and killed on Aug. 15, 2020 by police during a...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party

A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested for impersonating an officer while victimizing Spanish-speaking residents

A man is in jail accused of posing as a Los Angeles police officer while victimizing Spanish-speaking people.Investigators said Alejandro Martin targeted handymen and construction workers who placed advertisements in a popular Spanish-language classified marketplace. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that Martin swindled as much as $100,000 from at least eight victims."The victims would go to the suspect's home... in some victims' incidents he did flash a badge," said LASD Detective Cesar Gallegos. Some of the crimes involved the sale of vehicles where he would take the victims' money and not deliver the cars. In the past, police arrested Martin twice and he is also accused of grand theft and impersonating a police officer, however, the impersonation charges were dropped both times. Authorities are urging more victims to come forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police, Inglewood residents on lookout for man breaking into homes

Inglewood residents are on the lookout for a man who is breaking into homes in the middle of the day. Ring video obtained by CBSLA shows how the male suspect breaks into homes. First, he knocks on the doors to see if anyone is home. If no one answers, he then breaks a window and enters in that way. Jose Bracamontes told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that on Tuesday, the suspect got into his house on West Buckthorn Street and spent an hour inside before walking out with his safe. He stole Bracamontes' safe with the help of another suspect, who was waiting...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Hesperia man arrested after being found in possession of "dozens of illegal firearms"

Authorities on Friday arrested a Hesperia man who was found to be in possession of "dozens of illegal firearms."The man, Puleaga Pele, 44, was arrested for acting as an unlicensed firearms dealer and is set to make a court appearance at the United States District Court in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday. Investigators executed a search warrant on Pele's home after he was discovered to be a part of a separate investigation. They found that he had offered to sell the target of that investigation multiple firearms, "which appeared to be of unknown manufacturer and without a serial number."The guns were traced to his home, where investigators found 33 firearms inside of a Hummer truck in the garage. 10 of those are allegedly "ghost guns."They also found a stolen firearm, a machine gun and thousands of rounds of ammunition and assorted high-capacity magazines. If convicted of the charge, Pele faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. 
HESPERIA, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Tene ‘Spears’ Muhammad is Bridging Black Business in Compton

It’s a cold wet evening in Washington DC at the midpoint of the annual Congressional Black Caucus and the City of Compton has a front row seat to the experience for the first time as councilmembers, school board members congregate to discover solutions to improve their city. The primary...
COMPTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy