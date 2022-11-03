ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

PORTLAND METRO RV DEALERS TICKET GIVEAWAY

Contest: KATU / Portland Metro RV Dealers Ticket Giveaway. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill; and Washington Counties: Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, and Wahkiakum.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

KATU presses Wheeler on what's next for newly passed homeless resolutions

PORTLAND, Ore — Now that the Portland City Council has passed five resolutions aimed to tackle Portland's homelessness crisis, we took questions about how the plans will be implemented directly to Mayor Ted Wheeler. We caught up with him after he toured Revant Optics in Southeast Portland. The owner...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car

PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Salem residents cautioned about exposure to raw sewage, asked to avoid local park

Salem residents are cautioned to avoid sections of a community park, as a leak from a nearby wastewater treatment facility could result in exposure to untreated sewage. During an inspection, a minor leak was observed and reported at the city's Wastewater Treatment Facility located at 3045 River Road. Due to a forecasted rainstorm on Friday the leak could spread out further into the environment, so officials are advising residents to avoid the area because of the potential for exposure.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Portland City Council approves Mayor Wheeler's plan to ban unsanctioned camping

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Council on Thursday night approved Mayor Ted Wheeler's highly debated homeless plan that includes a ban on unsanctioned camping. All proposed resolutions in the plan passed, although the Council made several amendments to the original resolutions. Members of the public were invited to testify...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Thousands without power Friday night due to storm, substation fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several thousand people were still without power late Friday night as rain continued to fall in the region, and wind gusts felled trees and power lines. And just before 9:30 p.m., a fire at a substation in Southeast Portland knocked out power to over a thousand people.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash closes Highway 47 near Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — First responders closed Highway 47 late Thursday morning after a serious injury crash north of Forest Grove. Forest Grove Fire reported the crash at about 11:45 a.m. along the highway north of the Northwest Kemper Road intersection. There was no initial word on how many...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KATU.com

With 7-month-old sick, family warns of RSV dangers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Seven-month-old Ariella is fighting for her life. Her mother, Mya Walker, said she's in critical condition at Doernbecher Children's Hospital, struggling to overcome a serious respiratory illness. Walker said her daughter was doing just fine a week ago, and then she started feeling ill. She said...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon

High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

City says you can help prepare for weekend storm by 'adopting' a storm drain

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is about to get its first storm of the season this weekend and city crews say they're ready. KATU News has declared a Storm Tracker Weather Alert as an atmospheric river will bring several inches of potentially record-setting rain to the region through Saturday. The heavy precipitation will bring the potential for flooding in urban areas and along creeks, Meteorologist Dave Salesky said.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missing 16-year-old Vancouver boy found safe Friday

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Officers found a 16-year-old who was reported as missing and endangered after he left his home early Thursday morning. The boy was last seen leaving his home on Northeast 144th Court at about 5 a.m. Thursday. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow North...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Salem car crash leaves one dead. driver arrested

SALEM, Ore. — A single-car crash in northeast Salem on Thursday evening resulted in one death and the driver arrested on multiple charges. Just after 10:00 p.m., an officer responded to the 4000 block of Winema PL NE on the report of a stolen vehicle. The officer located a...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Storm brings heavy rain, damaging winds, mountain snow to Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fall storm is set to arrive in the Pacific Northwest Friday morning, bringing heavy rain and high winds to Western Oregon and Southwest Washington. KATU News has declared a Storm Tracker Weather Alert as an atmospheric river will bring several inches of potentially record-setting rain to the region through Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspect arrested in relation to August Geer Park gunshot murder

SALEM, Ore. — Salem detectives have made an arrest in the August gunshot homicide of Scott Tanner in Geer Park. Thomas Patrick Healy, 56, has been arrested in connection with the killing. Tanner, 35, was found deceased in Geer Park around 3:00 a.m. on August 27 by detectives responding...
SALEM, OR

