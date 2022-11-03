ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Makes Arrest After Woman Brutally Raped In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police have announced an arrest after a woman was brutally beaten and raped by a stranger while walking home in Northwest Charlotte. Octavius Wilson is facing several charges including kidnapping and first degree rape.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dead, 1 injured after being shot inside car in Hickory, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another is injured after being shot in a car in Hickory early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Hickory Police Department, officers responded to a call about a car that had driven off a road near Highland Avenue Northeast, not far from Ninth Avenue just before 3 a.m. The caller told police there were two males inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Arrested For Indecent Exposure In Front Of School Children

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman from China Grove is facing charges of indecent exposure and assaulting a law enforcement officer. Stacey Fry, 54, was arrested November 1, 2022 on Willow Oaks Drive. Investigators say she was extremely intoxicated and naked while yelling at a group of kids getting off the school bus.
CHINA GROVE, NC
WLTX.com

Mom, grandma, aunt arrested after fight at Grimsley High School

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said on Thursday afternoon, three adult non-students came onto Grimsley's campus and assisted their family members in an assault against two Grimsley students.
GREENSBORO, NC

