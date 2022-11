PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)College football games tend to be decided in the second half and No. 4 Michigan has been a beast in the final 30 minutes the past four games. J.J. McCarthy threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and the Wolverines rallied from their first halftime deficit of the season to beat Rutgers 52-17 on Saturday night.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO