Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Nov. 10-16
For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Nov. 10-16, find our comprehensive listing HERE. Ticket sales start this week for the the Christmas season concert of Willie Nelson & Family at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 23 at 6:15 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Swift-moving fire in West Maui burns 850 acres: Lahaina Bypass closed, 4 school closures, Shelter opens at Civic Center
West Maui fire burns 850 acres; Lahaina Civic Center opens as shelter; 4 Lahaina schools closed; Bypass closure. (Update: 8:51 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022) The Lahaina Civic Center has opened as of 8 p.m. today for any evacuees from a brush fire first reported at 11:40 a.m. today in the area of Kauaula Valley. Residents who may need to evacuate are those in the vicinity of Lahainaluna High School, Lahainaluna Road and Hōkiokio Place.
Thousands attend 9th Annual Made in Maui Festival
The 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival wrapped up today, Nov. 5.
MFD: Maui man killed in skydiving accident at Hana Airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old Wailuku man was killed Monday afternoon in a skydiving accident at Hana Airport, Maui Fire Department officials said. The incident happened about 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the man unresponsive. Life-saving measures failed. Maui officials said the man was on a solo skydiving...
More car crashes due to Maui’s deer, many unreported
Car accidents caused by axis deer in Maui county have increased drastically in recent years according to officials--many of them going unreported. Here are some tips that residents and visitors should know that could help prevent a crash.
Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness to celebrate its grand opening on Small Business Saturday
Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness is celebrating their grand opening on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. The new yoga studio in Wailuku opened their doors during the summer, and is now ready to celebrate by offering discounts on yoga and massages to the community.
Wailuku man killed in skydiving accident at Hāna Airport in East Maui
A 58-year-old Wailuku man died in a skydiving accident at Hāna Airport in East Maui on Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported at 3:06 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Upon arrival, officers performed life-saving measures on the unresponsive man until fire and medic personnel took over;...
New cap creates “point-in-time freeze” on Maui TVRs; starts regulation on camper vans
In an ongoing effort to manage tourism, the Maui County Council passed Bill 159 Friday with a series of amendments that effectively caps transient accommodations and regulates camper van rentals on public property. The bill was passed in a 8-0 vote on second and final reading, with Councilmember Kelly King excused.
Election Day reminders: Maui voters head to the polls
Maui voters still have time to vote either by visiting a voter service center by 7 p.m. today (Nov. 8, 2022), or dropping their ballot in a designated drop box. Locations, and dates/hours of operation are posted below. Voting closes at 7 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots postmarked by Nov....
After heated campaign season, Bissen ousts incumbent Victorino to win race for Maui mayor
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retired Judge Richard Bissen has clinched the win for Maui County mayor, beating incumbent Michael Victorino after a contentious campaign season. After a second printout, results showed Bissen securing more than 20,000 votes — or nearly 58% — while Victorino received roughly 14,000 votes — or 40%.
Rotary Christmas tree fundraiser returns to Lahaina
Presale tickets are available now for the Christmas tree and wreath fundraiser by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise which returns to the Lahaina Cannery Mall south parking area on “Black Friday”, Nov. 25, 2022. Large (6 ft.+) Douglas Fir trees can be reserved now at the special...
King Kekaulike returns to the HHSAA tournament awaiting the winner of Nanakuli, PAC-5
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - ‘Chasing the Championship’ takes a look at the top half of the HHSAA Division II State football tournament as King Kekaulike comes in as the No. 1 seed, awaiting the winner of Nanakuli and PAC-5. The King Kekaulike Na Ali’i finished their season as the MIL DII champs, now sitting at the top of the mountain awaiting their next opponent.
Maui Looks To Crack Down On Companies Selling Shares Of Second Homes
After a tech startup that buys then sells shares of luxury houses on the internet announced it was coming to Maui earlier this year, drawing backlash from residents, the County Council began looking at regulating the presence of similar companies accused of running de-facto timeshares in residential neighborhoods. Council members...
Voter Service Center in Wailuku busy on Election Day; 35,000 Maui residents already have voted
Lacie Cabrido lives right across the street from the Voter Service Center at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku. While it could not be any more convenient for her to vote, she was one of the thousands of Maui County residents who waited to Election Day to cast her ballot.
Hunger and homelessness resource fair & Thanksgiving community meal at UHMC, Nov. 17
The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is once again joining forces with The Salvation Army to provide a community Thanksgiving meal to those in need. Organizers anticipate serving 600 people on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. This year, the lunch will be one week earlier than usual because the college is also accommodating a Hunger and Homelessness Resource Fair on that same day.
Maui woman sentenced for using vodka bottle to hit man who later died
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Maui, a woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for using a bottle of vodka to hit a man who collapsed and later died. According to the Maui News, 49-year-old Heather Glennon and the victim were sharing the bottle in Lahaina back in 2020, when they got into an argument.
Maui man dies, found unresponsive on “Pali Trail”
A 55-year-old Haʻikū man was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive by other hikers on an electric company service road above the Honoapiʻilani Highway. Fire officials say the man was found by other hikers about a mile above the Honoapiʻilani Highway on the Wailuku side of the trail.
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - More homeless camps are popping up along a country road on Maui’s North Shore. Tarps, tires, cars, and trash — everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia. “This is terrible,” said Mike Ade. Ade is the caretaker of the old Maui High School...
