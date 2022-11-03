Read full article on original website
Latest track sends Subtropical Storm Nicole right across NC
The latest track for Subtropical Storm Nicole sends the storm right across North Carolina later this week. Nicole formed Monday and will bring heavy rain to N.C. by Friday. The storm on Tuesday was 400 northeast of the Bahamas. WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said Nicole could be hurricane strength before...
Conspiracists seeking key state election posts falling short
Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election lost key races to oversee elections in some competitive states, even as others remained positioned to take those offices in more conservative parts of the country. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania who was...
Abortion supporters win in conservative, liberal states
WASHINGTON — Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot Tuesday, as voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont and dealt a defeat to an anti-abortion measure in deep-red Kentucky. In all, it...
Control of Congress, future of Biden agenda in voters’ hands
WASHINGTON — Control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda were at stake in Tuesday’s midterm elections as voters decided races for the House and Senate along with dozens of governorships and key election posts. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won a second term,...
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs
WASHINGTON — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. John Fetterman’s...
‘This is going to change my life’: Undocumented immigrants celebrate approval of Question 4
Boston – Undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts are rejoicing after voters approved Question 4 on the ballot. According to the AP, 53.8 % voted yes and 46.2 % voted no – after 95 % of the votes had been counted. The vote upholds a new law that will allow...
