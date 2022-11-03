Read full article on original website
Every movie and TV show that’s blocked on Netflix Basic with Ads
Netflix has finally launched its ad-supported plan, called Netflix Basic with Ads. And while it’s cheaper than any of Netflix’s other plans, it also comes with a few major drawbacks. In addition to showing you 4 or 5 ads per hour and taking away your ability to download content for offline viewing, Netflix Basic with ads also features a smaller content library than the other plans.
Oh, Snap! It’s Double Elimination ‘90s Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 8 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Dancing with the Stars will flasback to the ‘90s on Monday’s episode with hit songs from the decade, featuring special guest artists Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Vanilla Ice and Kid ‘N Play. It’s a double elimination night—and a double dance night. First, the eight remaining celebrities will perform...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Drake and 21 Savage Release Joint Album ‘Her Loss'
Rappers Drake and 21 Savage have released a new joint album, called "Her Loss." The 16-track album was released at midnight Friday. The album is the second for Drake this year. The Canadian rapper released the solo album "Honestly, Nevermind" on June 17. For 21 Savage, the rapper last released...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Creel House From ‘Stranger Things' Sold for $350,000 in 2019. Now It's on the Market for $1.5 Million—Take a Look Inside
The home at 906 E 2nd Avenue in Rome, Georgia, also known as the Creel House from "Stranger Things" season four is back on the market. The 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 6,000 sq. ft. house is currently selling for $1.5 million. The house became a main character in the latest installment of...
