Read full article on original website
Related
Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin
A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
New mother given two years to live after ‘shock’ brain tumour diagnosis
A new mother was given just two years to live after receiving a “shock” brain tumour diagnosis during pregnancy.Laura Elizabeth Mahon, 30, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma last year, while 20 weeks pregnant.She has since been through chemotherapy and has been told her tumour is stable – but the prognosis is still bleak.This tumour type, often known as GBM, generally has a survival time of between 12 and 18 months, according to Brain Tumour Research.Laura, from St Helens, Merseyside, first realised something was wrong in September last year when she woke up at home and couldn’t move her toes.She says...
BBC
Georgie Henley: Narnia actor with flesh-eating disease thanks Addenbrooke's
An actor who starred in the Chronicles of Narnia films has praised a hospital for its "exceptional care" after she contracted a flesh-eating disease. Georgie Henley, 27, who played Lucy Pevensie in three films, was admitted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with necrotising fasciitis, aged 18. She said the infection...
Adele Roberts was in the ‘best shape of her life’ before bowel cancer diagnosis
BBC DJ Adele Roberts shares video of stoma bag amid bowel cancer battle. Adele Roberts has revealed that she felt that she was in the “best shape of my life” before being diagnosed with bowel cancer in October last year. The Radio 1 DJ, 43, was diagnosed with...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
Disturbing discovery after creepy AI-generated woman found ‘lurking’ in memory of intelligent machine
A CREEPY image of a female has been discovered lingering in an AI's mind, the product of some unintentional programming. Artificial intelligence machines have always promoted efficiency, but recently many people have expressed fear of them becoming sentient. Swedish musician Supercomposite shared that fear after discovering an AI-generated image of...
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Incredibly rare moment baby girl is born INSIDE her amniotic sac in a one in 80,000 event
Incredible images have captured an extremely rare case of a baby being born while still inside their amniotic sac. The birth took place at Hospital Evangelico in Ipora, Goias State, west-central Brazil on 10th October. The heavily pregnant Naiara Santos needed a caesarean to deliver her twin daughters. While the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Boy, 14, locked himself in bedroom and emailed mum to say he had taken his life
A 14-year-old boy with autism and anorexia locked himself in his room and scheduled an email to tell his mum he had taken his own life, an inquest heard. Henry Tucker's family had struggled for support while the NHS was stretched by the demands of the Covid pandemic. The inquest...
The woman who died without having a relationship with a man
Clara Meadmore is known to be the oldest virgin in the world. In 2011, she died a virgin at 108 years old, making her the oldest virgin in recorded history. She told in an interview that staying a virgin was one of the factors that helped her live a long life.
The woman who became the first black British aristocrat and heiress was initially born into slavery
Image of a painting of Dido Elizabeth Beth Lindsay and her cousin Lady Elizabeth MurrayCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. Britain's first black aristocrat is considered to be Elizabeth Dido Belle (1761 - 1804).
British pigeons ‘turning into zombies’ from mysterious disease that twists their neck and makes them walk in zigzags
A MYSTERIOUS disease is infecting British birds and turning them into slow moving 'zombies' with deformed necks. The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating throughout the UK bird population. Horrific symptoms of the disease include deformed necks, dangerously thin bodies,...
Study: Colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%
The study found that colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%. That only applies to people who actually get the scan.
Prince William Was Reportedly ‘Almost in Tears’ When Prince Harry Publicly Admitted Feud: ‘William Was Shocked,’ Expert Says
Prince William was reportedly upset when Prince Harry admitted their relationship was rocky, an expert says. William reached out to his brother who ultimately rejected him.
mailplus.co.uk
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
We had to plan our little girl’s funeral after doctors prescribed her antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis’
LITTLE Isla-Mae beamed as she rang a bell to mark her all clear from cancer - two and a half years after a GP mistook her symptoms for tonsillitis. It was a day mum Laura, 31, and dad Reece, 34, feared they might never see. The devastated couple were told...
‘Harrowing’ report reveals 45 babies died needlessly in one of NHS’ worst-ever maternity scandals
AT LEAST 45 babies died needlessly in one of the NHS’ worst ever maternity scandals, an inquiry revealed today. Decades of failings across East Kent Hospitals left dozens suffering 'unacceptably poor' care. Investigators said 45 baby deaths between 2009 and 2020 across the trust could have been avoided. Maternity...
King Tutankhamun's Parents Were Blood Brother And Sister Because Of The Belief In A Pure Bloodline
Tutankhamun shares the fact that he is a product of inbreeding with Charles II of Spain, Queen Victoria, and Cleopatra. These individuals all had genetic disorders that resulted from 'keeping it in the family.' Inbreeding was common amongst royalty. [i]
Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised
It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
Comments / 0