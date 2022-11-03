The first In-N-Out location was opened in Baldwin Park by Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948. Since then, Angelenos could always count on their double-double from In-N-Out, and next year the beloved burger chain turns 75. They want to celebrate this honor in style at the Pomona Raceway announced by In-N-Out CEO and granddaughter Lynsi Snyder. “Pomona Race Track is very nostalgic for me because I came here as a little girl to watch my dad race,” explained Snyder. “It’s one of those things that fits right into In-N-Out’s culture.” The celebration will take place on October 22, 2023. We know, we know! That’s such a long time from now, but we promise you it’ll be worth the wait. Attendees of the event can expect drag racing, a classic car show, live band performances, fair rides, and of course, all the In-N-Out burgers you could dream of. The full details will be unveiled as the date gets closer.

POMONA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO