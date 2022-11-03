Read full article on original website
Related
Don't sit out Arizona's 2022 election. Make sure your voice is heard
More than a million early ballots have been returned statewide so far. That’s roughly 30% of ballots requested, according to data compiled by The Arizona Republic. Republicans have historically dominated early voting, but...
Do we really need a special counsel to indict Trump?
Merrick Garland has already gone too close to the tipping point to turn back and shed the case.
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0