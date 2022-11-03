ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHON2

Maui: Road closure in Maili area

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVPpc_0iwrKRiL00

MAILI, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Maui officials say there was a vehicle accident.

The accident had closed down Hookele Street from Pulehu Road to Hana Highway.

According Maui Police Department, the accident is now cleared.

Comments / 1

Related
KHON2

Drier conditions expected for the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Fresh to locally strong east-southeast winds will continue into the weekend. Winds will trend easterly on Sunday, and diminish to moderate to locally breezy into next week. Enhanced moisture and somewhat unstable conditions will continue through Saturday, which will maintain the potential for some locally heavy downpours, especially over windward portions of […]
bigislandnow.com

UPDATE: Flood advisory issued for Hilo and Puna Districts has been canceled

UPDATE 11:49 a.m. Nov. 4: The flood advisory has been canceled. ORIGINAL POST: A flood advisory is in effect until 11:45 a.m. for portions of East Hawai‘i. At 8:41 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the Puna and Hilo Districts. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiian Acres, Mountain View, Orchidland Estates, Kea‘au, Glenwood, Pāhoa, Volcano, Papaikou, Pepe‘ekeo, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Honomū, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Kurtistown, Fern Acres and Eden Roc.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Suspicious man arrested following lockdown at Waikoloa Elementary

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police arrested and charged a Waikoloa man on two ammunition offenses, after receiving two separate calls of suspicious, firearm-related activity in the area -- one of which caused Waikoloa Elementary to lockdown. Hawaii Police are still investigating if the man who was arrested on two...
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HI
travelweekly.com

Stress-free family stay at Four Seasons Resort Maui

As most any parent will tell you, traveling with young children and packing light are two things that rarely go hand in hand. But during a two-night family stay this summer at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, the property supplied more than a few kid essentials that I could have easily left at home as well as plenty of extras that helped make our visit virtually stress-free.
WAILEA, HI
KHON2

Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for windward areas of Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 9:49 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Big Island from Honokaa to Volcanoes National Park. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Mountain View, Glenwood, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Volcano, Papaikou, Orchidland […]
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Chef Alvin Savella “The Kitchen Assassin” opens new restaurant, Duckine

Executive Chef Alvin Savella, known in the culinary world as “The Kitchen Assassin,” has opened a new restaurant on Maui, Duckine. Located at 1312 Front Street, Duckine focuses on Chinese, Hawaiian and local flavors, tapping into Asian Fusion in a whole new way. He draws inspiration is from...
mauinow.com

Interview with Maui’s Camile Velasco who’s back as reggae, hip-hop star “Eli-Mac”

(Maui waitress Camile Velasco emerged as a top 10 finisher in season three of American Idol in 2004, launching a reggae, hip-hop career that has her touring with The Green, Sublime, and J. Boog. One of her songs, Mr. Sensi, has 6.6 million views on YouTube. She’s now known as the singer-songwriter Eli-Mac and has returned home to Maui to perform a concert with the California-based pop, reggae fusion group, The Mystic Roots Band. The performance is at da Playground Maui, Saturday. We wanted to find out how she’s doing and her evolution as an artist. Gary Kubota conducted the interview for Maui Now.)
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy