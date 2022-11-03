Read full article on original website
Man City 2-1 Fulham, Leeds 4-3 Bournemouth: Premier League and FA Cup clockwatch –as it happened
Clockwatch: Manchester City leave it late, Sheffield United batter Burnley, and the lowest ranked side left in the FA Cup, beat League One opposition
Emery's Aston Villa reign starts with 3-1 win vs. Man United
Unai Emery has made the perfect start as Aston Villa manager with a 3-1 win against Manchester United in the Premier League
One Of The Most Nervous Moments In My Life - Haaland on Manchester City Winning Penalty
Striker Erling Haaland has admitted he was nervous as he stepped up to score Manchester City’s match-wining penalty against Fulham. The Norwegian striker has a 100% record from the spot for the blues and kept his cool to score his 23rd goal of the season. “I was nervous,” Haaland...
Opinion: Without Evans Sunderland look lost!
Looking at Saturday’s poor (yes, indeed very poor) defeat to Cardiff City, it is perhaps, again, necessary to consider how Sunderland’s midfield conundrum has shifted, again. In Sunderland’s last six matches, Tony Mowbray has attempted five different midfield combinations on our trips to Blackburn, Luton, Huddersfield, and a couple of journeys back to Wearside.
Princess of Wales celebrates as England secure Rugby League World Cup victory
The Princess of Wales enjoyed a “really exciting” game as she joined fans to watch England win their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final.Kate attended the crunch game against Papua New Guinea at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Wearing a red coat over a long-sleeved burgundy top and pleated skirt, the princess was cheered by the crowd of 23,179 supporters as she walked on to the pitch to shake hands with players from both teams before the match kicked off.Kate, with an umbrella to...
Virgil Van Dijk Recounts Being “Triggered” By Klopp
While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a well-earned reputation as a witty, affable, all-around nice dude, supporters of his teams have also borne witness to his menacing side on occasion. The towering German possesses an array of intimidating stares and grimaces that he is known to deploy even while observing...
Preston North End Fans Verdict: Lacklustre Royals Fall To Defeat
Well that wasn’t very fun, was it? So often this season we’ve picked up points in games that we just wouldn’t have done last season, but Friday night was like watching Reading from 18 months ago. No ideas, no vigour, no aggression - and a deserved loss.
Five Things From A Dull Home Defeat To Preston North End
This result was never going to be a ‘must win’ or a defining moment in the season, it’s still far too early for that. What is pretty clear is that the impending break for the World Cup cannot come too soon. With a recent record of one win in eight (and in all honesty it’s hard to see where the next win is coming from), the opportunity to rest the heads, hearts and minds cannot be underestimated. However, this is the same for all clubs in the division, so we won’t be the only ones in need of a recharge.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur are in the last week of fixtures before the World Cup hits. After a wild mid-week Champions League fixture that saw Spurs top their group, the focus returns to the Premier League as ninth placed Liverpool comes calling. The Reds are experiencing a very weird season so far....
Man United face Europa League playoff despite first Garnacho goal in win over Real Sociedad
Alejandro Garnacho scored his first Manchester United goal but a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad wasn't enough to avoid finishing second in their Europa League group and facing a playoff against a team dropping out of the Champions League. United needed to win by a two-goal margin in San Sebastian...
Rumour Mongering: Could Firmino Ink New Deal?
Roberto Firmino has been a Kop and Jurgen Klopp favorite for over half a decade. The Brazilian maestro was the player who made Liverpool’s vaulted front three tick. This previous summer we saw one member, Sadio Mané, leave for pastures new. Firmino’s current Liverpool deal is set to expire next summer but a new report from Football Insider suggests the #9 could stick around on Merseyside for longer.
Ever Wonder why Liverpool owes their existence to Everton?
That’s right, the historic home of Liverpool Football Club was home to Everton long before LFC were formed. Mind. Blown. Everton moved to Anfield because they were kicked out of their previous home due to rowdy scenes in a cup win, as they rented the stadium from local brewers, the Orrell Brothers, who then donated it to the local Stanley Hospital.
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Pirie latest, Cannon rumours, McNeil nominated
After Everton were announced as one of the many teams interested in singing Aberdeen youngster Lewis Pirie, manager Jim Goodwin is hoping the teen steers clear of any potential move. [The Press and Journal]. “I had a good period in PSG and I was only ever going to leave for...
Cautious optimism surrounds Arsenal's resurgence with fans uniting behind Mikel Arteta
It's all looking very positive at Arsenal football club this season.
Paul Ince Frustrated With ‘Jaded’ Display In Preston North End Defeat
The Royals had an extremely disappointing evening at the SCL Stadium after a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End. After a quiet first half, Preston took the lead early in the second half through Ched Evans. Paul Ince then made a triple substitution, including bringing on Lucas Joao and Shane Long for Andy Carroll and Yakou Meite. Joao equalised from the penalty spot but Evans scored the winner late on to secure North End all three points.
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Erling Update, Fulham Preview, and More...
Manchester City Men face Fulham today. The Women matcg up against Reading tomorrow. Sky Blue News has the latest to get you ready for both. Pep Guardiola wants Man City to adapt tactics to stop Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. Asked if having Haaland...
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Arsenal: Aubameyang to lead the line!
Despite our continuing injury crisis, Chelsea need to fully focus on a crucial London derby as we take on high-flying Arsenal. A whopping 10 points already separate the two. Defeat is not an option. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE. With only 17 uninjured first-team players to choose from, the WAGNH community...
Reading Women v Manchester City Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women travel to Reading as they look to continue their good form with victory at Reading. The blues have forced their way up the table following three successive victories, which have been enough to see manager Gareth Taylor nominated for Manager of the Month for October. Reading Have won just one and lost four of their opening five matches so far, and only got their first win of the season last weekend as they beat Leicester 2-1 at home.
Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell to miss World Cup due to ‘significant’ hamstring injury
While Reece James recovers “ahead of schedule” from a knee injury that might not even take him out of World Cup contention with the English national team, fellow Blues defender Ben Chilwell will not have the same luck with his hamstring problem. Chelsea officially announced today that Chilwell’s...
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Manchester United
With the Newcastle United match solidly in the rear-view mirror, we can happily move on to better things with the arrival of Unai Emery and a home match against Manchester United. The Red Devils are in good form as of late, with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge to Chelsea, and another home win, this time a 1-0 over West Ham United. Players to look out for include, but aren’t limited to attacking midfielder Marcus Rashford, defensive midfielder Casemiro, and right-back Diogo Dalot.
