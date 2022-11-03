Read full article on original website
Powerball Jackpot: Best & Worst States for Winners
The Powerball jackpot has now soared to $1.5 billion for the next drawing, which will be Saturday, Nov. 5. Sure, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million, but someone will win at some point....
Misinformation about voting crops up around the U.S. as midterm elections near
In Colorado, an error in early October involving voter registration postcards that were mailed to non-citizens in the state morphed into a conspiracy theory about voter fraud. In Iowa, voters in late September received phone calls spreading misinformation about how they could vote, with Iowans falsely told they could cast their ballots over the phone, the Iowa Capital Dispatch […] The post Misinformation about voting crops up around the U.S. as midterm elections near appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
With competing Florida rallies Sunday, Trump and DeSantis preview a potential GOP presidential primary showdown
In a preview of a potential Republican presidential primary showdown, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis will hold dueling Florida rallies on Sunday as the two men battle for supremacy of the Sunshine State and the heart of the GOP.
