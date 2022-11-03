ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

KTLA

Man killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect at large

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Irvine on Thursday. The victim is Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33, of Aliso Viejo, confirmed Irvine Police. The man was struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive around 9:11 p.m. Police first received […]
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Officials ID Second of Two Men Fatally Shot in Covina Area; Suspects Sought

Authorities Friday identified the second of two men fatally shot at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina, and investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting that left two other men wounded. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about...
COVINA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust

Two Beaumont residents were arrested after Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force found multiple drugs through a search warrant. The Gang Task Force Officers served a search warrant Thursday evening at a home off East 8th Street. Officers said they found a revolver as well as drugs like methamphetamine and heroin. Anyone with information is encouraged The post Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
mynewsla.com

Gang Members Arrested For Allegedly Shooting at Coachella Homes

Two juvenile documented gang members were arrested Friday for allegedly firing at homes in Coachella. At 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Coachella Community Action Team responded to a shooting in the intersection of Balboa Street and Westfield Way, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
CBS LA

Elderly woman struck and killed by truck in Irvine

A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck in Irvine, authorities said Saturday.The fatal injury occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Friday on East Yale Loop, just before the intersection at Witherspoon, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department.A white Chevrolet Silverado was going southbound on East Yale Loop, toward Witherspoon, when it struck the woman, who was crossing over East Yale Loop before the intersection, Davies said.Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene."The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation," she said. "`Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision."The department's Major Accident Investigation Team urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 949-724-7047.
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Fatally Shot in West Covina; Investigation Underway

Two men were shot and killed in West Covina, police said Thursday. The shootings occurred about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue, according to the West Covina Police Department. One man died at the scene, and the other man died at a hospital, police said....
WEST COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death in Lawndale

A man was shot and killed in Lawndale Friday evening. Deputies responded at 6:51 p.m. to the14800 block of Avis Avenue, between Rosecrans and Marine avenues, near Prairie Avenue and the border with Hawthorne, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LAWNDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Bomb Squad Deals with Suspicious Device in Long Beach

The sheriff’s department’s bomb squad was deployed to Long Beach Saturday to deal with a suspicious device in the Belmont Shore area. Long Beach police officers were called around 3:25 p.m. to the 6400 block of Marina Drive, the LBPD’s Allison Gallagher told City News Service. A...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot by Deputies in Compton; Investigation Underway

Deputies shot a man in Compton Thursday, prompting a sheriff’s department investigation. The shooting was reported about 12:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Towne Center Drive, near the Gardena (91) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Details on what led up to the shooting...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge

A person was killed Saturday morning on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that a person was lying in the slow lane of southbound Ocean View Boulevard next to the freeway off-ramp.
mynewsla.com

Laguna Beach Man Committed for Deadly Stabbing

A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man was committed to a state mental health institution indefinitely Friday for the fatal stabbing of his mother three years ago. Matthew Bryson McDonald pleaded guilty Oct. 17, but following a non-jury trial, Orange County Superior Court Judge Richard King ruled the defendant was found to have been insane at the time of the killing.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Guns and drugs were seized from a felon and his friend in Costa Mesa

Recently, Costa Mesa Police Gang Investigators learned that a known convicted felon was possibly in possession of firearms. While working with OC Probation, Gang Investigators contacted the suspect who then told them where the weapons were being held by someone else in Costa Mesa. When Gang Investigators located that “someone...
COSTA MESA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man struck, killed by truck near Orange County freeway

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Schizophrenic Man with Mental Capacity of 12-Year-Old Missing in LA

A 56-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old went missing Saturday and police asked the public for help finding him. Thomas Schumacher was last seen around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of East Adams Boulevard, according to the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Freeway in Mission Viejo

A person was killed Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Diego (5) Freeway in Mission Viejo, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Avery Parkway and involved a gray sedan, the California Highway Patrol reported. A representative from the coroner’s office...
MISSION VIEJO, CA

