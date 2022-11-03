ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

As pope visits, leading Muslim cleric urges intra-Muslim dialogue

One of the world's leading Islamic clerics on Friday called for dialogue between the faith's two main currents to settle sectarian differences, in an address to religious leaders including Pope Francis. Al-Tayeb's remarks came one day after Pope Francis, leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics, arrived in the Gulf kingdom of Bahrain on an inter-faith dialogue mission.
The Associated Press

Pope slams ‘childlike’ whims of powerful that start wars

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — With Russia’s war in Ukraine raging, Pope Francis joined Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders on Friday in calling for the great religions to work together for peace, telling an interfaith summit that religion must never be used to justify violence and that faith leaders must oppose the “childlike” whims of the powerful to make war.
The Independent

Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution

Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
The Associated Press

Pope, Macron meet at Vatican; Ukraine concerns loom large

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Monday met at the Vatican with French President Emmanuel Macron, with the war in Ukraine looming large in both leaders’ concerns. The nearly hour-long private audience was Francis’ third with Macron since becoming pontiff. In a sign of their good relationship,...
US News and World Report

Pope Francis Arrives in Bahrain

SAKHIR, Bahrain (Reuters) - Pope Francis arrived in Bahrain on Thursday to start a four-day trip, the second by the pontiff to the Arabian peninsula. The plane carrying the pope arrived in Sakhir where he is due to meet King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the Sakhir Palace. (Reporting...
The Jewish Press

Herzog Calms Biden Administration Fear Over Possible Netanyahu Election Win

Officials in the Biden Administration expressed concern this week over the possibility that next month’s Israeli election could see Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu return to office. The officials were particularly concerned about the possibility that Religious Zionism chairperson and MK Bezalel Smotrich and his faction...
ABC News

Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society

MANAMA, Bahrain -- Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain on Sunday by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. He specifically mentioned its prisoners, saying “the way in which these ‘least ones’ are treated is a measure of the dignity and the hope of a society.”
AFP

Berlin rally for Iran draws 80,000

Some 80,000 people joined a Berlin rally Saturday in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a police spokesman told AFP. "Today, thousands of people are showing their solidarity with courageous women and demonstrators in Iran," tweeted Germany's Green Party minister for family affairs, Lisa Paus. Iran has seen some six weeks of growing women-led protests and on Saturday, shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike as citizens react angrily to the death in custody of Amini, a 22-year-old arrested for allegedly breaching the country's strict dress code for women.
kalkinemedia.com

In Bahrain, pope's message may get caught in Shi'ite-Sunni rights divide

SAKHIR, Bahrain (Reuters) -Pope Francis arrived in Bahrain on Thursday on a trip aimed at improving ties with the Islamic world but which could thrust him into a human rights conflict between the Sunni monarchy and the Shi'ite Muslim opposition. King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa met him on arrival...
The Jewish Press

Recognizing Western Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

This month, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reversed the previous government’s decision to recognize western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The question that should be asked is why that recognition was controversial at all. No fair-minded person who believes in two states for two peoples thinks Israel should not...
The Jewish Press

British PM Abandons Plan to Move Embassy to Jerusalem

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plans to move the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem have been abandoned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has confirmed. Asked whether the U.K. government was still considering a move, a No 10 spokesperson said: “It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy.”
NEW YORK STATE
POLITICO

5 tensions that could derail the climate conference

Set against a backdrop of severe weather disasters, this year’s gathering of world leaders collides with soaring energy costs, food insecurity and a looming recession.
KEYT

Pope tells Bahrain youths to seek real advice, not Google

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Pope Francis shifted gears Saturday in his visit to Bahrain to minister to the Gulf’s Catholic community, presiding over a huge open-air Mass and then meeting with young people to give them a bit of fatherly advice: Don’t just Google your questions about life decisions, he told them. Instead, find a parent, teacher or grandparent who can offer guidance.
Reuters

In Bahrain, pope speaks out against death penalty and discrimination

SAKHIR, Bahrain, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pope Francis spoke against the death penalty on Thursday at the start of a trip to Bahrain where the Shi'ite Muslim opposition accuse the Sunni monarchy of overseeing human rights abuses and families of death row inmates had sought help from the pontiff.
Daily Beast

Rome Swamped With Fascist Images on Meloni’s First Full Weekend in Power

ROME—For the second day in a row, residents of the Italian capital woke up to a horrifying reminder of the country’s darkest past. Posters celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Benito Mussolini’s March on Rome, which led to 20 years of fascist rule, adorned several buildings in the city center and a giant banner promising, “100 years later, the march continues” was draped over a foot bridge in front of the ancient Roman Colosseum.

