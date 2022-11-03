ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

No. 17 Arizona measures new crew against Nicholls State

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GIim_0iwrIXwH00

No. 17 Arizona, which lost three players to the NBA draft, is looking to reload around a strong junior core as it opens the season Monday night against Nicholls State in Tucson, Ariz.

The Wildcats have returning starters in point guard Kerr Kriisa and power forward Azuolas Tubelis, and two other key juniors — wing Pelle Larsson and center Oumar Ballo — will move into the starting lineup.

Combined with a strong group of newcomers, Arizona looks talented and deep, which is why it was picked to finish second in the Pac-12 behind UCLA in a vote of league media.

Second-year Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd figures to experiment with new combinations against a Nicholls team that went 21-12 last season and won the 2022 Southland Conference regular-season title.

Lloyd will be without his projected fifth starter. Texas transfer guard Courtney Ramey will miss the first three games due to an NCAA suspension for participating in the Portsmouth Invitational, an NBA draft showcase, in April.

“I’m not a guy that sits around at night and gets out my protractor and a ruler and three different colored pens and says, ‘Well, if you play him 16.4 minutes, he can play,'” Lloyd said. “I don’t do that. I coach off gut. I coach off instinct. I coach off what my eyes are telling me.

“I think we’ve got good, talented young players and I want them to fight for it a little bit, but I’m hopeful they can all help us.”

Ramey’s absence could open more time for sophomore Adama Bal, an 18-year-old still scratching the surface of his ability. He scored 15 points in 15 minutes in a 91-61 exhibition win over Western Oregon on Nov. 1.

Newcomers to watch include Campbell transfer wing Cedric Henderson Jr. and Estonian freshman big man Henri Veesaar.

Nicholls is led by Latrell Jones, who averaged 11.9 points per game last season and was selected preseason first-team all-conference last month. Other key returning players are Pierce Spencer (9.0 ppg) and Manny Littles (8.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg).

The Colonels lost Southland Player of the Year Ty Gordon but hope to continue momentum created by 32-year-old coach Austin Claunch, who is entering his fifth season.

“It’s been an exciting time,” Claunch said. “We want to continue to be that program that is always in contention and that is always competing for championships.”

Lloyd went 17-0 at McKale Center last season and is promising more of the attacking style the Wildcats displayed on both ends last season.

The Wildcats were third nationally in scoring last season (84 points per game), but must replace the 17.7 points per game from lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin. Arizona also shows a lot of energy on defense and a willingness to jump into passing lanes.

“Of course, we’re going to be aggressive defensively,” Lloyd said. “I mean, you saw us play last year, right?

“I’m not going to be conservative. Conservative ain’t my nature. We play an aggressive style no matter who we have. If we were playing zone, we’d play it aggressive. … You can be aggressive and solid. Those two things can go together.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball forward Lauren Ware out for the season

What was once thought to be a minor injury, mere swelling around the knee, has turned out to be a season-ending injury for forward Lauren Ware. Arizona women’s basketball announced on Friday afternoon that Ware would undergo surgery that will keep her out of the entire 2022-23 season. Ware...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

How to watch Arizona vs. Utah in Week 10

The Arizona Wildcats hit the road to take on the 14th-ranked Utah Utes as the final month of the regular season begins. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Utah game time, details:. Date: Saturday, Nov. 5,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOLD-TV

Thousands of students descend upon Kino Sports Complex for Southern Arizona Construction Career Days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3, students in southern Arizona will get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be in construction. The Southern Arizona Construction Career Days comes as there is a need for construction workers more than ever. According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity construction jobs in the U.S. took a massive dip in September 2020 and slowly have been rebounding since.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix, Tucson rank among Top 5 airports for largest price increases

Rising costs of jet fuel, delays, cancellations and inflation have created headaches for travelers this year. And, as a result, consumers are seeing much higher airfare prices across the country. With holiday travel around the corner, SmartAsset investigated the airports where airfare has increased the most and least. Research found that Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International Airport both rank among the Top 5 airports for largest price increases.
PHOENIX, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Glimpses Into Our Past: O’Donnell Canyon

O’Donnell Canyon in Canelo runs northeast from the Canelo Hills and is adjacent to Sycamore Gulch. It is most likely named after brothers Anthony and Patrick O’Donnell whose ranch is identified on Roskruge’s 1893 Official Map of Pima County. Neighboring ranchers included James McCarty, Victor Igo, Fernando Martinez, J. Rice, T. Rice, and Samuel Hunter.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three juveniles were hit by a vehicle near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. All...
TUCSON, AZ
americanmilitarynews.com

22 people in Tucson charged with firearms trafficking

Federal prosecutors on Friday announced the indictments of 22 people from Tucson who they say were illegally purchasing firearms in the United States and smuggling them into Mexico. Twelve individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 21, while 10 people were indicted on Sept. 15 with various...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Benson man killed in crash on Interstate 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Benson Tuesday, Nov. 1. Arizona DPS said 35-year-old Seth Michael Petersen, of Benson, died at the scene. DPS said Petersen was driving east on I-10 when his vehicle crossed the median, rolled...
BENSON, AZ
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

83K+
Followers
63K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy