Ellis Simms comeback stepped up ahead of schedule, confirms Sunderland boss

Tony Mowbray has admitted that Sunderland’s poor first half showing at Huddersfield saw him revise his pre-match plans for Ellis Simms.

Simms is returning from injury and Mowbray has previously said he does not believe he will be ready to play many minutes until after the World Cup break, despite him being the only available striker in the Sunderland squad.

The on-loan Everton man came on for the last 10 minutes at Luton on Saturday and the plan was to slowly build-up his minutes over subsequent three games.

However, with Sunderland struggling to make any kind of an impact against Huddersfield, Mowbray abandoned his caution and threw Simms on for the whole second half.

"The idea was to give him half-an-hour really, but you have to have a physical presence, someone that wants to run in behind against these teams or else they can just squash you when you try to play in front of them and the wind's blowing and the rain's pouring down and the ball is skidding everywhere,” Mowbray explained.

"We just couldn't get them off our back really, so Simms had to go on and threaten over the top and in behind, and give us a presence to play off.

I think he helped enormously and we looked like we could score a goal in the second half."

Assuming there is no reaction, it will be interesting to see if Mowbray now accelerates Simms’ return from injury by considering him for a start against Cardiff on Saturday.