High school girls soccer playoff roundup: Raiders, Warriors move on to face top seeds in quarterfinals

Lebanon-Express
High school volleyball playoffs: Crescent Valley, Monroe to play for state titles
Crescent Valley High will compete for the 5A state volleyball championship and Monroe will play in the 2A state title match. Both finals will be played at 8:30 p.m Saturday at their respective tournament sites. The second-seeded Raiders advanced on Friday with wins over West Albany and Crater at the...
Lebanon-Express
High school cross country: CV's Wisniewski leads strong area contingent at state meet
Emily Wisniewski heads back to Lane Community College in Eugene seeking a second straight OSAA 5A girls cross-country title, and in the process trying to help her team bring home another trophy. The Crescent Valley sophomore had a dominant freshman season, capped off by winning the state championship by more...
Lebanon-Express
High school football: Team effort lifts South Albany to 35-7 win over Mountain View
A complete team effort gave South Albany High a 35-7 victory over visiting Mountain View on Friday night in the first round of the 5A state football playoffs. The RedHawks built a 21-7 lead in the first quarter by taking advantage of big plays by the offense, defense and special teams.
Lebanon-Express
High school football: Santiam Christian heads into playoffs with confidence despite loss
MOUNT ANGEL — Santiam Christian ended the football regular season last Friday night with a loss. But a loss that showed the Eagles what they’re capable of in the playoffs. Kennedy was held to 24 total yards in four second-half possessions before pulling off a trick play that led to the go-ahead and winning score on a 63-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left after SC had rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' loss at Washington
The Oregon State football team had its chances on Friday night at Washington, but the Huskies made the final push for a 24-21 Pac-12 Conference victory. The loss is a tough one for the Beavers, who did a lot of things right in Seattle. Oregon State made big plays on defense and special teams and ran the ball effectively. It was a good performance overall, but not quite enough to earn the Beavers their first road win in the series since 2008.
Lebanon-Express
Competition on the home front: Lebanon hosts first ROTC match
Saturday’s event in the gym might have looked like a conventional sports meet at Lebanon High School if it weren’t for the constant thwack of air rifles. Alana Griffiths, a junior, put down a chunky-looking, pistol-gripped pellet gun and stepped away from the firing line while her eyes filled with tears.
Lebanon-Express
Gallery: Lebanon cadets under pressure
Shooting an air rifle is no easy feat. Not for 60 10-meter precision shots, anyway, with a crowd watching and a clock counting against the shooter — there's a whole Olympic sport about it. And at Lebanon High School, which held the first regional Junior ROTC meet of the...
Lebanon-Express
Here's how to celebrate Veterans Day in the mid-Willamette Valley
“Through a Veteran’s Lens,” through Saturday, Nov. 12, main gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The show celebrates artistic expressions of veterans and their loved ones, through photographs. The exhibit was organized through Samaritan Health Services’ veterans services manager Kyle Hatch, ArtsCare manager Erin Gudge and Arts Center curator Jennie Castle. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: https://theartscenter.net/throughaveteranslens.
Lebanon-Express
Linn Benton Food Share receives two truckloads of donations from church
On Nov. 1, Linn Benton Food Share’s warehouse in Tangent received two truckloads of food and household supplies arranged by the local branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This is the third donation from the LDS church since the start of the pandemic in 2020,...
