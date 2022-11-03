ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers

Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
Atlas Obscura

The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover

Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana

The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Mardi Gras Indians.
detailorientedtraveler.com

12 Best Places to Eat Found in Lafayette, Louisiana

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. At no extra cost to you, I only recommend products I have experience with. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Lafayette, Louisiana. During that trip, I ate....
Highway 98.9

Could Louisiana Face a Diesel Shortage?

The effects keep coming from the Biden administration's war against the fossil fuel industry. The latest casualty seems to be diesel fuel supply. Diesel fuel prices have been rising and are expected to continue to do so. And to make things worse, now we're heading into, arguably, one of the busiest seasons of the year, the holidays.
The Daily Advertiser

Louisiana ready to make daylight saving time permanent, but House unlikely to vote

If you were hoping Nov. 6 would be the beginning of the end of the twice-annual ritual of changing clocks to match the adjustment of daylight saving time, the chances are dim. A top staffer for one of Louisiana's members of the U.S. House of Representatives told USA Today Network it's unlikely the House will take up the Senate bill this year to permanently extend daylight saving time from eight months to year-round.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indiana state marching band competition results

The ISSMA marching band state finals took place Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are the results. Class A results Carmel Marching GreyhoundsAvon Marching Black & GoldFishers Marching Tiger BandSound of Brownsburg Marching BandCastle Marching KnightsHomestead Spartan Alliance BandGoshen Crimson BandCarroll Charger Pride Marching Pride of Lawrence TownshipCenter Grove Marching Band ...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Will voters stick with Biden outlook or take US another way?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With his party's control over Congress teetering on the brink, President Joe Biden has traveled the country this fall trying to turn the midterm elections into a choice between two visions for America. On Tuesday, voters will decide whether to stick with his outlook or take the country in a different direction.
