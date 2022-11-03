ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Watch: Top highlights from Lakers' victory over Pelicans

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers earned their second win of the season, 120-117, over the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime on Wednesday evening.

At times, it wasn’t pretty. At other times, L.A. showed flashes of the team it is capable of being by playing active defense, getting out in transition and putting in the extra effort needed to come up with hustle plays.

The Lakers shot just 27.8% from 3-point range and committed 17 turnovers, but they outrebounded New Orleans, 56-51, outscored it in fast-break points, 20-17, and edged it at the free-throw line, going 20-of-23 there compared to 15-of-21 for the Pelicans.

Check out the top highlights from this victory for the Purple and Gold:

James to Westbrook for 3

Anthony Davis gets it done at both ends

The 21-4 run that turned the game around in the second quarter

