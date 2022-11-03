Read full article on original website
High School Playbook Recap: Playoffs Week 1 highlights and scores
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — These are highlights from week one of High School Playbook playoffs for the 2022 football season. See below for more scores and highlights from games. App users, click here.
North Coast Section roundup: Pittsburg handles Antioch, Marin Catholic downs San Marin; Saint Mary's stays perfect
Vic Galli didn't do it for effect, but he got a good result. The Pittsburg football coach, four days after announcing he would be stepping down after the season, watched his team handle host Antioch 48-21 in the 104th Big Little Game. They did so even without 5-star quarterback Jaden ...
oaklandside.org
‘Powerhouse’ Skyline High volleyball team delivers Oakland Athletic League title
Before their Oakland Athletic League title match with Oakland Technical High School on Oct. 27, the Skyline High School girls volleyball players raced onto the court and threw plastic thundersticks into the home crowd. Fans banged the red inflatable noise-makers to energize their team—and perhaps instill some fear into Tech—as the athletes warmed up on the court.
De La Salle streaks to 263, smashes surging Clayton Valley to close regular season
A 21-0 streak in second quarter leads Spartans to 42-6 win on the road
Recap of first round of Sac-Joaquin football playoffs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs started Friday. For the first round of the playoffs, here are the games that FOX40 followed. Inderkum at Granite Bay The Granite Bay Grizzlies welcomed the Inderkum Tigers in a Division II matchup. The Grizzlies enter the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in […]
CIF North Coast Section high school football scores: NCS live updates (11/4/22)
The final week of the 2022 regular season in CIF North Coast Section high school football has kicked off across the Northern California Coast and the San Francisco Bay Area. You can follow all of the CIF-NCS football action on SBLive Sports, including live game updates, scores, game ...
Sacramento area high school football scores: Live updates & live streams (11/4/22)
Follow SBLive for live updates and all of the latest CIF high school football scores as the playoffs get underway in Sacramento
Modesto, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NBC Bay Area
Longtime Pittsburg High School Football Coach to Retire
A legendary high school football coach is about to call it a career in Contra Costa County. It’s been quite the journey for Pittsburg High School football coach Victor Galli. For the past two decades, the Pittsburg native and former De La Salle High football standout has won nearly...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Deadline for UC applications is quickly approaching. Here’s your guide to all 9 schools
College application deadlines are quickly approaching. During this time, high school seniors are juggling end of semester exams, senior events and homework — making it a stressful time. Applications opened on Aug. 1 and the deadline is around the corner. When is the University of California application deadline?. Nov....
elkgrovelagunanews.com
A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area
A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating burgers, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in California that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and exquisite service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Bay Area tech giants announce massive layoffs on same day in what experts are calling 'unusual'
The SF Standard reports that so far this year, San Francisco layoffs are up to over 16,700 jobs, spread out across approximately 130 companies.
Disney Legend and Central Valley native dies at 93
On Friday, Disney Legend Alice Estes Davis died at the age of 93 after a career of being involved in some of the most iconic animated movies and animatronic costume designs.
6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of miles off the coast of California Monday just before 10 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was registered about six miles deep and 737 miles away from Big Sur, about a third of the way from California to Hawaii, the […]
E-40, Too $hort among Bay Area rappers urging residents to vote
(KRON) – The countdown to Election Day is here. Some legendary Bay Area rappers are helping to get the word out in a new video simply called — “Vote.” In the video, Bay Area legend Too $hort raps, “Aye! Yo! What up! it’s your boy Too $hort. I’m just telling y’all don’t forget to vote. […]
oaklandside.org
New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
vallejosun.com
Former Sacramento police chief hired as consultant for Vallejo PD
VALLEJO – As Vallejo navigates the resignation of Police Chief Shawny Williams on Friday, officials have turned to former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn to act as an advisor to City Manager Mike Malone, according to a consulting agreement obtained by the Vallejo Sun. Hahn will receive up to...
Alexis Gabe’s remains found in Plymouth, CA
PLYMOUTH, Calif. (KRON) — Partial remains of Alexis Gabe were found in Plymouth, CA on Thursday, the City of Oakley announced on Facebook. Gabe, 24, went missing out of Oakley in January and is believed to have been killed by her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones. A resident of Plymouth notified the Amador County Sheriff’s Office at […]
Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
