A former girlfriend of actor Danny Masterson testified Monday that she awoke one night in November 2001 to find that he was raping her. The woman — who is identified in court as Christina B. — told jurors that she yelled at him and tried to shove him away. But he just pressed down harder, pinning her down, she said. “I was screaming at him to get off me,” she said. “‘I don’t want to have sex. No. Get off me.’ I just kept screaming that over and over.” The woman was the second accuser to testify in Masterson’s trial, which began...

12 DAYS AGO