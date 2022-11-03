Read full article on original website
Gonzaga Bulletin
Behind second-half surge, Gonzaga notches exhibition win over WWU
For the first five minutes of Friday’s exhibition, the Gonzaga women’s basketball team looked all the part of a group that hadn’t played an opponent in seven months. Down 9-4 to Division II Western Washington after five minutes, the Zags were 0-for-6 on field goal attempts and had only scored from free throws.
KXLY
Friday Night Sports Extra: It’s win or go home for INW HS football teams
The playoffs have rolled in the Inland Northwest as it is now win-or-go-home, Alex Crescenti and Julian Mininsohn have the highlights from all the action. Mt. Spokane took on Lake Washington, and the student section brought all the energy. As for the game, it was a different story. Lake Washington...
CBS Sports
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Gonzaga would face 'tremendous awakening' if Bulldogs move to Big 12
Gonzaga has been the top dog in the West Coast Conference for a while now, but a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the program is considering a move to the Big 12. While the Bulldogs have proven to be a national powerhouse on a consistent basis, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins thinks Gonzaga might not be ready for that new level of competition.
CBS College Basketball Analyst Reveals Final Four, Champion Predictions
College basketball is about to make its return, so it's only fitting we take a look at some early predictions for the 2023 Final Four. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports unveiled his predictions for the Final Four this Friday. He has Gonzaga, Kentucky, Houston and Kansas securing their tickets to NRG Stadium.
'Tremendous awakening' if Gonzaga and the Big 12 unite
Bob Huggins remembers being a Big East basketball coach sitting in a gym watching a prep school practice when "one of the more famous coaches in the ACC" approached. "Well, partner," the coach said, "we'll be playing twice a year now." The conversation continued, and Huggins was wondering what to...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint continues quest for state title
SANDPOINT — There's a map in the Sandpoint Bulldogs' locker room showing the location of every football team in the state. Tonight, one of the teams located the farthest away (roughly 530 miles) is making the long trek to Sandpoint for the second round of the state 4A football playoffs.
Try hockey for free with the Spokane Chiefs!
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you have some big hockey dreams but haven’t hit the rink yet, you can try out the sport for free with the Spokane Chiefs! This Saturday, November 5, the Spokane Arena will hold a “Try Hockey for Free” event, where anyone four and up can learn skating techniques and participate in passing and shooting drills. You’ll...
Spokane, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
inlander.com
Mt. Spokane: Mountain on a mission
Located just 30 miles and a one hour's drive from downtown, Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park is as local as it gets. The mountain's proximity to the city has been attracting dedicated customers and curious beginners from Spokane and the wider region for decades. Don't be fooled by the location, though, as Mt. Spokane strives to offer visitors an experience that feels truly out in nature.
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
Have You Visited These 5 Oldest Towns in Washington State?
Some of the oldest towns in Washington State are so old that they are technically older than the state. You might have visited these tiny cities without even realizing how old they actually are. Where are the oldest towns in Washington and when were they built?. What are the Oldest...
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
Friday night windstorm results in damage at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night’s windstorm in the Inland Northwest created a lot of damage in the area, including Camp Hope in Spokane. According to Camp Hope’s Facebook Page, Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, and her husband Jason Green were at Camp Hope from 6:15 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning to help clean up...
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
KXLY
The first winter storm rolls in tonight – Mark
A winter storm moves in tonight. It will start as rain and then move to snow with 2 inches possible. There will be 50 mph winds possible from Friday night into Saturday, then we calm down with more showers Sunday. Snow is possible Monday morning making for a slippery commute and it will be much colder next week.
KXLY
Renee Marie Peterson
Beloved Mother, Grandmother (G-Ma Pete), Great-Grandmother and Great-Great Grandmother, Renee Marie Peterson, 95, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on October 29, 2022 at the Schneidmiller Hospice House of Coeur d’ Alene. She was born January 2, 1927 in Java, South Dakota; Renee was the daughter of Frank and Katherine (Minnearath) Karst.
Thousands without power in Spokane and North Idaho due to gusty winds in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane and North Idaho residents are seeing the aftermath of strong winds that hit the region on Friday night. The strong winds left thousands without power and some downed branches across the roads. A High Wind Warning was issued for a majority of the Inland...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Come grab a slice at these fave local pizza spots
Pizza is a staple favorite go-to meal. Spokane’s food scene puts pizza high up on its list. Here are some go-to spots that are a must when just having one slice or an entire pie. Wooden City Spokane:. 821 W. Riverside Ave. Spokane, WA 9920. Hours: Sunday-Thursday 4-9:30 p.m.,...
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
Are These the Best Fries in Spokane?
Fries. We Americans love them. So much so, that we've figured out how to make even the traditional French fry a variety category. Below are some of our favorite fancy fries in Spokane. Lost Boys Garage Bar & Grill. Technically, Poutine probably deserves its own article, but we had to...
