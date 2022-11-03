Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DWilliamsville, NY
Related
Cole Beasley Says He’s Glad He’s Not in Buffalo Anymore
There are few former pro athletes in Buffalo who are more polarizing than wide receiver Cole Beasley. Beasley was signed by the Bills in the 2019 off-season after spending his entire career to that point with the Dallas Cowboys. Beasley enjoyed his most success in 2019 and 2020 with the...
Former TV star already preparing bid to buy Commanders if Dan Snyder sells
The NFL world was set ablaze Wednesday when Forbes reported Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to explore a potential sale of the franchise. It’s worth noting this could include a minority stake, but the sheer backlash Snyder is facing suggests a full sale is on the table.
WGRZ TV
Von Miller added to Bills injury report
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing seemed out of the ordinary when Von Miller skipped practice on Wednesday. Veteran rest days have been the norm for him with the Bills. That changed Thursday when Miller was added to the Bills' injury report with an ankle injury. That is significant in...
These Wings Are Actually Better, According To Western New Yorkers
Buffalo might as well be known as the Chicken Wing Capital Of The World. After all, they created a “Buffalo” sauce, named after our city. While Buffalo is the best place to get wings, and there is no doubt about that, there may be stipulations about how to eat them.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Scotty McCreery Fans React to Adorable Photo Spending NFL Sunday With New Baby Boy
This is such a monumental moment for Scotty McCreery and his new baby boy. So… The post Scotty McCreery Fans React to Adorable Photo Spending NFL Sunday With New Baby Boy appeared first on Outsider.
Bills vs. Jets injury update: Buffalo gets some good news ahead of road game vs. AFC East rival
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer re-injured his elbow in last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers and the team is already ruling him out for Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the New York Jets. But there is some good news. Linebacker Von...
The Buffalo Bills Made Football History This Week
It was a busy week for the Buffalo Bills front office staff and it turned out to be a history-making week as well. The Buffalo Bills made two trades this past Tuesday just before the NFL trade deadline at 4 pm. The Bills acquired running Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis...
Powerball Jackpot: Best & Worst States for Winners
The Powerball jackpot has now soared to $1.5 billion for the next drawing, which will be Saturday, Nov. 5. Sure, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million, but someone will win at some point....
Wow! It Has Happened Again In New York State
Those dreams and plans that you have may still come true. Can you imagine what the life of a billionaire must be like? Never having to worry about that mortgage payment, car payment or grocery bills again? There is still a chance that you might be that person. This is...
Josh Allen 'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down, but Mayor Brown not discouraging 'Bills Mafia's' creativity
The Josh Allen “Hurdle” Avenue sign recently came down this week, but that is not stopping Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown from allowing members of “Bills Mafia” from showing their creative side to celebrate the Bills. Read more here:
Bennett begins Section VI playoff hunt, seeking to ‘forget what happened in the past’
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Postseason play provides the Bennett football team an avenue to move forward from the wins, losses, forfeitures and grievances that have ended past playoff runs, and defined their season so far. “Forget what happened in the past,” coach Steve McDuffie told the Tigers this week, as they prepare for Friday night’s […]
7 Places To Rent A Wedding/Party Tent In Western New York
When you decided to have a backyard wedding or party, you need a tent. Somewhere to get out of the elements. Here are a couple of great places to go for them. Choosing to have an outdoor/backyard wedding or party requires a ton of planning. There are a lot of things to consider. Things like parking, bathrooms, food, and drinks are all super important but whatever you do, don't skip a tent.
Say Farewell! Order This All-Time Fast Food Item in Upstate NY While You Can
An all-time fast food item is returning to Upstate New York and beyond. If you believe the headlines, however, this time may be its last. We're here to tell you what's happening, where you can find it, and most importantly, when it may be gone forever. McDonald's Announces the Return...
Millions Of New Yorkers Wake Up Disappointed This Morning
Dreams of mansions, fast cars, and living in the lap of luxury were dashed last night for millions of New Yorkers. Like many people, residents of New York had already planned what they would do if they won Saturday's $1.6 Billion dollar Powerball lottery. Those plans will have to wait...
Yardbarker
Watch: OBJ Heading to the Bills? #shorts
Von Miller mentioned the possibility of OBJ joining the Bills on The Voncast with Josh Allen. Today, he posted an Instagram Story with a picture of him and OBJ with the clock emoji. Comment if you think OBJ should go to the Bills. Watch the full interview with Josh Allen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW9eMVL-uSg&t=1505s Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
Pop singer, Central Florida native Aaron Carter dead at 34
The Tampa-born pop star passed away at his California home on Saturday
How To Score A Date At A Buffalo Bills Tailgate
It is cuffing season all across America, and if you are looking to find someone to keep you warm for the holidays, you may have to look in one of the coldest places. A tailgate for the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, New York. Through rain, snow, sleet, or hail, we...
Avoid These 16 Topics For The Best Western New York Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is meant to celebrate the joys of being together and how much we are grateful for being in each other’s company, yet some Thanksgivings in Western New York have a potential of getting ruined because of that one family member (and you probably already have an idea in your head of who that might be).
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0