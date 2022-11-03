The Denver Broncos made an admission when they traded Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins this week in an exchange for a first-round pick, among other compensation. NFL teams aren't forced to be honest with the media and their fan bases until it's time to make a transaction. The message that the Broncos sent with the Chubb trade is simple: They aren't nearly as close as they thought they were to winning a championship and it's time to start considering the future again.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO