This result was never going to be a ‘must win’ or a defining moment in the season, it’s still far too early for that. What is pretty clear is that the impending break for the World Cup cannot come too soon. With a recent record of one win in eight (and in all honesty it’s hard to see where the next win is coming from), the opportunity to rest the heads, hearts and minds cannot be underestimated. However, this is the same for all clubs in the division, so we won’t be the only ones in need of a recharge.

1 DAY AGO