Apple Valley filmmaker showcases the High Desert with a creepy twist
APPLE VALLEY -- Apple Valley filmmaker Curtis Fisher’s horror short, Dry Run, is his second film about High Desert rural life – but with a creepy twist. Fisher says the rural desert gave him the idea for Dry Run.
Riverside’s famed `Festival of Lights’ returns with full slate
The famed “Festival of Lights” will return to Riverside for the upcoming Christmas season, boasting all of the entertainment that was embargoed over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. “The Festival of Lights has been a joyous occasion for Riverside families for three decades,” Mayor...
Newberry Springs Pistachio Festival this weekend
NEWBERRY SPRINGS – Fun, games, food, craft vendors, and “lots of pistachios” are awaiting at the 24th annual Pistachio Festival taking place this weekend at Newberry Springs Community Park.
In-N-Out Announces First-Ever Festival In Honor Of Their 75th Anniversary
The first In-N-Out location was opened in Baldwin Park by Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948. Since then, Angelenos could always count on their double-double from In-N-Out, and next year the beloved burger chain turns 75. They want to celebrate this honor in style at the Pomona Raceway announced by In-N-Out CEO and granddaughter Lynsi Snyder. “Pomona Race Track is very nostalgic for me because I came here as a little girl to watch my dad race,” explained Snyder. “It’s one of those things that fits right into In-N-Out’s culture.” The celebration will take place on October 22, 2023. We know, we know! That’s such a long time from now, but we promise you it’ll be worth the wait. Attendees of the event can expect drag racing, a classic car show, live band performances, fair rides, and of course, all the In-N-Out burgers you could dream of. The full details will be unveiled as the date gets closer.
theresandiego.com
Save The Date For In-N-Out Burger’s 75th Anniversary Celebration Festival!
In-N-Out fans – save the date for what will surely be an epic celebration!. In-N-Out Burger is planning a 75th-anniversary festival at the Pomona Dragstrip on October 22, 2023. More information for this event will be released soon. Visit here to sign up and follow In-N-Out Burger on Instagram...
Singer Aaron Carter Found Deceased in Lancaster Home
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an 11:00 a.m. call… Read more "Singer Aaron Carter Found Deceased in Lancaster Home"
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in San Bernardino, Ca
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID San Bernardino shares five things to do with your kids in San Bernardino, CA over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID San Bernardino's picks for the five things to do in the San Bernardino with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Victorville, CA
The city of Victorville, located at the south edge of the Mojave Desert, is not one you should underestimate. This city in Victor Valley in San Bernardino County, California, is best known for its stop along route 66. Incorporated in 1962, Victorville excelled as a railroad historical community during its...
Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day
Today was "the highest number of children and youth that have been adopted in one day since this event began back about fourteen years ago here in Riverside County," said Angela Naso, the public information specialist for the department of public social services. Between two courthouses, Larson Justice Center and Riverside Historic Courthouse, 82 children The post Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Santa Ana River bottom homeless encampment ban takes effect
LOS ANGELES - Homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom within Riverside city limits are now illegal. The new rule went into effect Friday, Nov. 4, and Riverside city officials said they aren’t leaving the unhoused high and dry. Critics argue such laws criminalize the homeless and leave...
On a roll! In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder reveals fast food firm will celebrate 75th anniversary with huge 'shindig' at Pomona Raceway - with drag races, music and food trucks
California fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger has announced it will be celebrating its 75th anniversary with a huge blow-out party next fall. The party - a 75th Anniversary Festival - will take place on October 22, 2023, at the Pomona Dragstrip in southern California. President Lynsi Snyder announced the event in...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Train horns will go silent in Redlands by Thanksgiving Day
The Federal Railroad Administration has approved the quiet zone for the Arrow train’s 9-mile route through Redlands, the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority announced Friday morning. Approval will be official upon completion of a mandated 21-day noticing period allowing other railroad stakeholders to comment on the removal of the...
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
coloradoboulevard.net
$50,000 Reward Extended for Information About Preschooler Murdered in Altadena
On Tuesday, November 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of four-year-old Salvador Esparza III. The young boy was shot while standing...
SFGate
Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
‘Career criminals’ burglarize veteran’s center, animal hospital in Redlands
Redlands Police have accused two “career criminals” of burglarizing an American Legion building and a nearby animal hospital, causing thousands in damage, and one of the suspects remains at large. The burglary happened on Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to Joe Gercis, manager of American Legion Post 106, a nonprofit group serving war veterans. […]
sbcity.org
City Offers Free Pet Microchipping
In an effort to ensure lost pets are reunited with their owners, the City of San Bernardino Animal Services Department will be offering residents of San Bernardino and Loma Linda the chance to microchip their pets for free through December 31. Grant funding from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative is making this opportunity possible.
rocklanddaily.com
BDE: Sruly Beck, z"l, Taken in Terrible Car Accident in Pomona
We are deeply saddened to inform you of the petirah of Sruly Beck, z"l, a beloved member of the Bobover chassidus, who overcame enormous health challenges with joy and love. He was an untimely 36 years of age, and was taken in a car accident in Pomona, near Monsey. Friends...
redlandscommunitynews.com
South Redlands home on three-quarters of an acre has great views
As visitors head through the gate leading to the front door of Kelly and Dan Patton’s South Redlands home, the first thought is how open and inviting the courtyard is. With its box gardens bursting with flowers and cacti, geometrically pleasing cement squares, comfortable seats and relaxing water feature, it seems like the perfect place to wander out and ease into the day.
KTLA.com
Dramatic body cam footage shows two L.A. teens being saved by Narcan
Dramatic body cam footage shows the moment two teenagers’ lives were saved from an overdose by Narcan. Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday reporting two 17-year-old boys had stopped breathing inside a home on the 700 block of Betty Hill Drive in Duarte. Two...
