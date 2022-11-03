Read full article on original website
Wildfire cause released in Ness, Ellis and Trego counties
The cause of a massive wildfire in northwest Kansas last week has been released.
10-mile-long wildfire burned 14,000 acres in NW Kansas
A fire more than two weeks ago that started in Ness County and spread into neighboring Ellis and Trego counties burned approximately 14,000 acres, according to the Kansas Forest Service. Ellis County Fire Chief Darin Myers told the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday that officials estimated nearly 10,200 acres of...
