Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Woman struck and killed while crossing Boulder Highway in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was struck by a car and killed as she crossed Boulder Highway outside of a crosswalk shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to authorities. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol responded to a collision reported around 12:10 a.m. on Boulder Highway near the Lamb Boulevard/Desert Inn Road intersection, Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas police to launch two day pedestrian safety event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department Traffic Division is focusing on pedestrian safety during a recent two-day event, which kicks off Thursday. On Thursday, November 10th, and Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, the department will have extra officers concentrated on school zones (Elementary, Middle & High Schools) and high-risk crosswalks across North Las Vegas.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police provide update on two recent officer-involved shootings

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department released new information on two fatal officer-involved shootings, which occurred within hours of each other last Friday. The first shooting happened on the same day and began at around 12:21 p.m. Police say 49-year-old Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez was wanted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police investigate report of shots heard near Clark High School

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas high school was placed on lockdown as police investigate a report of shots heard in the area Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Sirius Avenue, near Arville Street and Desert Inn Road, on a report of shots heard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

CCSD Captain Ken Young retiring after 31 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the most senior members of the Clark County School District Police Department is hanging up his holster. Captain Ken Young is retiring after 31 years with the department. Young joined CCSD police in 1991 and served as the public information officer for many...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Assisted living employee accused of stealing from patients

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have arrested 41-year-old Tami Friend. Police say while working at an assisted living facility, Friend was stealing residents’ personal information, and using it for personal purchases. During the investigation, detectives located personal identifying information of additional elderly victims.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County officials provide update on mail-in ballot counting process

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with the Clark County Registrar of Voters are giving an update on their ongoing mail-in ballot process following election day. In a press conference held on Wednesday, Joe Gloria told the media that they still have a "considerable amount" of mail-in ballots to count that were dropped off on Election Day.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Questions arise after non-US citizens receive mail-in ballots

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cesarina De La Cruz and Consorcia Castellanos said they were shocked to receive voter ballots in the mail for this year's midterm election. "She said she was excited, but she said she thought, oh that's weird, I'm not a citizen of the country, and they're asking me to vote," said De La Cruz, with the help of her sister to translate.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

What is mail-in ballot curing? The ACLU Nevada explains

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The ACLU says there are thousands of ballots in Clark County that need 'curing.'. Joining us now to explain what that means is the executive director of the ACLU of Nevada, Athar Hasseebullah. If you would like to check the status of your ballot, click...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Five schools in Nevada awarded 'Purple Star' designation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Five schools in Nevada, four in the Las Vegas area, have been awarded "Purple Star" designations that recognize them for supporting military-connected children. The Nevada Department of Education announced the awards on Wednesday, saying these schools are committed "to supporting the unique and social-emotional needs...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Third annual Paws in the Park returns to North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas hosted its third annual Paws in the Park event at the Aliante Discovery Park. There were booths, food trucks, doggie treats, agility courses, and giveaways. There was even a dog costume contest along with the dog and "Hooman" twinning...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

