MADISON, Wis — The touchdown only put the Wisconsin Badgers ahead 14-0, but it felt like a pulverizing knockout on a day when the elements dictated strategy. With the wind gusting and the rain blowing sideways, fifth-year senior running back Isaac Guerendo delivered the Maryland Terrapins a devastating blow on the first play of the Badgers' fourth drive. He took a handoff up the middle, flew past several defenders and found the right sideline. From there, it became a balancing act. Guerendo, with junior receiver Chimere Dike blocking in front of him, had no margin for error as he tip-toed the white line. Ultimately, he made it through — barely — and sped up again when he had more space for an 89-yard touchdown, by far the top highlight in a 23-10 victory.

MADISON, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO