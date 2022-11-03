ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He has the pulse of it': How Rob Thomson has kept his cool during World Series run

PHILADELPHIA -- The baseball gods wasted no time in giving Philadelphia Phillies boss Rob Thomson his first big managerial moment in the Fall Classic. Five months after taking over from the fired Joe Girardi, Thomson had already navigated the Phillies' underwhelming end to the regular season and three challenging rounds of the postseason, including a three-game wild-card series that no manager had ever faced. Now, in Game 1 against the heavily favored Houston Astros, Thomson had a quick decision to make.
Phillies' Zack Wheeler 'caught off guard' when pulled from Game 6

HOUSTON -- Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler was surprised he was pulled in a critical moment in the sixth inning of his team's World Series-ending 4-1 loss to the Houston Astroson Saturday. "It caught me off guard a little bit," Wheeler said after the Astros clinched the title. "It's win...
