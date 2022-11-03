Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Conner Kraft Discusses His Commitment To South Dakota State Men's Basketball
Shanley's Conner Kraft joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. Conner discussed his commitment to South Dakota State men's basketball, previewed the Deacons state football semifinals matchup against Mandan, and more!
Football Friday action on KELOLAND SportsZone
High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
kotatv.com
Friday Night Hike, November 4, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens and Central volleyball teams kicked off the weekend early Friday night with the first of two games against a pair of tough teams from Sioux Falls. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
froggyweb.com
SD Game Fish and Parks-November News
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held their meeting at Madison’s Heartland Power on Nov. 3. There were no proposals or finalizations this month. PARKS PROPOSALS. Allowance of Pets. The Commission continued to discuss a proposed a rule change allowing people staying...
kelo.com
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest lotto prize ever offered. The jackpot estimate was increased Friday morning to a record $1.6 billion for the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing. The jackpot has a cash value of $782.4 million. Saturday’s estimated jackpot has...
newscenter1.tv
Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
dakotanewsnow.com
Madison woman receives new home following storm damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s taken months of waiting, but a Madison, South Dakota woman finally has a new home. Kathy Poppen lost her trailer in the first derecho the state saw back in May. Poppen has been working since to get a new trailer. But...
KELOLAND TV
November expected to be an above-average snow month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
KELOLAND TV
Powerball winning ticket bought in Dell Rapids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you bought a Powerball ticket at the Casey’s in Dell Rapids, you could be $50,000 richer. The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a winning ticket in Wednesday night’s Powerball was just one number away from claiming the $1.2 billion jackpot.
KELOLAND TV
Inside Dakota Herb marijuana dispensary in Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Walking through the entrance to Dakota Herb dispensary on 9th Ave. in Brandon, customers are met first with a waiting room and a security window to the immediate left. Once signed in and verified as a medical patient, you would then be directed through the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Wednesday night, we focused on the proposed slaughterhouse ordinance in Sioux Falls, which aims to ban future slaughterhouses within city limits. The proposal stems from a plan by Wholestone Farms to build a pork processing plant in northeast Sioux Falls.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls meth ring conspirators found guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A drug conspiracy has been smashed in Sioux Falls. Omar Perez-Ochoa, age 31, of Sioux Falls was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments, and John Radermacher, age 41, of Couderay, Wisconsin, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.
wnax.com
Name Released in Sioux Falls Fatal Crash
A 57-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in an Oct. 25, 2022 crash that involved nine vehicles. Preliminary crash information indicates that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on Interstate 29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off ramp. A 2007 Toyota Camry was in the middle lane when the vehicle hit a 2022 Chevy Malibu in front of it. The driver of the Toyota then drove to the right and rear ended a stopped vehicle. That led to a chain reaction crash involving six other vehicles.
kelo.com
Extra hour of sleep tonight if you really want it
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Tonight is the night you get an extra hour of sleep… in theory anyway. Daylight Saving Time ends at two o’clock Sunday morning. That’s a plus if you feel like it’s been a little dark on your morning commute. The sun will rise tomorrow morning at 7:09. Of course, it’ll set an hour earlier now too… 5:11 Sunday evening. Our hours of daylight will continue to get shorter until the winter solstice on December 21st. If you still have a clock that doesn’t update automatically, be sure to set it back one hour before you go to bed.
hubcityradio.com
Recap of IM27 debate held in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The general election is coming fast; on November 8th, 2022, many decisions will be finalized within South Dakota. Initiated Measure 27 is one of two significant issues on this year’s ballot. It authorizes the recreational use, possession, and distribution of cannabis to adults over 21. KXLG News...
KELOLAND TV
A Sioux Falls murder victim in ‘the wrong place at the wrong time’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Bond is set at 2-million dollars cash only for the woman accused of starting a deadly fire. 35-year-old Gerri Jensen is charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and arson. Court papers say Jensen got in a fight with a woman at a casino. When that woman returned to her central Sioux Falls apartment, so did Jensen.
pipestonestar.com
Local business hit by suspected multi-state meat thieves
Two semi trucks owned by Pipestone Veterinary Services (PVS) that were reportedly stolen the weekend of Oct. 15 and 16 are thought to have been taken by Florida residents suspected of being part of a multi-state, multi-million dollar meat theft operation. According to an incident report from the Pipestone County...
KELOLAND TV
605 Running Company to open in new location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls business is on pace to open in a new location this weekend. 605 Running Company has been in Sioux Falls for 8 years. After being located along Phillips Avenue, owner Greg Koch says they’re just about to cross the finish line for a new location in the Johnson Building. The plan is to open this weekend.
Fly Over The Sioux Falls I-29 Diverging Diamond Project
The reconstruction of one of South Dakota's busiest interchanges is moving along. A new video below from South Dakota Drone shows the progress of the coming diverging diamond interchange at 41st Street and Interstate 29. There is a lot of prep work to be done before work on the actual...
