High school girls soccer playoff roundup: Raiders, Warriors move on to face top seeds in quarterfinals

The Oregon State football team had its chances on Friday night at Washington, but the Huskies made the final push for a 24-21 Pac-12 Conference victory. The loss is a tough one for the Beavers, who did a lot of things right in Seattle. Oregon State made big plays on defense and special teams and ran the ball effectively. It was a good performance overall, but not quite enough to earn the Beavers their first road win in the series since 2008.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO