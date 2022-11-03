Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: 2nd Annual Toys for Tots car show on November 12 2022The Modern TimesLexington, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Man shoots two people after argument during card game in Winston-Salem; police searching for suspects
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for a suspect after two people were shot during a card game in a parking lot in Winston-Salem, according to police. At 6:12 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting on the 2600 block of Horizon Lane. Winston-Salem Police 911 Communications told the investigating officers that a gunshot […]
CMPD Makes Arrest After Woman Brutally Raped In Northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police have announced an arrest after a woman was brutally beaten and raped by a stranger while walking home in Northwest Charlotte. Octavius Wilson is facing several charges including kidnapping and first degree rape. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman is brutally beaten and raped by a...
Suspect identified, facing charges after shooting in Greensboro on W. Market Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The suspect in a Greensboro shooting on Market Street has been identified. 18-year-old Johnmaine Lamont Rogers is facing charges after a person was taken to the hospital. Greensboro police were on the scene of the shooting in downtown Friday. It happened at 11:02 p.m. Greensboro police...
1 dead, 1 injured after being shot inside car in Hickory, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another is injured after being shot in a car in Hickory early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Hickory Police Department, officers responded to a call about a car that had driven off a road near Highland Avenue Northeast, not far from Ninth Avenue just before 3 a.m. The caller told police there were two males inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
Taylorsville man charged with felony after posting a person’s private image: Sheriff
The woman, in this case, said that she had only shared this image with Richard Eric Speagle, 52, of Taylorsville, and no one else would have had access to the image.
‘It was an accident’: North Carolina father faces charges after 4-year-old son dies
The judge gave that father a chance to get out of jail, setting his bond at $25,000.
Greensboro officer shoots passenger during ‘suspicious vehicle’ investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro officer shot a person after approaching a “suspicious vehicle” during a patrol, according to police. At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street. There was a person in the […]
2 injured after a card game turned violent in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department got a call about a shooting at 6:00 p.m. Friday night on Horizon Lane. Police said while responding to the call, officers were told by 911 communications that a gunshot victim had been placed in a blue Honda sedan that left the area.
Deputies arrest teen in stolen car after chase through Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was arrested after being chased in a stolen car by law enforcement, Iredell County deputies said. Investigators said a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop Tuesday on a car on West Front Street at North Oakland Avenue for a registration violation, but the driver didn’t stop.
2 Charlotte teens arrested, 2 others hospitalized after police chase in stolen vehicle ends in crash
The incident began at 2:33 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Gateway Blvd. area, police said.
Woman Arrested For Indecent Exposure In Front Of School Children
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman from China Grove is facing charges of indecent exposure and assaulting a law enforcement officer. Stacey Fry, 54, was arrested November 1, 2022 on Willow Oaks Drive. Investigators say she was extremely intoxicated and naked while yelling at a group of kids getting off the school bus.
Abandoned dogs found in kennel with no food, water in North Carolina; deputies searching for owner
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after animal control found two dogs left outside with no food or water. Deputies said they were told anonymously to do a welfare check at the home where the dogs were. They said they discovered two dogs Tuesday morning […]
Eden man accused of having weapon of mass destruction held under $5 million bond
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Eden on Wednesday and charged with having a weapon of mass destruction, according to an Eden Police Department news release. Investigators with the EPD secured an arrest warrant on 61-year-old Wayne Neil Maddison for manufacture/possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Around 3:57 p.m., patrol officers […]
Kannapolis detectives ‘aren’t giving up’ on cold cases dating back decades
KANNAPOLIS — A series of local homicides has gone unsolved for decades. Channel 9 covered many of the cases when they broke, including the following:. In 1993, a 14-year-old boy found was dead in the woods. In 1999, a 42-year-old man was found shot and killed outside a car...
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Lexington on Railroad Street, 2nd Street, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train on Friday afternoon. Around 3:35 p.m., officers were told a pedestrian was killed by a train on RailroadStreet and 2nd Street, according to a Lexington Police Department news release. Investigators identified the pedestrian as 45-year-old Kelly Allen. […]
Arrest made after woman killed in Catawba County crash
NEWTON, N.C. — Highway patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Catawba County Friday morning. The wreck was at the intersection of Highway 16 and Mount Olive Church Road in Newton just after 6 a.m. State troopers said an A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser, was traveling north...
Mom, grandma, aunt arrested after fight at Grimsley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said on Thursday afternoon, three adult non-students came onto Grimsley's campus and assisted their family members in an assault against two Grimsley students. A viewer sent WFMY the video of the fight. The school resource officer was made aware that the three adults were...
‘I heard the woman screaming’: Community stunned over fatal shooting of 4-year-old boy in Charlotte; father charged
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the father of a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed is facing charges in the child’s death.
Iredell County man arrested for machete assault while breaking into home
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who broke into the home and attacked a victim with a machete. Deputies responded to a 911 call about a fight on the 100 block of Big Forest Drive on Oct. 29. According to authorities, Antonio...
Former Blind Tiger owner releases surveillance video from night of deadly shooting in NC
Bradford McCauley, 47, of Winston-Salem, has been fighting to restore the reputation of his former music venue and bar, The Blind Tiger, ever since a contracted guard allegedly shot and killed 19-year-old Pedro Alegria in the parking lot that the venue shared with other businesses on that corridor.
