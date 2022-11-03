Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Woman struck and killed while crossing Boulder Highway in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was struck by a car and killed as she crossed Boulder Highway outside of a crosswalk shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to authorities. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol responded to a collision reported around 12:10 a.m. on Boulder Highway near the Lamb Boulevard/Desert Inn Road intersection, Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.
news3lv.com
Son dead, father critically injured following crash with alleged impaired driver
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in northeast Las Vegas. According to authorities, two pedestrians were crossing Nellis Boulevard south of Charleston Boulevard when they were struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Investigators believe a 2004 Pontiac Aztek was heading north at a...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Man responsible for deadly hit-and-run crash faces multiple charges
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man is facing multiple DUI and reckless driving charges following a crash that involved ten cars and two bicyclists, both of which have now been pronounced dead. 27-year-old Marco Benitez is behind bars and is now facing two counts of reckless driving resulting in...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police to launch two day pedestrian safety event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department Traffic Division is focusing on pedestrian safety during a recent two-day event, which kicks off Thursday. On Thursday, November 10th, and Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, the department will have extra officers concentrated on school zones (Elementary, Middle & High Schools) and high-risk crosswalks across North Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police provide update on two recent officer-involved shootings
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department released new information on two fatal officer-involved shootings, which occurred within hours of each other last Friday. The first shooting happened on the same day and began at around 12:21 p.m. Police say 49-year-old Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez was wanted...
news3lv.com
1 lane open after 4-vehicle crash on northbound US 95 near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash has snarled traffic northbound U.S. 95/Interstate 515 east of downtown Las Vegas Monday afternoon. All lanes on the freeway were blocked for several minutes near Eastern Avenue as Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded. One lane had...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police investigate report of shots heard near Clark High School
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas high school was placed on lockdown as police investigate a report of shots heard in the area Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Sirius Avenue, near Arville Street and Desert Inn Road, on a report of shots heard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
news3lv.com
Coroner IDs two men killed in Las Vegas police shootings, homicide victim
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the two men shot and killed by police officers in separate incidents on Friday. Rodney Franklin Finch, 62, was shot in the incident on Shady Shores Circle, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said...
news3lv.com
Illegal power setup sparks fire at North Las Vegas home, 1 person transported
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire sparked by illegal power torched a home and sent one person to a hospital in North Las Vegas on Monday, according to a fire official. Crews responded around 2:15 p.m. to reports of a house fire with flames touching the neighboring home, a spokesman for the North Las Vegas Fire Department said in a video statement.
news3lv.com
CCSD Captain Ken Young retiring after 31 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the most senior members of the Clark County School District Police Department is hanging up his holster. Captain Ken Young is retiring after 31 years with the department. Young joined CCSD police in 1991 and served as the public information officer for many...
news3lv.com
Southwest Gas donates class supplies to teachers at North Las Vegas elementary school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southwest Gas donated new school supplies to teachers at a North Las Vegas elementary school on Tuesday. Employees with the utility delivered items like planners, markers, pencils, pens and personal items to Jesse D. Scott Elementary School. A spokesperson said the donation was part of...
news3lv.com
Assisted living employee accused of stealing from patients
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have arrested 41-year-old Tami Friend. Police say while working at an assisted living facility, Friend was stealing residents’ personal information, and using it for personal purchases. During the investigation, detectives located personal identifying information of additional elderly victims.
news3lv.com
Clark County officials provide update on mail-in ballot counting process
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with the Clark County Registrar of Voters are giving an update on their ongoing mail-in ballot process following election day. In a press conference held on Wednesday, Joe Gloria told the media that they still have a "considerable amount" of mail-in ballots to count that were dropped off on Election Day.
news3lv.com
Questions arise after non-US citizens receive mail-in ballots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cesarina De La Cruz and Consorcia Castellanos said they were shocked to receive voter ballots in the mail for this year's midterm election. "She said she was excited, but she said she thought, oh that's weird, I'm not a citizen of the country, and they're asking me to vote," said De La Cruz, with the help of her sister to translate.
news3lv.com
What is mail-in ballot curing? The ACLU Nevada explains
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The ACLU says there are thousands of ballots in Clark County that need 'curing.'. Joining us now to explain what that means is the executive director of the ACLU of Nevada, Athar Hasseebullah. If you would like to check the status of your ballot, click...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs showcase lacrosse to over 200 valley gym teachers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are gearing up to bring lacrosse to the Las Vegas valley. On Tuesday, the team partnered with CCSD's Team Engagement unit to showcase lacrosse to over 200 gym teachers at Rancho High School during the district's recent staff development day.
news3lv.com
Five schools in Nevada awarded 'Purple Star' designation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Five schools in Nevada, four in the Las Vegas area, have been awarded "Purple Star" designations that recognize them for supporting military-connected children. The Nevada Department of Education announced the awards on Wednesday, saying these schools are committed "to supporting the unique and social-emotional needs...
news3lv.com
Walk to Defeat ALS happening in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Walk to Defeat ALS is just days away. Indu Navar, founder of EverythingALS, joined us to talk about how your participation helps raise funds and awareness.
news3lv.com
Election Day arrives in Las Vegas, track your ballot and more
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day for the midterm races in Las Vegas and Nevada. Polls opened at 125 vote centers around Clark County at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line to vote by 7 p.m. can remain in...
news3lv.com
Third annual Paws in the Park returns to North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas hosted its third annual Paws in the Park event at the Aliante Discovery Park. There were booths, food trucks, doggie treats, agility courses, and giveaways. There was even a dog costume contest along with the dog and "Hooman" twinning...
