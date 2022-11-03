ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaq shows no remorse for Steve Nash after not being able to win with ‘2-and-a-half superstars’ and stealing his MVPs

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal is expressing no sympathy for Steve Nash after the latter’s dismissal as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. O’Neal offered his thoughts on “The Big Podcast With Shaq” by pointing out that Nash was expected to win while also getting in a dig over a perceived award slight.
Matt Ryan on holding onto NBA dreams during uncertain times: ‘I was convincing myself that I was the best shooter in the world’

Los Angeles Lakers small forward Matt Ryan played the role of hero in his team’s overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. With the Lakers down 111-108 with just 1.3 seconds left in regulation, Austin Reaves was looking for a player to pass the ball to for a last-second shot. He hoisted a crosscourt pass to Ryan, who caught the ball and sent off an off-balance shot towards the basket.
Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.

