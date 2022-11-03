ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kula, HI

mauinow.com

Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Nov. 10-16

For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Nov. 10-16, find our comprehensive listing HERE. Ticket sales start this week for the the Christmas season concert of Willie Nelson & Family at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 23 at 6:15 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Swift-moving fire in West Maui burns 850 acres: Lahaina Bypass closed, 4 school closures, Shelter opens at Civic Center

West Maui fire burns 850 acres; Lahaina Civic Center opens as shelter; 4 Lahaina schools closed; Bypass closure. (Update: 8:51 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022) The Lahaina Civic Center has opened as of 8 p.m. today for any evacuees from a brush fire first reported at 11:40 a.m. today in the area of Kauaula Valley. Residents who may need to evacuate are those in the vicinity of Lahainaluna High School, Lahainaluna Road and Hōkiokio Place.
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

MFD: Maui man killed in skydiving accident at Hana Airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old Wailuku man was killed Monday afternoon in a skydiving accident at Hana Airport, Maui Fire Department officials said. The incident happened about 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the man unresponsive. Life-saving measures failed. Maui officials said the man was on a solo skydiving...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Wailuku man killed in skydiving accident at Hāna Airport in East Maui

A 58-year-old Wailuku man died in a skydiving accident at Hāna Airport in East Maui on Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported at 3:06 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Upon arrival, officers performed life-saving measures on the unresponsive man until fire and medic personnel took over;...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Election Day reminders: Maui voters head to the polls

Maui voters still have time to vote either by visiting a voter service center by 7 p.m. today (Nov. 8, 2022), or dropping their ballot in a designated drop box. Locations, and dates/hours of operation are posted below. Voting closes at 7 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots postmarked by Nov....
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Rotary Christmas tree fundraiser returns to Lahaina

Presale tickets are available now for the Christmas tree and wreath fundraiser by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise which returns to the Lahaina Cannery Mall south parking area on “Black Friday”, Nov. 25, 2022. Large (6 ft.+) Douglas Fir trees can be reserved now at the special...
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

King Kekaulike returns to the HHSAA tournament awaiting the winner of Nanakuli, PAC-5

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - ‘Chasing the Championship’ takes a look at the top half of the HHSAA Division II State football tournament as King Kekaulike comes in as the No. 1 seed, awaiting the winner of Nanakuli and PAC-5. The King Kekaulike Na Ali’i finished their season as the MIL DII champs, now sitting at the top of the mountain awaiting their next opponent.
WAIANAE, HI
mauinow.com

Hunger and homelessness resource fair & Thanksgiving community meal at UHMC, Nov. 17

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is once again joining forces with The Salvation Army to provide a community Thanksgiving meal to those in need. Organizers anticipate serving 600 people on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. This year, the lunch will be one week earlier than usual because the college is also accommodating a Hunger and Homelessness Resource Fair on that same day.
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui woman sentenced for using vodka bottle to hit man who later died

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Maui, a woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for using a bottle of vodka to hit a man who collapsed and later died. According to the Maui News, 49-year-old Heather Glennon and the victim were sharing the bottle in Lahaina back in 2020, when they got into an argument.
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Maui man dies, found unresponsive on “Pali Trail”

A 55-year-old Haʻikū man was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive by other hikers on an electric company service road above the Honoapiʻilani Highway. Fire officials say the man was found by other hikers about a mile above the Honoapiʻilani Highway on the Wailuku side of the trail.
WAILUKU, HI

