dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
You can grab Warhammer: Vermintide 2 free and for keeps on Steam
Fatshark is celebrating the 7th anniversary of Vermintide 2 with a big giveaway.
How to complete Fortnite Quests in Chapter 3 Season 4
We've got the lowdown on beating all of the Fortnite Quests
IGN
Epic Games Store Announces Two Free Games for This Week; Steam Users Can Also Get Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for Free
Epic Games Store is one of the best platforms for players to get their games from because of the amount of offers it provide to them. Epic Games Store comes out with free games for the players every week. And this week players will be able to grab Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Filament for absolutely no cost this week.
PlayStation users can grab a major freebie right now, no PS Plus needed
There’s no denying that PlayStation Plus subscribers have it best when it comes to freebies. This month, all PS Plus subscribers were treated to Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot which is a very respectable line-up yet simultaneously pales in comparison to this month’s bumper Extra and Premium tier drops.
IGN
BGMI: Esports Organization Orangutan Founder, Yash Bhanushali Claims the Game “Coming Soon” Along With Free Fire
The Indian Esports scene took a major tumble earlier this year, with the suspension of two of the most popular Battle Royale titles in Krafton's BGMI and Garena's Free Fire. The two mobile titles had risen up to the top of the Indian gaming charts before it was banned by the Indian government amid security concerns. Since then, the community has been waiting to see if the developers and the government are working on overturning the suspension.
Does Modern Warfare 2 Have Zombies?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has Zombies? We've got you covered. Ever since their series debut in Call of Duty: World at War (2008), Zombies have been a staple part of COD titles, as seen most recently with both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. As such, here's a breakdown of whether or not Modern Warfare 2 has Zombies.
The numbers are in: Don't put too many attachments on your Modern Warfare 2 guns
Maxing out your gun in the newest Call of Duty may not be the best way to go.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022
It's now officially November and to kick off the month Microsoft has today revealed the new lineup of games that will be joining Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks. Per usual, Microsoft has only outlined the titles joining Game Pass through the first half of the month, while the latter half's additions will be unveiled at a later date. And despite only seeing one half of what November will have in store, it already looks like a great month to be a Game Pass subscriber.
IGN
Day of the Devs 10th Anniversary Showcase: Here Are All The Games Announced
Day of the Devs is an event that began way back in 2018, in partnership with Double Fine and iam8bit. Through this annual event, developers are able to showcase all the indie games that currently are in development. Since the inception of the event, they have been able to showcase over 500 games to players. This year marks the 10-year anniversary for Day of the Devs. To celebrate the anniversary, they introduced a whole roster of new indie games to look forward to, check them out below:
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Given 2003 Classic for Free
It's the first of a new month, in this case November, which means Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to download and play via Games With Gold. As you may know, the subscription service no longer dishes out Xbox 360 games nor original Xbox games, which means subscribers no longer get four games a month, but two. One of these games is made free on the first day of the month, the other halfway through the month.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass Release Date Information
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's battle pass is coming soon, and players are looking forward to its release date. From the pricing to the battle pass progression, here's everything you need to know about the Battle Pass' release date. When Is Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass Coming Out?. The...
techaiapp.com
Espire 2 VR Co-op Stealth Game for Quest Gets November Release Date
Co-op VR stealth action game Espire 2 is headed to Quest 2 later this month with a pre-order discount starting today. A new developer diary video shows the latest in the game’s development. Update (November 4th, 2022): Developer Digital Lode today announced that its upcoming co-op VR stealth action...
IGN
Overwatch 2 Announces New Tank Hero, Ramattra
Blizzard has unveiled the next hero to join its lineup, the leader of Null Sector, Ramattra. As teased in the lore, Ramattra is the leader of the organization Null Sector. Like Zenyatta, Ramattra is a Shambli monk who no longer sees the option of peacefully advocating for the rights of Omnics, and has now taken a more "pragmatic angle," according to the Overwatch blog announcing his reveal.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
IGN
Sparks of Hope Pristine Peaks Side Quests
With the warm shoals of your first planet behind you, it's time to tackle Pristine Peaks' side quests. The second planet in Sparks of Hope boasts another broad range of side quests, from finding penguins to battling a giant, Darkmess-covered Rabbid ballerina. Those and a handful of other side quests are more than enough to earn you enough Planet Coins to unlock the Pristine Peaks secret zone.
IGN
Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County - Release Trailer
Check out the cute launch trailer for Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County, available now. You're a detective, and a frog, and it's time to solve a mystery.
ComicBook
Nintendo Adds Warning to Original Mario Party 24 Years Later
A new Nintendo Switch Online update went live yesterday for all Expansion Pack subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED and it added both the first Mario Party game and its first sequel to the subscription service's growing library of N64 games. As you would expect, both games are playable in their original glory, but there is something new; a warning about how to play them.
