SB Nation

Opinion: Without Evans Sunderland look lost!

Looking at Saturday’s poor (yes, indeed very poor) defeat to Cardiff City, it is perhaps, again, necessary to consider how Sunderland’s midfield conundrum has shifted, again. In Sunderland’s last six matches, Tony Mowbray has attempted five different midfield combinations on our trips to Blackburn, Luton, Huddersfield, and a couple of journeys back to Wearside.
The Independent

Princess of Wales celebrates as England secure Rugby League World Cup victory

The Princess of Wales enjoyed a “really exciting” game as she joined fans to watch England win their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final.Kate attended the crunch game against Papua New Guinea at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Wearing a red coat over a long-sleeved burgundy top and pleated skirt, the princess was cheered by the crowd of 23,179 supporters as she walked on to the pitch to shake hands with players from both teams before the match kicked off.Kate, with an umbrella to...
SB Nation

Virgil Van Dijk Recounts Being “Triggered” By Klopp

While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a well-earned reputation as a witty, affable, all-around nice dude, supporters of his teams have also borne witness to his menacing side on occasion. The towering German possesses an array of intimidating stares and grimaces that he is known to deploy even while observing...
SB Nation

Preston North End Fans Verdict: Lacklustre Royals Fall To Defeat

Well that wasn’t very fun, was it? So often this season we’ve picked up points in games that we just wouldn’t have done last season, but Friday night was like watching Reading from 18 months ago. No ideas, no vigour, no aggression - and a deserved loss.
SB Nation

Five Things From A Dull Home Defeat To Preston North End

This result was never going to be a ‘must win’ or a defining moment in the season, it’s still far too early for that. What is pretty clear is that the impending break for the World Cup cannot come too soon. With a recent record of one win in eight (and in all honesty it’s hard to see where the next win is coming from), the opportunity to rest the heads, hearts and minds cannot be underestimated. However, this is the same for all clubs in the division, so we won’t be the only ones in need of a recharge.
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur are in the last week of fixtures before the World Cup hits. After a wild mid-week Champions League fixture that saw Spurs top their group, the focus returns to the Premier League as ninth placed Liverpool comes calling. The Reds are experiencing a very weird season so far....
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Could Firmino Ink New Deal?

Roberto Firmino has been a Kop and Jurgen Klopp favorite for over half a decade. The Brazilian maestro was the player who made Liverpool’s vaulted front three tick. This previous summer we saw one member, Sadio Mané, leave for pastures new. Firmino’s current Liverpool deal is set to expire next summer but a new report from Football Insider suggests the #9 could stick around on Merseyside for longer.
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Liverpool owes their existence to Everton?

That’s right, the historic home of Liverpool Football Club was home to Everton long before LFC were formed. Mind. Blown. Everton moved to Anfield because they were kicked out of their previous home due to rowdy scenes in a cup win, as they rented the stadium from local brewers, the Orrell Brothers, who then donated it to the local Stanley Hospital.
SB Nation

Friday’s Toffee Bites: Pirie latest, Cannon rumours, McNeil nominated

After Everton were announced as one of the many teams interested in singing Aberdeen youngster Lewis Pirie, manager Jim Goodwin is hoping the teen steers clear of any potential move. [The Press and Journal]. “I had a good period in PSG and I was only ever going to leave for...
SB Nation

Paul Ince Frustrated With ‘Jaded’ Display In Preston North End Defeat

The Royals had an extremely disappointing evening at the SCL Stadium after a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End. After a quiet first half, Preston took the lead early in the second half through Ched Evans. Paul Ince then made a triple substitution, including bringing on Lucas Joao and Shane Long for Andy Carroll and Yakou Meite. Joao equalised from the penalty spot but Evans scored the winner late on to secure North End all three points.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Erling Update, Fulham Preview, and More...

Manchester City Men face Fulham today. The Women matcg up against Reading tomorrow. Sky Blue News has the latest to get you ready for both. Pep Guardiola wants Man City to adapt tactics to stop Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. Asked if having Haaland...
SB Nation

Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Arsenal: Aubameyang to lead the line!

Despite our continuing injury crisis, Chelsea need to fully focus on a crucial London derby as we take on high-flying Arsenal. A whopping 10 points already separate the two. Defeat is not an option. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE. With only 17 uninjured first-team players to choose from, the WAGNH community...
SB Nation

Reading Women v Manchester City Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women travel to Reading as they look to continue their good form with victory at Reading. The blues have forced their way up the table following three successive victories, which have been enough to see manager Gareth Taylor nominated for Manager of the Month for October. Reading Have won just one and lost four of their opening five matches so far, and only got their first win of the season last weekend as they beat Leicester 2-1 at home.
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Manchester United

With the Newcastle United match solidly in the rear-view mirror, we can happily move on to better things with the arrival of Unai Emery and a home match against Manchester United. The Red Devils are in good form as of late, with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge to Chelsea, and another home win, this time a 1-0 over West Ham United. Players to look out for include, but aren’t limited to attacking midfielder Marcus Rashford, defensive midfielder Casemiro, and right-back Diogo Dalot.

